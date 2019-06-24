Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Banda Sea Off Indonesia - Reports

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the powerful tremor hit on Monday Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in the Banda Sea. There were no initial tsunami warnings.
The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin, cited by Reuters, a Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.
According to the (USGS), the epicentre was registered at a depth of 220 km (136 miles). There have been no immediate reports of damage or injury.
After a while, the US-based quake watchdog raised the magnitude to 7.5 before downgrading the tremor's seismic category to 7.3
