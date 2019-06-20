Iran to Continue Reducing JCPOA Commitments: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said the country is determined to keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal gradually if the other parties’ non-commitment continues.

Speaking at a Wednesday meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia, Shamkhani highlighted recent measures adopted by Iran to scale back its commitments in the wake of US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the failure of the European parties to live up to their undertakings.

“Based on Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, Iran will continue to reduce its commitments step by step to counteract the unacceptable behavior of the other parties, which is solely serving the interests of one side,” he said.

The official further pointed to the successful experience of Iran-Russia political, defense and security cooperation in Syria and said the continuation of the Astana peace process is crucial for speeding up efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the Arab country.

Patrushev, for his part, pointed to an upcoming trilateral meeting on Syria between top security officials of Russia, the US, and Israel, saying that Iran will be informed of the results of this meeting because it is Russia’s strategic partner in the region.

The remarks came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced that it would suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal, announcing that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for the five remaining parties to the deal to take practical measures towards ensuring its interests in the face of the American sanctions.

