رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
142بازدید
‍ پ

What’s on the agenda of German FM’s visit to Tehran?

As tensions have been on the rise between Iran and the US over the past several weeks, various countries have expressed willingness to act as mediators between the two sides. German foreign minister’s upcoming visit to Iran should be seen in this context.
کد خبر: ۹۰۴۳۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۱۷ 09 June 2019

Tabnak – As tensions have been on the rise between Iran and the US over the past several weeks, various countries have expressed willingness to act as mediators between the two sides. German foreign minister’s upcoming visit to Iran should be seen in this context.

According to a Press TV report, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warns that strains between Iran and the United States have "reached a fever pitch", calling on European powers to take a lead in negotiations to help resolve the situation.

"There is a clear danger of miscalculations, misunderstandings, provocations leading to unforeseeable consequences in this highly tense region," Maas warned upon arrival in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been rising since US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 international nuclear deal and imposed unilateral economic sanctions against Iran, mainly targeting its energy dealings on the global market.

"The latest escalation requires us as European neighbors to intervene in favor of de-escalation and peaceful co-existence," the top German diplomat said. "We cannot just seek dialogue, we must lead it, precisely where the differences seem insurmountable and long-simmering conflicts run deep," he said.

Maas also said that Europe was determined to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, describing the accord as a "key factor for stability and security in the region."

"We Europeans are convinced that it is worth every effort to work toward upholding the Vienna nuclear agreement with Iran." The German foreign minister further praised Baghdad's "measured" approach and mediating role in defusing tensions in the region, urging countries not to abandon Iraq.

"We cannot abandon Iraq now," he said, after holding talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih, pledging to continue supporting Iraq's rebuilding effort.

Maas also said Germany, a member of the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, would continue to participate in the mission to combat the terror group.

He further warned that the terrorist group, which has been defeated in the Arab country, could rebuild structures "underground," a reality that "we can and must prevent."

The German top diplomat arrived in Baghdad on Saturday as part of a wider trip to the Middle East seeking to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the United States. Maas's visit was not announced ahead of time for security reasons.

Maas was in Jordan on Friday for the first stop of his high-profile four-day Middle East tour. He is expected to arrive in Iran on Monday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The German foreign minister reportedly coordinated his trip with the UK and France and informed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of the trip when the US diplomat was in Berlin last week.

Jens Ploetner, a political director in the German Foreign Ministry, reportedly traveled from Berlin to Tehran two weeks ago to lay the groundwork for Monday's meeting, according to German media.

Maas's four-day Middle East trip will also include the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran germany us
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سد لفور جان بولتون کوبیاک رامبد جوان کارشناسی ارشد اقتصاد مقاومتی عبدالرضا داوری پدافند هوایی ۱۵ خرداد شینزو آبه
آخرین اخبار

انیمشین کوتاه زندگی شیرین

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!

فیگور گرفتن نوجوان و خونریزی مغزی

شرایط ورود و خروج خودرو با پلاک بین‌المللی

برگزاری انتخابات پارلمانی در اوستیای جنوبی

حمله نیروهای مورد حمایت امارات به مسجدی در استان الضالع یمن

فلسطین در فکر شکایت از سفیر آمریکا در اراضی اشغالی

پاپ خواستار صلح و گفت‌وگو در سودان شد

رایزنی وزیران خارجه آلمان و اردن درباره مسائل منطقه

رهبر اپوزیسیون سودان: تنش متقابل به کشور آسیب می‌زند

سفر کوتاه نخست وزیر هند به سریلانکا پیش از بازگشت به خانه

افشای زوایای پنهان ۲ دهه روابط ابوظبی و تل‌آویو

دادگاه مولداوی رییس جمهور را بر کنار کرد

سقوط مرگبار برای فرار از حکم جلب

اعدام یک ژنرال کره شمالی به شیوه فیلم‌های جیمز باند

وب گردی

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

تارا شریفی نابغه ایرانی

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های شیراز

هتل های کیش

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!
مورد عجیب بی‌حجابی مسافرانِ هواپیمای گاندو
بیانیه مشترک پوتین و شی جین‌پینگ در مورد ایران/ افشای انتقال اطلاعات هسته‌ای به عربستان/طرح کنگره آمریکا برای توقف فروش تسلیحات به عربستان سعودی، امارات و اردن/ اظهارات جدید ترامپ در مورد مذاکره با ایران
مدرسه‌ای مختلط در مشهد!
تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
سقوط خونین پاراگلایدر میان جمعیت در متل قو
خداحافظی عجیب یک نماینده با توئیتر/ شرط‌بندی سر وسعت آتش‌سوزی پارک چیتگر! / راشد یزدی: راضی به نظام اسلامی هستیم، اما قانع نیستیم / سخنگوی سپاه: آمریکایی‌ها مؤدب‌تر شده اند
هدایتی از زندان هم اینستاگرامش را آپدیت می‌کند؟!/ضرغامی: «پرستوبازی» در قاموس ما نیست!/برخی کشور‌های عربی مثل قورباغه دندان درآوردند!
اظهارات ضد ایرانی کوبیاک و ماجرای عذرخواهی او
واکنش علی مطهری به ماجرای انتشار «تصاویر سد لفور»/امام جمعه کیش: برخی خانم‌ها سیگار کشیدن را کلاس می‌دانند
ورود دادستانی به ناهنجاری اجتماعی در سد لفور
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
تحریم گسترده و کم‌سابقه آمریکا علیه بخش پتروشیمی ایران/ ۳۹ شرکت پتروشیمی ایرانی مشمول تحریم شدند
یکی از چهارراه های جالب دنیا در تهران!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۵ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا نباید شش شرط مقام اماراتی برای مذاکره با ایران را جدی گرفت؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)

هدایتی از زندان هم اینستاگرامش را آپدیت می‌کند؟!/ضرغامی: «پرستوبازی» در قاموس ما نیست!/برخی کشور‌های عربی مثل قورباغه دندان درآوردند!  (۱۱۰ نظر)