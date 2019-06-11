رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
333بازدید
‍ پ

Why did a helicopter fly through NYC airspace in rain and fog? ‘We’re not sure’

The deadly rooftop crash-landing of a helicopter in the heart of New York City in rain and fog on Monday raised immediate questions about whether the pilot, the lone fatality, violated rules governing midtown Manhattan’s tightly restricted airspace.
کد خبر: ۹۰۴۷۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۷ 11 June 2019

The deadly rooftop crash-landing of a helicopter in the heart of New York City in rain and fog on Monday raised immediate questions about whether the pilot, the lone fatality, violated rules governing midtown Manhattan’s tightly restricted airspace.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the pilot, whose helicopter crashed on top of a 54-story office tower on Seventh Avenue and burst into flames, would have needed approval from air traffic controllers at nearby LaGuardia Airport to fly in that vicinity.

The privately owned aircraft for executive charter flights went down about 11 minutes after taking off from a heliport on East 34th Street, apparently en route to its home base in New Jersey, city Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Asked by reporters why the pilot was out flying through midtown Manhattan in the rain and low visibility, O’Neill said, “We’re not sure. That’s part of the investigation.”

De Blasio said authorities were seeking to determine whether the pilot made contact with LaGuardia’s tower or other air traffic controllers before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that controllers “did not handle” the flight, but it remained unclear whether there was any communication at all between the helicopter and air traffic authorities.

Under federal flight rules for New York City, a helicopter pilot departing from that location would normally call LaGuardia, across the East River in the borough of Queens, to inform controllers it was taking off, though it is not strictly required to do so.

Flying below 1,100 feet

The rules allow a chopper following the East River to operate free of air traffic control by staying below an altitude of 1,100 feet (335 meters). If the helicopter climbs above that height, then LaGuardia tower is supposed to assume control of the flight, according to the rules.

FAA spokesman Kathleen Bergen declined to say whether the helicopter that crashed was flying below 1,100 and whether it was following the East River corridor, or whether additional restrictions might apply in low visibility, saying those issues remained under investigation.

The crash investigation is to be led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash site is about a half mile from Trump Tower, where U.S. President Donald Trump maintains an apartment, an area that has been under extra-tight flight restrictions since Trump’s November 2016 election.

De Blasio stressed no evidence pointed to an act of terror or criminal intent.

There is no landing pad on the building, the mayor said. Helipads have generally been banned from Manhattan rooftops under rules imposed following a fatal 1977 helicopter crash at an office tower then known as the Pan Am building.

In 2016, bowing to complaints about noise and air pollution, the city reached a deal with Manhattan’s helicopter sightseeing tour operators to cut the number of their flights by half.

According to the New York Times, those flights numbered more than 59,000 in 2015, all of them departing from Pier 6 near the Battery at the southern tip of Manhattan, the only heliport providing the tours.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa helicopter fog crash
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
رامبد جوان اقتصاد مقاومتی عبدالرضا داوری هایکو ماس شینزو آبه فرهاد مجیدی حشمت علوی حیات شبانه
آخرین اخبار

واکنش خونسرد داوری به ادعاهای جنجالی

پلمب تعدادی از مؤسسات پایان نامه فروشی در روزهای آینده

قیمت آپارتمان در منطقه یک تهران

انتظار از قوه قضائیه برای رفع حصر کروبی و موسوی

همتی: قیمت ارز منظقی می‌شود

خبر خوش آقای نماینده درباره افزایش حقوق کارمندان

معایب افراط و تفریط در توجه به کودکان چیست؟

نوری همدانی: باید به ملت بی‌منت خدمت کرد

تبانی ۴ شرکت تولیدکننده برای گرانی روغن موتور/ همتی: صحبت از دستکاری نرخ ارز انصاف نیست/ طلب یک هزار میلیارد تومانی شرکت‌های بیمه از سایپا/ آیا یورو توانایی جایگزینی دلار را دارد؟

 تهیه ساندویچ هات داگ با بیل مکانیکی!

توقیف خودرو ۲.۶ میلیاردی در آب‌های ساحلی میناب

مسمومیت ۱۹ نفر در استخری در جنوب تهران

گوترش: به گریفیث اطمینان کامل دارم

پاپ درمورد تخلفات جنسی کشیشان دروغ می‌گوید!

توقف آموزش خلبانان ترکیه‌ای بر روی جنگنده اف-۳۵

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!
تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
ملانیا ترامپ روسری سر کرد
اظهارات ضد ایرانی کوبیاک و ماجرای عذرخواهی او
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی
سرو مشروبات الکلی روی صحنه تئاتر!
آتش‌سوزی در ‏حرم حضرت معصومه (س)/ حریق مهار شد
چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!
جزئیات جدید از ماجرای قتل میترا استاد
انتقاد سردار رحیم‌صفوی از انتخاب‌های مردم/انتقاد مجدد قالیباف از اصولگرایان/قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیون یورویی برانکو با پرسپولیس
ریزش ۲۶۰ میلیونی قیمت یک خودرو در بازار
وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی
ماجرای پیاده‌کردن ۱۳‌مسافر پرواز شیراز-تهران چه بود؟
انتقاد یک نماینده مجلس از «سرومشروب‌» و «برگزاری‌ پارتی‌ مختلط» در‌ سفارت‌خانه‌ها/لعیا جنیدی در واکنش به وعده‌های انتخاباتی روحانی: انتخابات بدون وعده که انتخابات نیست!

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۱۵۰ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۲۳ نظر)