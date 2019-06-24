رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
396بازدید
‍ پ

Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Banda Sea Off Indonesia - Reports

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the powerful tremor hit on Monday Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in the Banda Sea. There were no initial tsunami warnings.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۴۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۰ 24 June 2019

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the powerful tremor hit on Monday Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in the Banda Sea. There were no initial tsunami warnings.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin, cited by Reuters, a Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

According to the (USGS), the epicentre was registered at a depth of 220 km (136 miles). There have been no immediate reports of damage or injury.

After a while, the US-based quake watchdog raised the magnitude to 7.5 before downgrading the tremor's seismic category to 7.3

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
indonesia earthquake banda sea
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گلوبال هاوک مصباح یزدی مارک فیلد جبهه پایداری اف ای تی اف فرشاد احمدزاده پرونده الکترونیک سلامت مارک اسپر
آخرین اخبار

پلمب هتل معروف به‌خاطر سرو مشروب

توقیف فولکس‌واگن بیتل در کرج

افتتاح پلازای میدان هفت‌تیر تا پایان هفته

رفتار تامل برانگیز یک قو در طبیعت!

جزییات تازه از بازاری که «تهران» را به پایتخت ارزی کشور تبدیل خواهد کرد/ جدیدترین قیمت‌ها از خودرو‌های داخلی/ دوازدهمین دارایی ارزشمند جهان معرفی شد/ تورم دخانیات بیشتر از تورم گوشت و مرغ!

بارش و دمای ایران در بهاری که گذشت

رونمایی از ثروت مسئولان و آقازاده‌­ها

خرازی : فرصت اروپا به‌سرعت درحال تمام شدن است

درخواست پرداخت فوری بدهی ۴۰ساله انگلیس

خطوط انتقال نفت پالایشگاه بانیاس سوریه منفجر شد

تبریک اردوغان به پیروزی نامزد حزب مخالف خود

تحقیر دوباره عربستان توسط ترامپ

پمپئو: منتظر تماس ایران هستیم

از استعفای میلسپو رئیس کل دارایی ایران تا مخالفت مجلس با تفکیک وزارتخانه صنعت، معدن و تجارت

لغو حضانت فرزندان چه شرایطی دارد؟

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل
«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند
ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم
جدول لیگ ملتهای والیبال با تثبیت صدرنشینی ایران
جزئیات تجاوز پهپاد آمریکایی به حریم هوایی ایران به روایت ظریف / سوابق همه پهپادهای متجاوز
دعوا خانم بازیگرآمریکایی با ترامپ سر ایران!
ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر
بمب خبری با اعتراف برانکو؛ از چند ماه قبل با الاهلی در تماس بودم! / هدیه مرد کروات از جده به تهران؛ مدرکی برای محکومیت و جریمه سعودی‌ها و البته محرومیت ایوانکوویچ
قدردانی ترامپ از ایران به خاطر سرنگون نکردن هواپیمای آمریکایی/تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی درباره حمله به نفتکش ها/واکنش آمریکا به خبر ارسال پیام به ایران از طریق عمان/شروط شبه نظامیان مورد حمایت آمریکا برای مذاکره با سوریه
عملیات دیجیتالی ـ سایبری مخفی پنتاگون علیه گروه وابسته به سپاه / افزایش تنش به فضای مجازی هم رسید
معرفی پهپاد مهاجر - ۲ نوین
نخستین تصاویر از لاشه پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکا
تماس تلفنی عربستان با دفتر مریم رجوی/تفاوت پاسخ رهبری به اوباما و ترامپ از نگاه شمخانی/معاون وزیر خارجه انگلیس با یک پیام مهم در راه تهران
اسپوتنیک:‌گلوبال‌هاوک‌نه‌ردیابی‌می‌شودو‌نه‌سرنگون
ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۲۸۳ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۶۲ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردم تحمل کنند، قیمت‌ها شکسته می‌شود/ برخی کالا‌ها برای ارزان شدن، به زمان بیشتری نیاز دارند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش کیهان به ضرب و شتم بانوی گیلانی: بسیجیان گیلان کجا هستند؟! /قتل یک زندانی جوان و چند پرسش/احترام به تصمیم نظام در ماجرای سفر نخست وزیر ژاپن  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ممنوعیت استفاده از اسم «کوروش» در قم!/آیت‌الله سبحانی: رفتار هنجارشکنانه باعث به خطر افتادن امنیت اجتماعی می‌شود  (۱۱۵ نظر)

ادعایی درباره تذکر یک نهاد امنیتی به جهانگیری پیرامون نجفی/روایت انصاری از جلسات چهره‌های اصلاح‌طلب و اصولگرا/انتقاد ابطحی از پولی‌شدن سایت روزنامه‌های اصلاح طلب/تعجب صادقی از احضارش به دادگاه کارکنان دولت  (۱۱۴ نظر)

نباید پس از چهل سال یارانه دادن به خودروسازان به اینجا می رسیدیم/خودکفایی در تولید قطعات خودور، دروغ بود!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

چند درصد مردم ایران در سال ۵۶ زیر خط فقر بودند؟  (۹۲ نظر)

محجوب: با «زیست شبانه» مخالفم چون کارگران باید ساعت ۶ بعدازظهر به منزل رفته و بخوابند/علت توقیف یک فیلم در استان کرمان: لهجه کرمانی مواد فروش!  (۹۱ نظر)

ماجرای ادعای جر و بحث تند روحانی با جهانگیری/جمله‌ای از رهبر انقلاب که موجب آرامش رئیسی شد/واکنش مطهری به انتشار تصاویر بدون حجاب یک بازیگر  (۹۰ نظر)