رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
355بازدید
‍ پ

Mass Funeral of War Martyrs Held in Tehran

کد خبر: ۹۰۸۲۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۳۱ 27 June 2019

A large number of people attended a funeral processions in Tehran on Thursday for 150 Iranian martyrs whose remains have been recently unearthed more than three decades after the end of the Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s.

People of different social strata attended the funeral, signifying the Iranian people’s high esteem for martyrs.

From the 150 martyrs, as many as 30 are identified and will be buried in their hometown provinces of Esfahan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Semnan, Fars, Qazvin, Gilan, Yazd, and Tehran.

The bodies have been retrieved by the missing in action (MIA) search committee of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff.

Iraq, under former dictator Saddam Hussein, invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, imposing an eight-year war on the Islamic Republic.

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran iraq war
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گروه جی ۲۰ بیت کوین هفتم تیر هفته قوه قضائیه محسن افشانی محمد بهشتی اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا امیر جعفری
آخرین اخبار

ساخت پل عجیب با شش جفت دست!

اجرای بارابا دیکسی باند در مادرید

کنایه ترامپ به ژاپنی‌ها

چه شرایطی سلبریتی مثل «محسن افشانی» را تولید کرد؟!

بیش از ۷ هزار صادرکننده جدید با چه هدفی پا به میدان تجارت گذاشته اند؟ کمک به ایران در جنگ اقتصادی یا کمک به شناسنامه دار‌ها برای دور زدن نیما؟

کاپشن‌های بهاره که هر مردی باید داشته باشد

«زنوزی»به‌دنبال قهرمانی برای تمام ترک‌زبان‌های دنیا

جشن نیمه شعبان ثبت ملی شد

انیمیشن کوتاه به دنبال چیزی گشتن

امضای لاتین در شناسنامه یک ایرانی

«مرکل» باز هم به لرزه افتاد

وب گردی

رتبه اول گوگل چگونه سایت شما را به تاج و تخت می‌رساند؟

تبلیغ رایگان محصولات و خدمات در شبکه نوآوری تهران

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند
گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی
توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش
رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!
شش عملی که خانم‌ها آرزو دارند همسرشان انجام دهد
فائقه دوستی، مجری تلویزیون درگذشت
تصاویر ۸ فرمانده ارشد سپاه در لیست جدید تحریم‌ها
حقیقت راکتوری که گفته می‌شود قلبش با سیمان پر شده، چیست؟/ ترفند ایران در مقابل بدعهدی آمریکا و طرف‌های برجامی!
دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست
قلب روحانی در دستان جهانگیری
ادعای رویترز درباره ارسال پیام فرانسه، انگلیس و آلمان به ایران/شلیک ۲۲۶ موشک بالستیک به سمت عربستان و حمایت آمریکا/عملیات گسترده «حشد شعبی» در مرزهای سوریه و عراق/ ادعای بی‌اساس وزیر خارجه مصر علیه ایران
عکسی‌ازهمسروفرزنداستراماچونی سرمربی‌استقلال
حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت
نوشته عجیب استاد آمریکایی به شاگرد ایرانی!
پشت پرده محاسبات ایران در مورد واکنش نظامی آمریکا علیه این کشور

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۳۸۸ نظر)

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۳۲۸ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۲۴۲ نظر)

بنر جنجالی درباره ظهور و برجام جمع‌آوری شد/پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکایی ۷ کیلومتر درون آب‌های سرزمینی ایران بود/ روحانی: بعضی‌ها یک حالت مادر شوهری به خود گرفتند  (۲۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۲۰۰ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

دستور رئیس پلیس پایتخت در خصوص حادثه پارک پلیس متوقف شد/ رئیس قوه قضائیه: لازمه اقتدار دستگاه قضایی، بداخلاقی نیست  (۱۷۰ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی درگیری با یک دختر جوان: آنها تحت تأثیر مصرف مواد مخدر توهم‌زا بودند/جانشین فرمانده ناجا: کشف حجاب در ایران از خارج از کشور هدایت می‌شود  (۱۵۷ نظر)

حمله جواد امام به حسام‌الدین آشنا/داماد روحانی و عادل فردوسی پور، کاندیدا‌های مجلس بعدی؟ /بذل و بخشش سکه‌ای دانشگاه آزاد از جیب دانشجویان!/یک معاون در وزارت‌ورزش در یک روز ۹ حکم گرفت  (۱۳۳ نظر)

قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه  (۱۱۴ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۹۸ نظر)