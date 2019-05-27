Iran urges economic cooperation in Persian Gulf

Iranian deputy foreign minister on Sunday urged economic cooperation among the littoral states of the Persian Gulf.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

The Iranian official cautioned about the US and its allies' sabotaging measures and said that Iran is ready for establishing balanced relations with all the regional countries in the Persian Gulf based on mutual respect.

Araqchi referred to failure of the sanction policy against Iran and noted that Iran does not seek tension in the region.

He also rejected any type of direct or indirect talks with the US.

In the meantime, the Omani side for his part urged all sides to exercise restraint.

He called for continuation of consultations between the two countries' officials.

IRNA