رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
330بازدید
‍ پ

EU demands UK government answers over European election 'voting obstacles'

The European Commission has complained to the UK government over obstacles it says stopped EU citizens entitled to vote from casting a ballot in last month's European elections.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۷۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۴ 25 June 2019

The European Commission has complained to the UK government over obstacles it says stopped EU citizens entitled to vote from casting a ballot in last month's European elections.

A letter sent to the Cabinet Office claims that voters from other EU states - who are entitled for vote in EU wide polls regardless of where they live in the union - faced "a number of obstacles to participation".

The letter from EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova , which has been seen by the BBC, said the UK had an "obligation to respect the right to vote of EU citizens and to take the measures necessary to ensure such voting rights can be effectively exercised".

Last month an unknown number of EU citizens were turned away from polling stations, with the hashtag #deniedmyvote trending on Twitter as votes were counted.

In addition to registering to vote, EU citizens had return a UC1 form declaring they would not vote in another EU state.

But the letter claims many voters requested the form but it did not arrive, while others submitted forms that were never processed.

Last night Cat Smith MP, Labour ’s Shadow Minister for Voter Engagement, called for an investigation into the election - which was organised at short notice after the government failed to secure an EU withdrawal agreement and had to delay Brexit until October 31.

She said: “Labour repeatedly warned the government that European citizens living in the UK would be denied their right to vote because of its incompetent approach to Brexit.

“Following this intervention from the EU Commission and the chaos witnessed at the polls, an investigation into this scandal is needed as a matter of urgency."

Mrs Jourova's letter asked the UK government to provide information about the obstacles that EU voters had faced in the UK, as well as data "on the incidents reported and the complaints lodged with the UK authorities".

The UK hosts about 3.2m nationals from the other 27 member states, while about 1.3m UK citizens live elsewhere in the EU.

In a statement on Ms Jourova's letter, the UK Cabinet Office told the BBC: "The UK Government took all the legal steps necessary to prepare for the European Parliament elections, including putting in place all the necessary legislative and funding elements to enable Returning Officers to make their preparations."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu britain election obstacle
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
جبهه پایداری اسحاق جهانگیری بیت کوین سکه ثامن پاتوسی معامله قرن رضا علاءالدین داماد روحانی کمال خرازی
آخرین اخبار

ترامپ از کره جنوبی هم اخاذی می‌کند

پوتین: روسیه دومین بازار جهانی اسلحه است

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر
دعوا خانم بازیگرآمریکایی با ترامپ سر ایران!
قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه
ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود
گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی
معرفی پهپاد مهاجر - ۲ نوین
عملیات دیجیتالی ـ سایبری مخفی پنتاگون علیه گروه وابسته به سپاه / افزایش تنش به فضای مجازی هم رسید
تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی/تفاوت پاسخ رهبری به اوباما و ترامپ از نگاه شمخانی/معاون وزیر خارجه انگلیس با یک پیام مهم در راه تهران
رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!
حقیقت راکتوری که گفته می‌شود قلبش با سیمان پر شده، چیست؟/ ترفند ایران در مقابل بدعهدی آمریکا و طرف‌های برجامی!
عکسی‌ازهمسروفرزنداستراماچونی سرمربی‌استقلال
پشت پرده محاسبات ایران در مورد واکنش نظامی آمریکا علیه این کشور
نوشته عجیب استاد آمریکایی به شاگرد ایرانی!
اسپوتنیک:‌گلوبال‌هاوک‌نه‌ردیابی‌می‌شودو‌نه‌سرنگون
بیانیه ضد ایرانی کمیته چهارجانبه آمریکا، انگلیس، امارات و عربستان/ادعای حمله به رایانه‌های نظامی ایران/ تحقیر دوباره عربستان از سوی ترامپ/ مخالفت ترامپ با بولتون برای اقدام نظامی علیه ایران

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۳۴۴ نظر)

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۳۲۸ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۱۷۳ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۶۲ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

نباید پس از چهل سال یارانه دادن به خودروسازان به اینجا می رسیدیم/خودکفایی در تولید قطعات خودور، دروغ بود!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

چند درصد مردم ایران در سال ۵۶ زیر خط فقر بودند؟  (۹۲ نظر)

محجوب: با «زیست شبانه» مخالفم چون کارگران باید ساعت ۶ بعدازظهر به منزل رفته و بخوابند/علت توقیف یک فیلم در استان کرمان: لهجه کرمانی مواد فروش!  (۹۱ نظر)

امام جمعه اسالم: آقای ترامپ! دست از پا خطا کنی، لباس جیغ «ایوانکا» مشکی خواهد شد/نامه رئیس فیفا به تاج درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها  (۸۸ نظر)