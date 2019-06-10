رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
EU is lagging behind to fulfill its commitments to JCPOA

تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۲۸ 10 June 2019

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that the European Union is lagging behind to fulfill its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action though they introduced the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, but to no avail.

Regarding German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' visit to Iran and the implementation of INSTEX, he said what the EU has done so far has not pleased Iran; their first step after the US quit the international deal was taken too late. As Iran said at the time INSTEX was introduced that though it is too late, it sparked glimmer of hope.

Mousavi said that Iran is not relying on the INSTEX, adding that if it were to be a remedy, it would have met our demands, but it did not, unless the head of INSTEX, Per Fischer, who is on a visit to Tehran make a headway in special negotiations on the matter.

He added that neither Germany nor Europe is in a position to demand Iran's missile tests be reduced.

Asked about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit to Tehran due on Wednesday and declaring an initiative by the prime minister to encourage President Hassan Rouhani to hold a meeting with and US president Donald Trump, he said that Abe's visit to Iran is of unique importance because he is the first Japanese prime minister to visit Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He said that Japan is powerful East Asian country, that’s why Abe's visit to Iran is in the spotlight.

Mousavi said that Iran and Japan have special viewpoints and that they are both worried about regional and international issues. This visit will serve to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He said that in addition to the mutual issues, there will be talks about most important international issues as well, adding that Iran is ready to hear its friends' viewpoints. He preferred not to use the term mediation.

Responding to the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's remarks in his meeting with Maas, saying that countries of the region must be part of the nuclear deal with Iran, Mousavi said that Iran has always been ready to talk with every single neighboring country of the Persian Gulf.

"Foreign Minister [Mohammad-Javad Zarif]'s suggestion to form a forum for regional talks and to sign a non-aggression treaty may satisfy them."

About Iran's viewpoint on the US president Donald Trump's remarks, Mousavi said that having left the JCPOA, and exerting maximum pressure on and sanctioning Iranian people, the US is in no position to decide for Iran and talk about negotiations.

He added that what is important for Iran is the JCPOA, whose signatories should do their commitments, regardless of the US.

He also said that the US is making false claims to win the psychological war on Iran, and added, "Our issue with the world or the world's issue with us is not a nuclear one. The problem is a lie that some countries injected into the public opinion but Iran neutralized it during the nuclear talks which led to the JCPOA."

Asked about the condition of Assadollah Assadi, the Iranian diplomat accused of trying to plant a bomb in the MKO meeting in Paris, he said diplomatic, political and legal procedures are in progress.

Mousavi also commented about Shanghai Cooperation Organization; saying that Iran is an observer and the process of promoting Iran to permanent member is in progress.

Answering a question about Portuguese Embassy in Tehran stopped issuing visa, Mousavi said that a problem had occurred to one of the its clerks so their consular services stopped. Then he added that that he doesn't know how the situation is now.

Mousavi commented on the neighboring countries of Iran, saying that the 15 neighboring states have always been central to Iranian diplomacy.

"That Afghanistan's peace talks have had no results is because of the extra regional countries' interference; they don’t want to see the region in peace and stability."

Thanking Russia's stances about the JCPOA, he said Moscow and Beijing proved their commitment to the deal in word and action.

"They have limitations, though. Not compared to other countries they had a better innovation and implemented that."

He added that Iran is thankful to those, but believes that their move were not sufficient; all the remaining countries in the JCPOA should have a unanimous voice against the US economic terrorism.

Commenting on Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani's remark about Qatar's role in talks between the US and Iran, he said Sheikh Mohammed may not have meant any special mechanism.

"They came to Iran; we had some meetings. But I don’t confirm that any one is representing Iran; however, we hear all the viewpoints of our friends. We believe that for deescalating tensions, the parties need to work on the roots and find the root-cause."

He dismissed the US proposal about talks without any conditions, saying that Iran doesn’t see the US suggestion worthy of attention.

"What Iran sees is "the US Economic Terrorism".

IRNA

