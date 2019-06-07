Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned a recent terrorist attack on Egypt's military forces in Sinai Peninsula, and expressed sympathy with the victims' bereaved families, Egyptian government and nation.

In response to the terrorist attack on several police check posts in northern Sinai Peninsula , Mousavi said on Thursday that "the purpose of such measures is to preoccupy the Islamic countries and the region with unimportant affairs and distract their attention from the primary and principal priority of the Islamic world which is supporting the people of Palestine and defending the noble Quds.

Mousavi emphasized the need for regional cooperation and solidarity in the fight against extremism and terrorism.

Eight security forces were killed in terrorist attack in a number of police posts in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, Egyptian television said on Wednesday.

The terrorist groups and Egyptian army forces occasionally fight each other in the Sinai region and also other parts of Egypt.

The Sinai Peninsula is about 60,000 square kilometers in size, extending from the north to the Mediterranean Sea and from the south to the Red Sea.

IRNA