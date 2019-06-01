Iran Urges Muslim Leaders to Defy Deal of Century

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the leaders of Islamic nations to seize the opportunity of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Mecca to foil the dangerous plot against Palestine, known as the deal of century.

In a message to the heads of Islamic countries attending the OIC summit in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca, President Rouhani wished good luck for the Muslim leaders in addressing the Islamic world’s issues, particularly the concerns about occupation of Palestine and al-Quds.

“While the Islamic world needs maximum unity, convergence and cooperation in the face of the common enemy, we are sadly witnessing some divisive measures aimed at distracting the Islamic world’s public opinion from the issue of Palestine, known as the Islamic world’s overriding subject,” he added.

Highlighting the necessity for Islamic unity, the Iranian president urged the Muslim leaders to block the attempts at diverting attention from the fate of the oppressed Palestinian nation and the Israeli threats.

He also deplored the US government’s move to designate the city of al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime, to relocate its embassy to that city, and to recognize the Golan Heights of Syria as part of Israel, and slammed the measures as clear violation of the international law and the resolutions passed by the OIC.

“It is a pity that such measures did not face appropriate response from the Islamic governments, otherwise, the US could have not easily proposed or carried out the plot for destruction of Palestine under the deceitful title of deal of the century,” President Rouhani deplored.

“The deal of century ominous plot is meant to destroy the cause of Palestine and extend occupation and aggression to all Islamic countries,” he warned, stressing that the Islamic, moral and national responsibilities dictate that the Muslim world should resolve internal disagreements and unite against that plot.

The Iranian president finally called on the Muslim leaders to devise an immediate solution to deal with the “great threat” against the Islamic world, and urged the members of the OIC, whose raison d'être is the all-out defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of al-Quds, to seize the opportunity of the ongoing summit in Mecca to counter the dangerous deal of century and support Palestine.

Participants in the OIC summit should counter the marginalization of the issue of Israeli occupation of the first Qibla of Muslims and must prevent a stabilization of the Zionist regime’s sovereignty over al-Quds.

“As the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express my country’s full preparedness to accompany and cooperate with the family of Islamic world in the path to achieving such sacred goal,” he concluded.

While people across the world staged pro-Palestinian demonstrations to mark the International Quds Day on Friday, organizers of the OIC summit in Saudi Arabia have focused their efforts on accusing Iran in the ongoing conference in Mecca.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has already condemned a statement of the OIC for raising baseless allegations against Tehran, saying Saudis have misused their position as the host to mobilize the Arab states against Iran.

Tasnim News Agency