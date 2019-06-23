Iranian MPs hail IRGC’s downing of intruding US drone

Iranian lawmakers have praised the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for shooting down a trespassing American surveillance drone over the country’s southern territorial waters.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 250 members of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) voiced full support for the IRGC’s defensive operation, which saw the elite force down on June 20 an advanced US-made RQ-4 Global Hawk over the territorial waters off the coastal province of Hormozgan.

The legislators said the IRGC’s response to the drone incursion, which changed “the world’s military and political equations,” was just part of Iran’s defense power.

The downing of the sophisticated drone also disrupted the “equations of the psychological war” being waged on Iran and will prevent such violations of Iranian airspace in the future, the statement added.

They also urged the US and its allies to stop repeating their past mistakes and acknowledge, instead, Iran’s power and proper security situation.

Separately, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian Parliament’s deputy speaker, said, “America is the real terrorist in the world by spreading chaos in countries, giving advanced weapons to terrorist groups, causing insecurity, and still it says ‘Come, let’s negotiate.’”

The unmanned US aircraft had been taken down by Iran’s indigenous Khordad 3 air defense system after it breached the country’s airspace on a spying mission despite the IRGC’s numerous warnings.

Tehran wrote to the United Nations in condemnation of the drone intrusion, calling on the world body to confront Washington’s destabilizing actions.

Press TV