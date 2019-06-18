Indian Forces Clash with Militants in South of Kashmir - Reports

Indian forces encountered in a skirmish early on Tuesday with militants in Waghama village in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, local media reported, citing sources.

Indian forces encountered in a skirmish early on Tuesday with militants in Waghama village in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, local media reported, citing sources.

A least one Indian serviceman was killed while another injured during a fierce fight between militants and government forces in South Kashmir, local media reported, adding that the military operation was underway.

According to the Brighter Kashmir media outlet, the Indian forces trapped at least 3 militants following the skirmish.

There has been no further details on the operation reported.

Back in February, a Kashmiri militant targeted a paramilitary convoy with a car bomb and killed 40 Indian soldiers. The deadliest suicide car bombing in the region's history against Indian soldiers reportedly brought India and Pakistan close to a war.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the February incident. Pakistan, however, has rejected all allegations.

Both India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Jammu and Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947 when both countries gained independence from the British Empire. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved. The unstable situation in the region has led to the emergence of various extremist groups.