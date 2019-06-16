رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
383بازدید
‍ پ

Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire to elaborate on UK Foreign Secretary's recent remarks accusing Iran regarding oil tankers' accident in the Sea of Oman, Trend reports citing IRNA.
کد خبر: ۹۰۵۷۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۵ 16 June 2019

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire to elaborate on UK Foreign Secretary's recent remarks accusing Iran regarding oil tankers' accident in the Sea of Oman, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In the wake of the recent allegation made by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and blind following of the US as regard accusing Iran of being involved in recent accident to oil tankers in Sea of Oman, the managing director of Iran Foreign Ministry for Europe affairs Mahmoud Barimani severely complained against UK government’s anti-Iran positions.

Iranian diplomat added that during the Thursday closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), no one except the UK followed the US.

Even many prestigious international media rejected claims made by the US and the UK based on shipping company and the sailors, he noted.

After seriously condemning the baseless allegations and filing Iran’s complaint, Barimani urged the UK to elaborate on the issue and to correct the position.

He reiterated that the popular reactions against the UK are the result of such approaches to support the US officials’ unfounded claims in various issues.

He also reminded the UK government of taking realistic positions and compatible with Iran’s policies and also the importance of revising the current approach.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran uk ambassador summoned
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
اس 400 دریای عمان اس 300 هلگا اشمید عبدالرضا داوری اجلاس سیکا پایان نامه فروشی تابعیت مادرانه
آخرین اخبار

پرتره‌ای عاشقانه از یک تروریست

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال ۲۰۱۹ با صدرنشینی ایران
زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون
حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات
آبه: حامل پیام رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا برای شما هستم/ رهبر انقلاب: ترامپ را شایسته مبادله پیام نمی‌دانم و با آمریکا مذاکره نمی‌کنیم/ آبه: آمریکایی‌ها قصدی برای تغییر رژیم در ایران ندارند/ رهبر انقلاب: چهل سال تلاش کردند و نتوانستند، حالا هم نمی‌توانند/ ساخت سلاح هسته‌ای را حرام می‌دانم
دم خروس آمریکایی‌ها از زبان کاپیتان / حمله آمریکا با پهپاد به تانکر ژاپنی؟!
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب
روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد
هشدار انصارالله به غیرنظامیان اماراتی و عربستانی برای دور شدن از فرودگاه‌ها و مراکز نظامی/بیانیه مشترک آلمان و امارات در خصوص «ایران» /انهدام برج مراقبت فرودگاه بین‎المللی ابها عربستان/آمریکا: فروش سلاح به عربستان پیامی برای ایران است!
دستور پخت مرغ مندی
مقاومت یک خانم در برابر تخریب ویلایش
پدر سردشتی پس از نجات ۲ فرزند خود درگذشت
با رامبد مخالفم اما هواشو دارم!
روزی که ژاپنی‌ها به ایرانی‌ها حسرت زیادی خوردند!
حمایت یک مقام رسمی از حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌ها/کنایه سنگین صفایی فراهانی به کارگزاران/داوری: خودکشی نکردم/توصیه معنادار عطاءالله مهاجرانی به "ترامپ انگلیس"/پشت پرده «پرستو سازی» از میترا استاد به روایت "عبدی"
شروط ایران برای مذاکره از سه شرط در زمان حیات امام به پنج شرط رسیده است/ پنج محور پیام ترامپ برای رهبر انقلاب

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۸۰ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب  (۱۲۲ نظر)