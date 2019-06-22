رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
Leaks indicate to a Saudi-MKO collusion on tanker attacks in the Persian Gulf

An unverified audio tape leaked from the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), a banned terrorist outfit, purportedly shows that the group colluded with Saudi Arabia in handling the aftermaths of explosions earlier this month on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf waters as the two sides sought to blame Iran for the sabotage activity.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۲۲۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۵۷ 22 June 2019

Tabnak – An unverified audio tape leaked from the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), a banned terrorist outfit, purportedly shows that the group colluded with Saudi Arabia in handling the aftermaths of explosions earlier this month on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf waters as the two sides sought to blame Iran for the sabotage activity.

The audio tape published on Iran Front Page on Saturday is a record of a short conversation between a senior MKO member and a sympathizer who are heard coordinating their positions on the June 13 explosions on two tankers in the Sea of Oman, which heightened already simmering tensions between Iran and the United States.

The English translation of the conversation, as provided by an online footage containing the tape, shows head of MKO’s cyber operations Shahram Fakhteh telling the sympathizer, identified as Daei-ul-Eslam, that Saudi Arabia was seeking a follow-up on the case from MKO’s chief Maryam Rajavi.

“In the past week we did our best to blame the [Iranian] regime for the [oil tanker] blasts. Saudis have called Sister Maryam [Rajavi]’s office to follow up on the results, [to get] a conclusion of what has been done, and the possible consequences,” Fakhteh is heard saying in the tape.

Daei-ul-Eslam then replies by saying that blaming Iran for the explosions can have various types of consequences for Iran and can even lead to a military operation against the country.

Iran has vehemently denied any role in the attacks on the tankers while major international powers have dismissed a video provided by US alleging that Tehran was behind the explosions.

MKO has been banned in Iran and around the world for its role in numerous terrorist activities targeting Iranian and foreign nationals.

Removing its decade-long ban on the MKO, the United States has used the group as a tool to pressure Iran over the past years.

Reports have also shown that the Saudi intelligence agency has provided the MKO with vast funding, especially since main elements of the group were purged from their old bastion in Iraq more than a decade ago.

The group launched a demonstration outside US States Department in Washington DC on Friday calling for a military operation against Iran.

The march came after US president Donald Trump reportedly called off planned military strikes against Iran following Tehran’s downing of an unmanned military plane over its territorial waters in the Persian Gulf on Thursday.

