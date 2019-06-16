رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
453بازدید
‍ پ

Donald Trump hits out again at Sadiq Khan over London violence

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "national disgrace" who is destroying the UK's capital.
کد خبر: ۹۰۵۷۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۷ 16 June 2019

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "national disgrace" who is destroying the UK's capital.

His comments came after five attacks in London in less than 24 hours left three men dead and three others injured.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded by saying it was "absolutely awful" Mr Trump was using the "tragedy of people being murdered to attack the mayor".

President Trump's tweets follow a long-running feud between the two men.

Retweeting a post by right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins about this weekend's violence in London, the president said Mr Khan was "a disaster" and the capital needed a new mayor.

Mr Trump later followed it up with another post saying: "He is a national disgrace who is destroying the city of London!"

In response, Mr Khan's spokesman said the mayor's thoughts were with the victims' families and he "is not going to waste his time responding to this sort of tweet".

The mayor was focused on supporting the city's communities and "over-stretched" emergency services, he added.

Mr Corbyn tweeted in defence of Mr Khan, saying he was "rightly supporting the police to do their job while Katie Hopkins spreads hateful and divisive rhetoric".

Police have made 14 arrests - including several boys and a girl - following the five separate attacks.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death on Friday afternoon in Wandsworth, south London, then minutes later a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Plumstead, south-east London.

A man in his 30s then died after he was stabbed in Tower Hamlets on Saturday afternoon.

In the early hours of Saturday two men were stabbed in Clapham and another was stabbed in Brixton.

The deaths take the total number of murders in London in 2019 to 56. This time last year there had been 77 homicides, 48 of which were stabbings.

President Trump and Mr Khan have clashed many times in the past.

The president called Mr Khan a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London" shortly before landing in Stansted ahead of his three-day state visit to the UK earlier this month.

It followed comments from the mayor of London that the UK should not be "rolling out the red carpet" for Mr Trump during his visit.

In the past Mr Trump has challenged Mr Khan to an IQ test and been critical of his response to the London Bridge attack in 2017.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump sadiq khan violence
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
اس 400 دریای عمان اس 300 هلگا اشمید عبدالرضا داوری اجلاس سیکا پایان نامه فروشی تابعیت مادرانه
آخرین اخبار

غرق شدن دو برادر نوجوان در رفسنجان

ماجرای اپل آی دی و دعوای عروس و مادر شوهر در یزد

چند توصیه برای پیشگیری از نیش حشرات

قیمت‌گذاری حج ۹۸ با دلار ۷ هزار تومانی/ احمد توکلی: دلار ۴۲۰۰ تومانی عددی من‌دَرآوردی بود/ دعوتنامه تحویل خودرو با نرخی بالاتر از قیمت اعلامی روزانه خودروسازان/ خوش‌بینی بازار به افزایش قیمت طلا

دختر ایرانی؛ از هلند تا دیار رستم!

هشدار درباره وضعیت صندوق‌های بازنشستگی

جلسه‌اولیه‌طارمی‌برای‌بازگشت‌به‌پرسپولیس‌برگزارشد

استقلال و پرسپولیس امسال واگذار می‌شوند

روحانی به تهران بازگشت

نقش برجسته سعدی برداشته شد

شبکه بزرگ قاچاق سوخت در جیرفت منهدم شد

طوفان حاره‌ای «وایو» در ۷۵۰کیلومتری چابهار قرار دارد

وقوع زمین لرزه ۷.۴ ریشتری در جنوب اقیانوس آرام

حمله پهپادی یمن،دو فرودگاه‌ه عربستان را تعطیل کرد

اروپایی ها در تدارک تحریم ونزوئلا هستند

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال ۲۰۱۹ با صدرنشینی ایران
زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون
حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات
آبه: حامل پیام رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا برای شما هستم/ رهبر انقلاب: ترامپ را شایسته مبادله پیام نمی‌دانم و با آمریکا مذاکره نمی‌کنیم/ آبه: آمریکایی‌ها قصدی برای تغییر رژیم در ایران ندارند/ رهبر انقلاب: چهل سال تلاش کردند و نتوانستند، حالا هم نمی‌توانند/ ساخت سلاح هسته‌ای را حرام می‌دانم
دم خروس آمریکایی‌ها از زبان کاپیتان / حمله آمریکا با پهپاد به تانکر ژاپنی؟!
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب
روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد
هشدار انصارالله به غیرنظامیان اماراتی و عربستانی برای دور شدن از فرودگاه‌ها و مراکز نظامی/بیانیه مشترک آلمان و امارات در خصوص «ایران» /انهدام برج مراقبت فرودگاه بین‎المللی ابها عربستان/آمریکا: فروش سلاح به عربستان پیامی برای ایران است!
دستور پخت مرغ مندی
مقاومت یک خانم در برابر تخریب ویلایش
پدر سردشتی پس از نجات ۲ فرزند خود درگذشت
با رامبد مخالفم اما هواشو دارم!
روزی که ژاپنی‌ها به ایرانی‌ها حسرت زیادی خوردند!
شروط ایران برای مذاکره از سه شرط در زمان حیات امام به پنج شرط رسیده است/ پنج محور پیام ترامپ برای رهبر انقلاب
حمایت یک مقام رسمی از حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌ها/کنایه سنگین صفایی فراهانی به کارگزاران/داوری: خودکشی نکردم/توصیه معنادار عطاءالله مهاجرانی به "ترامپ انگلیس"/پشت پرده «پرستو سازی» از میترا استاد به روایت "عبدی"

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۸۰ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب  (۱۲۲ نظر)