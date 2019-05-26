رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Iran's IRGC vows to respond 'firmly' to US military threats

Commanders of Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday vowed to respond "firmly" to the U.S. possible military threats.
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۶۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۱ 26 May 2019

The United States should not "miscalculate" the state of affairs in the region, Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily.

"In line with defending the Iranians' interests, we are prepared for any situation," Rashid added.

The capability of the Iranian armed forces and Iran's regional influence are two elements for power that Iran possesses, he said.

"If America and its Western and regional allies today do not dare to conduct a direct military confrontation against our country, it is due to the willingness of the Iranian people and the youth to resist and make sacrifices," he noted.

Rashid said earlier that "we do not welcome war in the region ... but we are men of war and will stand against any aggression to defeat the enemy."

On Saturday, an advisor to the chief commander of the IRGC said that Iran has two new "top secret weapons" and may use them to sink U.S. warships.

"In case of the smallest foolish act by the enemy in the Gulf waters, they will find out what we will do to them," Morteza Qorbani said.

"The Americans should not play these games" and bring their warships to the region, Qorbani warned.

The IRGC may use its weapons to sink the U.S. warships "with everything and everyone on board," Qorbani added.

Besides, IRGC spokesman Ramezan Sharif dismissed the U.S. deployment of military forces to the region, saying that the U.S. measure does not intimate Iran.

"With hype and propaganda, the Americans (merely) attempt to stay relevant in public opinion," Sharif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

However, sending an aircraft carrier from one geographical location to another and the talk of moving forces from one place to another will not intimidate the Iranians, Sharif added.

Washington said earlier this month that it was dispatching an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East region to counter "threats" from Iran.

The announcement came shortly after the U.S. administration designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

U.S. President Donald Trump also announced that he was sending 1,500 more troops to the Middle East region.

Last week, IRGC said in a statement that Iran was working at the maximum capacity for a "full confrontation" with the Iranian enemies including the United States.

برچسب ها
iran irgc usa
