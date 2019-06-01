Iran and Tajikistan to open a new chapter in bilateral relations

Despite their deep-rooted social and cultural ties, Iran and Tajikistan have experienced a period of uneasy relations over the past several years. However, recent signs in bilateral relations indicate to the two countries’ desire to leave behind difference and initiate a new phase of friendly relations.

Tabnak - Despite their deep-rooted social and cultural ties, Iran and Tajikistan have experienced a period of uneasy relations over the past several years. However, recent signs in bilateral relations indicate to the two countries’ desire to leave behind difference and initiate a new phase of friendly relations.

In this vein, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Tajik counterpart Sirodjidin Mukhriddin held a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

Highlighting the political and strategic significance of friendly and brotherly ties between Tehran and Dushanbe, the two diplomats emphasized the necessity for stronger cooperation over the bilateral, regional and international issues.

Zarif and Mukhriddin also weighed plans to broaden the political and parliamentary cooperation between the two nations, strengthen the friendship groups, enhance economic interaction in the water, electricity and transportation sectors, hold political and consular consultations, expand the cultural and international cooperation within the framework of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and to combat extremism and terrorism.

During his stay in Tehran, the senior Tajik diplomat also held e meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which the Iranian president reiterated the country’s policy to boost bilateral ties with regional nations and called for closer cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Tajikistan in all areas, including the campaign against terrorism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is constantly demanding the stability, full security, the excellence and progress of Tajikistan and the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two sides,” Rouhani said at a meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Mukhriddin in Tehran on Saturday.

Rouhani further pointed to regional tensions and said, “Today, the region is in a special condition, facing terrorism and foreign intervention.”

The Tajik top diplomat, for his part, said that Tehran and Dushanbe have always enjoyed friendly and brotherly ties and that they will take future steps to develop and deepen the friendship.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Tajik foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Friday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on issues of mutual interest.

The Tajik foreign minister had a meeting with Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian on Friday, during which he expressed the hope that the 13th meeting of Iran-Tajikistan joint commission, due to be held in Tehran within the next few months, would enhance their bilateral cooperation.

The bulk of Tajikistan’s transit and economic problems is due to lack of access to the sea, Mukhriddin said yesterday, noting that his country seeks to use the capacities available in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar to resolve its problems.