رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
592بازدید
‍ پ

Iran urges economic cooperation in Persian Gulf

کد خبر: ۹۰۱۹۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۲۶ 27 May 2019

Iranian deputy foreign minister on Sunday urged economic cooperation among the littoral states of the Persian Gulf.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

The Iranian official cautioned about the US and its allies' sabotaging measures and said that Iran is ready for establishing balanced relations with all the regional countries in the Persian Gulf based on mutual respect.

Araqchi referred to failure of the sanction policy against Iran and noted that Iran does not seek tension in the region.

He also rejected any type of direct or indirect talks with the US.

In the meantime, the Omani side for his part urged all sides to exercise restraint.

He called for continuation of consultations between the two countries' officials.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran persian gulf economic
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
جوشن کبیر شب قدر مسعود پزشکیان عبدالرضا مصری معامله قرن استراماچونی پرویز بهرام شینزو آبه
آخرین اخبار

چین و روسیه در اجلاس اقتصادی بحرین شرکت نمی‌کنند

روزبه چشمی از استقلال جدا شد

مشتری آلمانی سرشناس کریم انصاری فرد لو رفت

وقت عبور از ریّان و پرداخت زکات بدن

والیبالیست‌های ایران به جاینگمن رسیدند؛جمعه اولین بازی با ایتالیا

ترسناک ترین جاذبه های توریستی جهان

ترامپ: به دنبال تغییر رژیم در ایران نیستم

نکته مهمی که آیت‌الله‌سیستانی به حناچی یادآوری کرد

پارلمان اتریش رای اعتماد خود را از صدراعظم پس گرفت

آیا بیرانوند می تواند مقابل سپاهان به میدان برود؟

آتش‌سوزی بلادشاپور دهدشت عمدی بوده است

سقوط کودک به داخل درز انقطاع دو ساختمان

حال و هوای حرم امام علی (ع)

تصویری دیدنی از بازدید «مردانه» از متروی مشهد

تکلیف انتقال پورعلی گنجی به پرسپولیس مشخص شد

وب گردی

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
جدول تازه‌ترین قیمت خودروهای داخلی
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
نخستین شب قدر در کنار محراب مسجد کوفه
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین
زمان جدید بازی حذفی سپاهان - پرسپولیس
اعمال شب 19 ماه رمضان
سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد
ملخ‌ها در 100 کیلومتری تهران
انتقام‌گیری مبتذل یک مرد از همسر سابقش
لاریجانی رئیس ماند/ پزشکیان و مصری نواب رئیس مجلس شدند؛ مطهری رأی نیاورد!
گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی
خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۶۴ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)