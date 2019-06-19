US Acting Defense boss steped down

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is citing a “painful” family situation as he steps down from the position before his formal nomination has even been sent to the Senate.

President Donald Trump announced Shanahan’s departure in a tweet, and said Army Secretary Mark Esper would be the new acting Pentagon chief.

Shanahan says he believes “continuing in the confirmation process would force my three children to relive a traumatic chapter in our family’s life.” He is not providing specifics, but court records show a volatile family history around the time of his 2011 divorce.

His withdrawal from one of the most critical roles in the government comes at a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Top Senate Democrats say Patrick Shanahan’s sudden withdrawal Tuesday from consideration as defense secretary shows the shortcomings of White House vetting for key Trump administration jobs.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says “this Shanahan fiasco shows what a shambles, what a mess” the administration’s national security policy is.

Senators say they were largely unaware of allegations around Shanahan’s family situation when he was confirmed as deputy defense secretary in 2017.

Republican Lindsey Graham says he had heard “rumors” of potential problems.

Democrat Richard Blumenthal is raising the possibility of “deliberate concealment” of Shanahan’s past. He is calling for an investigation by the Defense Department’s inspector general.

Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe of Oklahoma is defending the vetting process. He says Trump called him shortly before publicly announcing Shanahan’s withdrawal.