Iraq looks to Iran for upgrading air defense capabilities

While the United States is trying to contain Iran’s influence in the Middle East as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic, Tehran and Baghdad have taken a new step in expanding bilateral ties. After agreeing on boosting economic ties, now the two sides are being prepared for defense cooperation.

Tabnak – While the United States is trying to contain Iran’s influence in the Middle East as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic, Tehran and Baghdad have taken a new step in expanding bilateral ties. After agreeing on boosting economic ties, now the two sides are being prepared for defense cooperation.

In this vein, a top commander voiced Iran’s readiness to provide neighboring Iraq with whatever means necessary for air defense.

In comments on Sunday, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Anti-Aircraft Base of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, said the Iranian Air Defense is fully prepared to satisfy Iraq’s air defense demands in all areas.

By relying on local experts, the Iranian Air Defense is ready to help Iraq in manufacturing and providing technical support for various air defense systems, the Iranian general said at a meeting with Major General Tariq Abbas Ibrahim Abdul Hussein, chairman of the Iran-Iraq joint commission, held in Tehran.

Sabahi Fard also noted that the Iranian technicians have manufactured a whole host of air defense systems, including tactical and stationary radars, artillery and missile weapons, signal and data collecting equipment, electronic warfare gear, and drones for missions and applications in diverse frequencies and ranges.

“We are ready to form expert committees in all spheres to pave the way for the launch and promotion of mutual cooperation,” the Iranian commander added.

For his part, the Iraqi general hailed Iran’s advances in the air defense industry, saying Iraqi military delegations have been acquainted with the Islamic Republic’s great capabilities after a series of visits to Iran.

The Iraqi commander also expressed his country’s willingness to work with Iranian air defense experts for manufacturing equipment, training, and technical support in various fields, such as electronic warfare, radars, visual monitoring, command and control, radar-related calculations, and software systems.

In April, Iran’s top military commander said the countries had agreed to cooperate in the area of air defense to fend off the challenges facing their respective air spaces.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the announcement to reporters following a meeting in Tehran with his visiting Iraqi counterpart, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanimi.

The meeting addressed “the integrated defense of Iran and Iraq’s skies, because we might sense threats coming from the direction of [our] western borders,” Baqeri noted back then.

In July 2017, Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to boost military cooperation in a host of fields, including counterterrorism.

Based on the deal, Tehran and Baghdad try to promote interaction and share experiences in the fight against terrorism and extremism, work together to ensure border security, and provide each other with training and logistical, technical and military support.