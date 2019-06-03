رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
413بازدید
‍ پ

Sisi: We won't accept anything the Palestinians don't want

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday related to the Trump administration’s peace plan and said that his country would not accept anything undesired by the Palestinian Arabs, Reuters reported.
کد خبر: ۹۰۳۱۷۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۰ 03 June 2019

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday related to the Trump administration’s peace plan and said that his country would not accept anything undesired by the Palestinian Arabs, Reuters reported.

“Egypt will not accept anything that the Palestinians do not want,” said Sisi after breaking the Ramadan fast at a hotel in Cairo.

“You are asking what’s the story and what does Sisi have in mind, and will he give up anything to anyone,” he continued, apparently referring to reports that Egypt could be required to allow areas in Sinai adjacent to the Gaza border to be part of the deal.

“Can you imagine that I would give something up. ... But, why?” said the Egyptian President, according to Reuters.

The Trump administration has not yet unveiled the contents of its peace plan, but it is planning to unveil the economic part of it at a conference that will take place in Bahrain on June 25 and 26.

While the plan has not yet been unveiled, Palestinian and Arab sources told Reuters it jettisons the two-state solution.

It envisages an expansion of Gaza into parts of northern Sinai, under Egyptian control, Palestinian Arab officials claimed.

In April, Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations and one of the authors of the peace plan, rejected reports that the peace plan will include giving a portion of the Sinai Peninsula to Gaza.

“Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt’s) to Gaza. False! Please don’t believe everything you read. Surprising and sad to see how people who don’t know what’s in the plan make up and spread fake stories,” he tweeted at the time.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which has been boycotting the US ever since President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017, has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has promised to consider the plan, saying at a conference in Warsaw in February that it should not be rejected before it is even presented.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
sisi palestine egypt deal of century
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد علی نجفی طرح ترافیک ۹۸ تاجیکستان فطریه کفاره روزه تیم ملی والیبال امام جمعه کازرون مرتضی کلانتریان شورای نگهبان
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

کاشته علی علیپور گل اول پرسپولیس مقابل داماش

بانک سامان پاسخگوی اعتراض پرسنل پروژه البرز مال نیست

پافشاری بریک تصمیم اشتباه !!

چگونگی و اهمیت لینک سازی داخلی

هتل های کیش

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

هتل های تهران

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر
تهدید سلامت ساکنان زیر دکل‌های برق فشار قوی
انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!
درگیری در مرز ایران و ترکیه با ۷ کشته و زخمی/استقبال عراق از عقب‌نشینی ترامپ مقابل ایران/ بیانیه انتقادی اتحادیه اروپا درباره اسرائیل/ خنثی شدن عملیات تروریستی داعش در ایام عید فطر
واکنش شدید روسیه به تهدید نظامی آمریکا علیه ایران/آماده باش ارتش سوریه با عبور تانک‌های اسراییلی از خط آلفا در جولان/ ارجاع پرونده حادثه فجیره به شورای امنیت با متهم کردن ایران/ اعلام دشمنی رسمی عربستان با ترکیه
ماجرای ورود "شاهد جدید" به پرونده قتل "میترا استاد"
عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام
عکس نقشه‌ای که ترامپ برای نتانیاهو فرستاد
اظهارات عجیب وکیل نجفی
حیوان خانگی خطرناک مرد پاکستانی!
گزارش جدید آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی در مورد فعالیت‌های ایران/ تعویق تحریم پتروشیمی ایران از سوی آمریکا/تظاهرات در اردن در اعتراض به معامله قرن/ واکنش شدیداللحن دمشق به بیانیه پایانی نشست سران عرب
نتایج نظرسنجی چشمی روحانی منتشر شد+ عکس
چرا نباید شش شرط مقام اماراتی برای مذاکره با ایران را جدی گرفت؟
دکتر علی رضایی استعفا داد
واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۶۰۲ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۳۱۰ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۸۷ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۵۵ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۲۱۲ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۲۰۸ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۸۴ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۶۲ نظر)

انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)