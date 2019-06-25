رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
316بازدید
‍ پ

US Intelligence Agency Chief Says North Korea Is ‘Not Ready to Denuclearize’

US Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Robert Ashley said on Monday that the US intelligence community does not believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to denuclearize following the earlier agreement with US President Donald Trump.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۷۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۷ 25 June 2019

US Defence Intelligence Agency Director Lieutenant General Robert Ashley said on Monday that the US intelligence community does not believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ready to denuclearize following the earlier agreement with US President Donald Trump.

A summit in February between Kim and Trump ended up without any agreement, as the two leaders were unable to bridge differences between US demands for denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.

"We still continue to assess within the IC (intelligence community) that Kim Jong Un is not ready to denuclearize," Ashley told Fox News.

Trump will visit South Korea this weekend for a two-day visit and will meet President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, following a summit of G20 leaders in Japan, Moon's spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said on Monday. Trump and Moon will have “in-depth discussions on ways to work together to foster lasting peace,” Ko told a news briefing.

The announcement came hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped a letter Trump sent to Kim could pave the way for a revival of talks that have stalled since the failed second summit between Trump and Kim in February. Trump and Kim have exchanged several letters since then.

Trump told reporters at the White House that Kim had sent him birthday wishes. “It was just a very friendly letter both ways. We have a very good relationship,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke of Trump’s letter to Kim before leaving Washington on Sunday for a trip to the Middle East and Asia, said Washington was ready to resume talks with North Korea immediately, adding that he was “hopeful that this will provide a good foundation for us to begin… these important discussions with the North Koreans.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa north korea denuclearization
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
جبهه پایداری اسحاق جهانگیری بیت کوین سکه ثامن پاتوسی معامله قرن رضا علاءالدین داماد روحانی کمال خرازی
آخرین اخبار

ترامپ از کره جنوبی هم اخاذی می‌کند

پوتین: روسیه دومین بازار جهانی اسلحه است

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر
دعوا خانم بازیگرآمریکایی با ترامپ سر ایران!
قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه
ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود
گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی
معرفی پهپاد مهاجر - ۲ نوین
عملیات دیجیتالی ـ سایبری مخفی پنتاگون علیه گروه وابسته به سپاه / افزایش تنش به فضای مجازی هم رسید
تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی/تفاوت پاسخ رهبری به اوباما و ترامپ از نگاه شمخانی/معاون وزیر خارجه انگلیس با یک پیام مهم در راه تهران
رئیس جمهور آمریکا، رهبر انقلاب اسلامی، فرماندهان سپاه و وزیر امور خارجه ایران را تحریم کرد!
حقیقت راکتوری که گفته می‌شود قلبش با سیمان پر شده، چیست؟/ ترفند ایران در مقابل بدعهدی آمریکا و طرف‌های برجامی!
عکسی‌ازهمسروفرزنداستراماچونی سرمربی‌استقلال
پشت پرده محاسبات ایران در مورد واکنش نظامی آمریکا علیه این کشور
نوشته عجیب استاد آمریکایی به شاگرد ایرانی!
اسپوتنیک:‌گلوبال‌هاوک‌نه‌ردیابی‌می‌شودو‌نه‌سرنگون
بیانیه ضد ایرانی کمیته چهارجانبه آمریکا، انگلیس، امارات و عربستان/ادعای حمله به رایانه‌های نظامی ایران/ تحقیر دوباره عربستان از سوی ترامپ/ مخالفت ترامپ با بولتون برای اقدام نظامی علیه ایران

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۳۴۴ نظر)

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۳۲۸ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۱۷۳ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۶۲ نظر)

گزارش انتقادی از مانتو جلوباز و شلوار ۹۰ سانتی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

حقوق‌های نجومی پایان ندارد؛ حقوق چهل میلیون تومانی دو مدیر صندوق بازنشستگی  (۱۰۹ نظر)

نباید پس از چهل سال یارانه دادن به خودروسازان به اینجا می رسیدیم/خودکفایی در تولید قطعات خودور، دروغ بود!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

چند درصد مردم ایران در سال ۵۶ زیر خط فقر بودند؟  (۹۲ نظر)

محجوب: با «زیست شبانه» مخالفم چون کارگران باید ساعت ۶ بعدازظهر به منزل رفته و بخوابند/علت توقیف یک فیلم در استان کرمان: لهجه کرمانی مواد فروش!  (۹۱ نظر)

امام جمعه اسالم: آقای ترامپ! دست از پا خطا کنی، لباس جیغ «ایوانکا» مشکی خواهد شد/نامه رئیس فیفا به تاج درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها  (۸۸ نظر)