رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
235بازدید
‍ پ

From ‘Basti Fantasti’ to No-Confidence Vote: Sebastian Kurz's Political Career

On Monday the Austrian parliament voted to oust young Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who became the world's youngest leader at just 31 years of age, more than a week after he expelled his Freedom Party partners from the coalition government over a video scandal.
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۹۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۴ 28 May 2019

On Monday the Austrian parliament voted to oust young Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who became the world's youngest leader at just 31 years of age, more than a week after he expelled his Freedom Party partners from the coalition government over a video scandal.

With his recent deposition, Kurz seemed to break another record, becoming the country's shortest-serving chancellor, as well as the first in Austria's post-war history to be removed in a no-confidence vote. So here is a short review of the story of one of the youngest politicians in Europe.

Meteoric Rise

The only child of a secretary and a teacher, Kurz joined the OeVP's youth wing in 2003. The former law student who never completed his degree became a star in politics, rising to become the secretary of integration in 2011 and the youngest foreign minister in history two years later, aged just 27.

In May 2017, Kurz came to power within the OeVP, bringing down the unhappy "grand coalition" with the Social Democrats (SPOe). Later in December 2017, he became Austria’s youngest chancellor, ruling in coalition with the Freedom Party. Its leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, who will later become the linchpin for the chancellor’s downfall, was named vice chancellor.

Putting Austrians First

Kurz fronted his campaign for the seat of chancellor under the slogan "putting Austrians first", appearing to make good on his promise. He claimed credit for closing the Balkan migrant trail in 2016. His government cracked down on immigration, tightening access to apprenticeships for asylum-seekers. It also carried out its agenda of tax cuts and raised the maximum working day to 12 hours, in what was seen as a concession to business. Kurz had remained popular in his country, earning a reputation for being a man of action, "without hounding and polemics," as Der Standard wrote in 2017.

Chancellor of Silence

Some critics within the OeVP accused Kurz, a private politician who is not often seen in public with his girlfriend — the economics teacher Susanne who he’s been dating since their school years — of being a "mini-dictator" and running the party as a "one-man show," yet those close to Kurz dismissed these claims.

Video Scandal

A scandal which led to the chancellor’s ousting broke out a week before the European Parliament vote in May, after a video of a 2017 sting operation was released showing Strache apparently promise to fix public contracts for money to a woman posing as a niece of an oligarch from Latvia. Kurz appeared for a while to be emerging unscathed after ending the coalition with Strache’s party and calling for a new general election, but the Austrian parliament showed him no mercy.

What’s Next?

The young star still has hopes that voters will hand him a strong personal mandate in the autumn. In European elections on Sunday, his People's Party (OeVP) won 34.9 percent of the vote overall, up almost eight points from the last such vote in 2014 and a record for any Austrian party since the country joined the European Union in 1995.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
basti fantasti kurtz austria
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
جوشن کبیر شب قدر مسعود پزشکیان عبدالرضا مصری معامله قرن استراماچونی پرویز بهرام شینزو آبه
آخرین اخبار

جلسه مذاکره امروز استقلال با استراماچونی در ترکیه

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی سه‌شنبه ۷ خرداد

افزایش هشداردهنده آنتی بیوتیک‌ها در رودخانه‌ها

۱۵ مجروح در حمله فردی به مردم در کاوازاکی ژاپن

زوج ادین ژکو - صیادمنش در نوک حمله فنرباغچه؟

روایت شهردار تهران از دیدار با آیت‌الله سیستانی

رئیس فرهنگستان پزشکی: ذائقه ایرانی‌ها شور شده

آغاز ثبت نام کلاس‌اولی‌ها در ۶۱ هزار مدرسه

حمله خرس قهوه ای به یکی از اهالی کوهرنگ

وب گردی

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
جدول تازه‌ترین قیمت خودروهای داخلی
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
نخستین شب قدر در کنار محراب مسجد کوفه
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد
سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد
انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم
انتقام‌گیری مبتذل یک مرد از همسر سابقش
خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار
ملخ‌ها در 100 کیلومتری تهران
لاریجانی رئیس ماند/ پزشکیان و مصری نواب رئیس مجلس شدند؛ مطهری رأی نیاورد!
لباس ملانیا ترامپ در سفر به ژاپن سوژه شد
تدارک و صف آرایی جنگی گسترده در شمال سوریه/تحلیل مأمور اطلاعاتی آمریکا از جنگ ایران و آمریکا/استقبال حماس از دعوت «نصرالله» برای مقابله با معامله قرن/ اعلام آمادگی عراق برای میانجیگری میان ایران و آمریکا

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۶۴ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)