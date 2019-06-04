رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Iran president extends Eid al-Fitr congratulations to Muslim leaders

04 June 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has extended congratulations to the heads of Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In separate messages on Tuesday, Rouhani said Eid al-Fitr is the manifestation of unity, solidarity and the strengthening of bonds among Muslims.

He expressed hope that at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the world would witness the promotion of solidarity and coherence among Muslim nations, the eradication of grudge and discord, the defeat of oppressors and the establishment of peace and stability.

The Iranian president further wished all Muslims around the globe honor and dignity.

Earlier, the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced Wednesday as Eid al-Fitr.

The Leader’s office noted that Ayatollah Khamenei will also be leading the Eid prayers in the capital, Tehran.

The fasting month of Ramadan — the ninth month on the Islamic calendar — ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the main Muslim holidays.

Ramadan’s end is announced after the sighting of the first crescent of the new moon. On Eid al-Fitr, Muslims are encouraged to be especially generous and forgiving.

Press TV

