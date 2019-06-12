رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
Joe Biden Promises to 'Cure Cancer' if Elected President in 2020

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made quite a bold promise during his campaign event in Iowa on Tuesday, claiming he would "cure cancer" if he is elected president in 2020.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۸ 12 June 2019

Biden expressed the difficulties one faces when confronted with the "loss" of a family member and other people attempt to sympathize by saying, "'I know how you feel'" when in reality they have "no idea how I feel." This is likely a reference to Biden’s own son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015 from brain cancer.

"That's why I've worked so hard in my career to make sure that… I promise you if I'm elected president, you're going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we're gonna cure cancer," Biden declared.

This is not the first time Biden has promised to tackle the cancer problem. In 2016, Biden headed the "Cancer Moonshot" program during the Obama administration in a renewed effort to find a cure for cancer. He also launched the Biden Cancer Initiative after leaving the office.

The Democratic frontrunner took some shots at President Trump while campaigning in Iowa, calling him an “existential threat" to the country. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, responding to the speech, called the theme "truly laughable."

