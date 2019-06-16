United Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway in New Jersey's Airport During Landing

A United Airlines Flight 627 skidded off a runway during the landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The incident happened on Sunday, when the aircraft, which originated in Denver, landed at 1 p.m. on Runway 22 Left and then skidded off the left side of the runway, according to the FFA.

"Preliminary indication is that tires blew out on the left main landing gear of United Airlines Flight 627 and the Boeing 757 veered to the left side of the pavement," the FAA said in a statement.

No injuries among the 166 passengers and six crew members on board were reported. United Airlines said that some customers had minor injuries and that they refused medical attention, according to CNBC. The FFA also said that it started an investigation.

United Airlines said that it is evaluating the damage to the aircraft.

“We’re in close touch with the FAA and airport authorities and are working expeditiously to safely remove the disabled aircraft so that operations at the airport can return to normal,” it said in a statement.

The flight tracking website Flightaware.com said that more than 400 flights in and out of the airport had been cancelled or delayed in connection with the incident.

Later, the airport said via Twitter that flights had resumed but "delays are expected to continue."

​It is not the first incident involving the infamous Chicago-based airline. Last year, a French Bulldog named Kokito died on a three-hour United Airlines flight after a flight attendant ordered the family to place their pet in the plane's overhead compartment. ​United Airlines later described Kokito's death as a "tragic incident that should never have occurred."