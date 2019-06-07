Turkish Army, Kurdish Forces Resume Fierce Clashes in Aleppo

The Turkish Army and its allied militants attacked the military positions of Kurdish fighters in Northern Aleppo which resulted in fierce clashes between the two sides, media reports said Thursday.

The Kurdish-language Hawar News reported that the Turkish Army and the allied militants stationed in the city of Jarablus in Northern Aleppo attacked the Kurdish militants' military positions in the village of al-Awasi near the town of Lower Shoyoukh, West of Kobani (Ain al-Arab) city.

Meantime, the pro-militant London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that the Turkish Army launched missile attacks on several regions of Kurdish-controlled Tal Maziq town in Northern Aleppo.

The Xeber24 news website also pointed to the attacks by the Ankara-backed militants on Kurdish Afrin Liberation Forces in Ma'arnaz region in Northern Aleppo, and said fierce clashes are currently underway in Ma'arnaz region.

It also said the Kurdish forces pounded and destroyed a vehicle of the Ankara-backed National Army in Jandaris region of Afrin in Northwestern Aleppo.

In a relevant development on Monday, tens of Ankara-backed militants were killed and wounded in a huge explosion at their headquarters in the city of Izaa in Northern Aleppo concurrent with rising insecurity there.

A bomb-laden vehicle was exploded near a security headquarters of Ankara-backed terrorists in Izaz city center, killing at least 42 militants, the Arabic-language website of Russian Sputnik news agency quoted local sources in the city of Izaz as saying.

The sources noted that at least 14 people were killed and 28 others were wounded in the explosion while the death toll is increasing.

Meantime, Hawar News website reported that two Turkish Army soldiers and an Ankara-backed militant were killed and their military vehicle was destroyed during two military operations by the so-called Afrin Liberation forces against the Turkish Army and its allied militants in Jalbareh town in Afrin and Tal Maled in Ma'areh town in Northern Aleppo.

In a relevant development on Sunday, the Turkish Army and its allied militants attacked the military positions of the Kurdish fighters in Northern Aleppo which resulted in fierce clashes between the two sides.

The Hawar News reported that the Turkish Army and Ankara-backed militants' artillery and mortar units pounded the Kurdish fighters' military positions in the town of Lower Shoyoukh West of the city of Kobani.

The Ankara-backed militants stationed near the city of Jarablus also pounded the military positions of the Kurdish Al-Bab Military Council in the town of al-Baqouz to East of Al-Bab city.

Meantime, the sources affiliated to terrorist groups reported that a group of the Ankara-backed National Liberation Front (NFL) Army militants attacked the Kurdish forces' positions in the town of Ain Daqaneh in Northern Aleppo, destroying their armored vehicle as well as killing and injuring a number of them.

In a relevant development last month, the Kurdish fighters conducted two military operations on Ankara-backed militants in occupied Afrin region in Northwestern Aleppo, killing and injuring 14 of them.

The Hawar News reported that the Afrin Liberation Forces launched fresh military operations against the Turkish Army and its allied militants in Afrin, hitting a military position of al-Jbahat al-Shamia in the village of Shara which resulted in the death of eight Ankara-backed militants and injury of three others.

The Kurdish fighters also pounded a center of Ahrar al-Sharqieh in the town of Bastouleh in Shirava region, killing and injuring three others.

Also last month, the Turkish Army and its allied militants launched massive attacks on Kurdish fighters in Northern Aleppo that was followed by heavy clashes between the two sides.

The Xeber24 news website affiliated to Kurdish forces reported that the Ankara-backed militants attacked military positions of Afrin Liberation Forces in the surrounding areas Tal Ra'afat in Northern Aleppo.

It, meantime, pointed to fierce clashes in Harbal and Am Hush regions near Tal Rafat in Northern Aleppo, and said that the Syrian fighter jets were flying over the region.

Hawar News also pointed to the fierce mortar attacks by the Turkish Army and its allied militants on Mara'anaz and Malekieh towns in Shara region in Northwestern Aleppo, and said that the Kurdish fighters have warded off attacks by the Turkish Army and its allied militants on the villages of Mang and Ain Daqaneh over the past days.

Fars News Agency