رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
244بازدید
‍ پ

Iraq looks to Iran for upgrading air defense capabilities

While the United States is trying to contain Iran’s influence in the Middle East as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic, Tehran and Baghdad have taken a new step in expanding bilateral ties. After agreeing on boosting economic ties, now the two sides are being prepared for defense cooperation.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۳۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۴۸ 23 June 2019

Tabnak – While the United States is trying to contain Iran’s influence in the Middle East as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic, Tehran and Baghdad have taken a new step in expanding bilateral ties. After agreeing on boosting economic ties, now the two sides are being prepared for defense cooperation.

In this vein, a top commander voiced Iran’s readiness to provide neighboring Iraq with whatever means necessary for air defense.

In comments on Sunday, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Anti-Aircraft Base of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, said the Iranian Air Defense is fully prepared to satisfy Iraq’s air defense demands in all areas.

By relying on local experts, the Iranian Air Defense is ready to help Iraq in manufacturing and providing technical support for various air defense systems, the Iranian general said at a meeting with Major General Tariq Abbas Ibrahim Abdul Hussein, chairman of the Iran-Iraq joint commission, held in Tehran.

Sabahi Fard also noted that the Iranian technicians have manufactured a whole host of air defense systems, including tactical and stationary radars, artillery and missile weapons, signal and data collecting equipment, electronic warfare gear, and drones for missions and applications in diverse frequencies and ranges.

“We are ready to form expert committees in all spheres to pave the way for the launch and promotion of mutual cooperation,” the Iranian commander added.

For his part, the Iraqi general hailed Iran’s advances in the air defense industry, saying Iraqi military delegations have been acquainted with the Islamic Republic’s great capabilities after a series of visits to Iran.

The Iraqi commander also expressed his country’s willingness to work with Iranian air defense experts for manufacturing equipment, training, and technical support in various fields, such as electronic warfare, radars, visual monitoring, command and control, radar-related calculations, and software systems.

In April, Iran’s top military commander said the countries had agreed to cooperate in the area of air defense to fend off the challenges facing their respective air spaces.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the announcement to reporters following a meeting in Tehran with his visiting Iraqi counterpart, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanimi.

The meeting addressed “the integrated defense of Iran and Iraq’s skies, because we might sense threats coming from the direction of [our] western borders,” Baqeri noted back then.

In July 2017, Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to boost military cooperation in a host of fields, including counterterrorism.

Based on the deal, Tehran and Baghdad try to promote interaction and share experiences in the fight against terrorism and extremism, work together to ensure border security, and provide each other with training and logistical, technical and military support.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran iraq air defence
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
گلوبال هاوک مصباح یزدی مارک فیلد جبهه پایداری اف ای تی اف فرشاد احمدزاده پرونده الکترونیک سلامت مارک اسپر
آخرین اخبار

تکذیب شایعه قهر جهانگیری با دولت

انهدام باندی با عنوان فروش سوالات کنکور و امتحانی

ورود دارو توسط پزشکان برای مطب مجاز نیست

قلمرو دریایی ایران و طمع بی پایان آمریکا

پیش‌بینی تداوم ارز دولتی تا پایان جنگ اقتصادی

اعضای باند نفوذی در وزارت نفت دستگیر شدند

سفر مربی پرسپولیس به آمریکا لغو شد

ماهی سرخو گریل شده

تشکیل هسته‌های تخصصی محرومیت زدایی و توانمندسازی کمیته امداد امام (ره) در تمامی استان‌های کشور

اعزام تیم مین‌روب ارتش انگلیس به خلیج فارس

پیش بینی کاهش قیمت لوازم خانگی در بازار

رژیم غذایی مناسب برای مبتلایان به بیماری کرون

برانکو: با پرسپولیس امسال موفق‌ترین تیم جهان بودیم

صادق خان: ترامپ یک کودک ۱۹۰ سانتی متری است

جزئیات کارت کنکور ۹۸ فردا اعلام می شود

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل
«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند
ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی از سوی سپاه/ کاخ سفید جلسه اضطراری تشکیل داد
جدول لیگ ملتهای والیبال با تثبیت صدرنشینی ایران
جزئیات تجاوز پهپاد آمریکایی به حریم هوایی ایران به روایت ظریف / سوابق همه پهپادهای متجاوز
لاشه پهپاد آمریکایی کجا سقوط کرد؟
دعوا خانم بازیگرآمریکایی با ترامپ سر ایران!
بمب خبری با اعتراف برانکو؛ از چند ماه قبل با الاهلی در تماس بودم! / هدیه مرد کروات از جده به تهران؛ مدرکی برای محکومیت و جریمه سعودی‌ها و البته محرومیت ایوانکوویچ
مشخصات غول ۲۰۰ میلیون دلاری ساقط‌شده آمریکا
خواننده مولودی حاشیه‌ساز: قبول دارم اشتباه کردم
دستیابی سازمان ملل به مدارک معتبری از نقش بن سلمان در قتل خاشقجی/فرمان ترامپ به مشاورانش برای عقب‌نشینی از اظهارات تند علیه ایران/روایت پمپئو از دیدار با موگرینی درباره ایران/ سفر غیرمنتظره مشاور مکرون به ایران
عملیات دیجیتالی ـ سایبری مخفی پنتاگون علیه گروه وابسته به سپاه / افزایش تنش به فضای مجازی هم رسید
معرفی پهپاد مهاجر - ۲ نوین
نخستین تصاویر از لاشه پهپاد جاسوسی آمریکا

ده دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم  (۲۸۳ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۸۱ نظر)

«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دق‌مرگ می‌کند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل  (۱۹۵ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۶۲ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردم تحمل کنند، قیمت‌ها شکسته می‌شود/ برخی کالا‌ها برای ارزان شدن، به زمان بیشتری نیاز دارند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ادعای درگیری روحانی و زنگنه/استقبال علی مطهری از قانون «از کجا آورده‌ای»/میلیون‌ها نفر به اصلاح‌طلبان و اصولگرایان اعتقاد ندارند /تلاش همه‎‌جانبه هیأت رئیسه برای کمک به نایب رئیس جدید  (۱۱۹ نظر)

واکنش کیهان به ضرب و شتم بانوی گیلانی: بسیجیان گیلان کجا هستند؟! /قتل یک زندانی جوان و چند پرسش/احترام به تصمیم نظام در ماجرای سفر نخست وزیر ژاپن  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ادعایی درباره تذکر یک نهاد امنیتی به جهانگیری پیرامون نجفی/روایت انصاری از جلسات چهره‌های اصلاح‌طلب و اصولگرا/انتقاد ابطحی از پولی‌شدن سایت روزنامه‌های اصلاح طلب/تعجب صادقی از احضارش به دادگاه کارکنان دولت  (۱۱۴ نظر)

نباید پس از چهل سال یارانه دادن به خودروسازان به اینجا می رسیدیم/خودکفایی در تولید قطعات خودور، دروغ بود!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

«جلیلی» کانون اصلی انتشار ادعاها علیه مدیریت نفت است/ آماده‌ام با او مناظره کنم  (۱۰۱ نظر)

درخواست «رئیس فراکسیون حقوق شهروندی مجلس» از قوه قضائیه برای پیگیری «قتل علیرضا شیرمحمدعلی»/ محسن هاشمی:۱۰ شب‌ می‌خوابم‌ و‌ با‌ «زیست‌ شبانه‌» مخالفم!  (۹۳ نظر)

چند درصد مردم ایران در سال ۵۶ زیر خط فقر بودند؟  (۹۲ نظر)