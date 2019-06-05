رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Syrian Army Wins Control over 23 Regions in 40 Days

کد خبر: ۹۰۳۵۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۴۸ 05 June 2019

The Syrian Army has seized full control of 23 villages and towns from the terrorists since the beginning of its military operations in Hama province.
The Syrian Army's massive military operations started in Hama and Idlib provinces after the terrorists violated the Sochi Agreement on April 26 and the government forces have now spread their rule to Southern Idlib.

A sum of 18 towns and villages have been liberated in Northern and Western parts Hama province and the Syrian Army has also imposed full control over five other regions in Southern Idlib, the pro-militant Anab Baladi news website reported.

In Northern and Western Idlib, the Syrian Army has earned control of Janabareh, Tal Osman, Jaberieh, Tal Hawash, Toyieh, Sheikh Idris, Kafar Naboudeh, Qala al-Maziq, al-Tavineh, al-Sharia, Bab Taqa, al-Hamreh, al-Hawiz, al-Mohajerin, al-Karkat, al-Mostariheh, al-Khaledi and al-Hardan.

In Southern Idlib, the Syrian Army started its military operations on Monday and it has already regained control of al-Qasabiyeh, al-Hardaneh, al-Hamirat, al-Qaroutiyeh and Qaraseh.

Meantime, the Syrian State television reported that the Syrian Army has kicked off new military operations in Tarmala, al-Nafir and the surrounding areas of Khan Sheikhoun in Southern Idlib.

The Arabic-language SANA news agency also reported that the Syrian Army's artillery units has been heavily pounding the al-Nusra Front and Jeish al-Izzeh terrorists' military positions in al-Zaqoum, Qalididan and al-Zuka regions in Northwestern Hama Province in the last few days.

Late last month, the Syrian army in a major operation against Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay'at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) regained control of Kafar Naboudeh town after killing tens of terrorists.

The Syrian Army won control over Kafar Naboudeh only a few days after it made strategic withdrawal from the key town.

The Damascus army's artillery and missile units launched heavy attacks on Tahrir al-Sham's military positions and movements in Kafar Naboudeh in Northwestern Hama and took control of the town.

Fars News Agency

