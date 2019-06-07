رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
364بازدید
‍ پ

Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

کد خبر: ۹۰۳۷۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۱:۴۴ 07 June 2019

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned a recent terrorist attack on Egypt's military forces in Sinai Peninsula, and expressed sympathy with the victims' bereaved families, Egyptian government and nation.

In response to the terrorist attack on several police check posts in northern Sinai Peninsula , Mousavi said on Thursday that "the purpose of such measures is to preoccupy the Islamic countries and the region with unimportant affairs and distract their attention from the primary and principal priority of the Islamic world which is supporting the people of Palestine and defending the noble Quds.

Mousavi emphasized the need for regional cooperation and solidarity in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

Eight security forces were killed in terrorist attack in a number of police posts in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, Egyptian television said on Wednesday.

The terrorist groups and Egyptian army forces occasionally fight each other in the Sinai region and also other parts of Egypt.

The Sinai Peninsula is about 60,000 square kilometers in size, extending from the north to the Mediterranean Sea and from the south to the Red Sea.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran sinai egypt
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
شی جین پینگ امیر قطر نوید محمدی سکه ثامن موساد طلاق صوری برانکو ایوانکوویچ عمار حکیم سید محمد بطحایی
آخرین اخبار

ترامپ: اگر ایران خواهان گفتگو است ما هم حاضریم

ناتو: مأموریت ما در عراق ادامه دارد

کری: از زمان خروج از برجام با ایرانی‌ها گفتگویی نداشته‌ام

«ریابکوف» از برگزاری نشست سه‌جانبه روسیه، ایران و ترکیه خبر داد

بیرانوند: ویلموتس گفت فقط حمله می‌خواهد

پاسخ‌امشب طارمی به‌احتمال‌بازگشت به پرسپولیس

نانسی پلوسی: می‌خواهم ترامپ را در زندان ببینم

آمریکا به کشتارهای اخیر در سودان واکنش نشان داد

تکذیب توافق مسکو با واشنگتن و تل‌آویو درمورد ایران

وب گردی

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

شماره‌های رند ایرانسل

تارا شریفی نابغه ایرانی

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های شیراز

کاشته علی علیپور گل اول پرسپولیس مقابل داماش

بانک سامان پاسخگوی اعتراض پرسنل پروژه البرز مال نیست

پافشاری بریک تصمیم اشتباه !!

هتل های کیش

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

هتل های تهران

اعمال شب و روز عید فطر
خواهر رهبرکره شمالی در انظار عمومی ظاهر شد
بیانیه مشترک پوتین و شی جین‌پینگ در مورد ایران/ افشای انتقال اطلاعات هسته‌ای به عربستان/طرح کنگره آمریکا برای توقف فروش تسلیحات به عربستان سعودی، امارات و اردن/ اظهارات جدید ترامپ در مورد مذاکره با ایران
پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست
کدام کشور‌ها فردا را عید فطر اعلام کرده اند
پنج دلیلی که ژاپن صلاحیت میانجی‌گری میان ایران و آمریکا را دارد!
دستگیری یکی از لابی‌گران فشار آمریکا علیه ایران/تلاش گروهی از سناتورهای آمریکایی برای لغو کامل برجام/ پیام وزیر خارجه قطر خطاب به سعودی‌ها/ تسلط ارتش سوریه بر سه شهرک جدید در جنوب ادلب
استانداری که از تهدید شدن خودش به مرگ می‌گوید/چرا کفن امام در روز تشییع تعویض شد؟/واکنش شیلا خداداد به تحریم آمریکا: قرار این نبود!/سه سال حبس برای امام جماعت ایرانی در فرانسه
جزئیات رزمایش اسرائیل برای جنگ با لبنان/ تکذیب توافق روسیه و آمریکا در مورد حضور ایران در سوریه/توهین رسانه‌ عربستانی به رئیس‌جمهور عراق به خاطر ایران/تظاهرات گسترده در «مراکش» علیه معامله قرن
گوسفندی که چند نفر را به کُشتن داد!
یکی از شگفتی‌های مهندسی جهان را ببینید!
جنجال بر سر لباس یک وکیل زن در ترکیه
هزینه تسلیم مقابل دشمن بیشتر از هزینه مقاومت است/ مسئولان و ملت ایران فریب زرنگ‌بازی «ترامپ» را نمی‌خورند/ شرط پیشرفت این است که آمریکایی‌ها نزدیک نیایند
یکی از چهارراه های جالب دنیا در تهران!
خداحافظی عجیب یک نماینده با توئیتر/ شرط‌بندی سر وسعت آتش‌سوزی پارک چیتگر! / راشد یزدی: راضی به نظام اسلامی هستیم، اما قانع نیستیم / سخنگوی سپاه: آمریکایی‌ها مؤدب‌تر شده اند

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۶۰۵ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۸۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۵۵ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)