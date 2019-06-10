رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
President Rouhani to depart for Kyrgyzstan

۲۰ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۳۰ 10 June 2019

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani will travel to Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek to attend the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

At the head of a political delegation, President Rouhani will depart for Bishkek on Thursday to participate in the 19th SCO summit.

The 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will be held from June 13 to 14 in Bishkek and heads of 11 states including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran will attend the summit.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance. It has eight member states including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India, four observer states including Iran, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus, as well as six dialogue partners.

iran rouhani kyrgyzstan
