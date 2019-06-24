Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Banda Sea Off Indonesia - Reports

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the powerful tremor hit on Monday Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in the Banda Sea. There were no initial tsunami warnings.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the powerful tremor hit on Monday Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in the Banda Sea. There were no initial tsunami warnings.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin, cited by Reuters, a Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

According to the (USGS), the epicentre was registered at a depth of 220 km (136 miles). There have been no immediate reports of damage or injury.

After a while, the US-based quake watchdog raised the magnitude to 7.5 before downgrading the tremor's seismic category to 7.3