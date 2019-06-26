رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
Iranian Supreme Leader sees Washington’s offer for talks as “deception”

While sticking to its policy of maximizing pressures on Iran, the United States has been claiming that it’s ready to enter talks with the Islamic Republic. Iran’s Supreme Leader has once again rejected any talks with Washington, calling the Americans’ offer for talks mere deception.
26 June 2019

Tabnak – While sticking to its policy of maximizing pressures on Iran, the United States has been claiming that it’s ready to enter talks with the Islamic Republic. Iran’s Supreme Leader has once again rejected any talks with Washington, calling the Americans’ offer for talks mere deception.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has dismissed America’s claim about seeking talks with Tehran as a “deception,” saying such an offer is merely aimed at stripping the Iranian nation of its “elements of power.”

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday with staff members of Iran’s Judiciary in Tehran in response to numerous offers of negotiations recently put forward by US President Donald Trump and his hawkish administration officials amid a campaign of “maximum pressure” against the Iranian nation.

“Having failed to achieve its goal through pressure, the enemy is coming forward with an offer of talks — while assuming the Iranian nation is simple-minded — and claims ‘the Iranian nation should make progress,’” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

This nation, the Leader added, will “definitely make progress, but [that will happen] without you and on the condition that you don’t approach it.”

Washington’s offer is, in fact, meant to strip Iran of its weapons and eliminate its elements of power, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

Fearing Iran’s might, the Americans are now attempting to bring the country to the negotiating table so they could take away “this weapon and element of power” and wreak havoc on the nation, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said in case Tehran accepts the offer and submits to Washington’s demands, the US will then move to harm the nation, and if Iran rejects the offer, the US will keep up its pressure as well as its political and propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The Leader further reaffirmed that the Iranian nation will not retreat in the face of America’s “cruel sanctions” and “insults” and will continue on the path to progress and prosperity.

“The world’s most hated and vicious government — which is itself behind wars, sedition and exploitation of other countries — levels accusations against and hurls insults at the honorable nation of Iran on a daily basis,” the Leader said.

“However, the Iranian nation will not be taken aback by such ugly measures and will not retreat,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The Leader’s remarks came days after the US imposed new sanctions targeting Ayatollah Khamenei, his office and senior commanders of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Washington is also set to slap bans on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is seen as the architect of a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, which Washington abruptly abandoned last year and reinstated its unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

