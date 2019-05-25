رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
380بازدید
‍ پ

Iran reacts to Trump’s decision to dispatch additional troops to the Middle East

As a new sign of its increasingly hostile policy toward Iran, the US administration has decided to deploy additional troops to the Middle East. Warning about the risk of escalation, Iranian foreign minister calls the latest American move “extremely dangerous.”
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۵۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۵۷ 25 May 2019

Tabnak – As a new sign of its increasingly hostile policy toward Iran, the US administration has decided to deploy additional troops to the Middle East. Warning about the risk of escalation, Iranian foreign minister calls the latest American move “extremely dangerous.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the US decision to deploy additional troops to the Middle East is "extremely dangerous" and threatens international peace and security.

Zarif made the remarks on Saturday, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was sending some 1500 troops to the region for "mostly protective" reasons. The flip-flopping US president announced the decision only a day after he said he did not think additional American troops were needed in the Mideast.

"Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be addressed," official IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying.

Tensions have escalated since the US sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to intelligence reports suggesting an imminent attack. Iran has dismissed the alleged intelligence as fake and slammed the deployments as a psychological warfare.

“The Americans have made such allegations to justify their hostile policies and to raise tensions in the Persian Gulf," Zarif said.

In the same vein and in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post on Friday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said some officials in the Trump administration were pushing the US president to adopt a hard line toward Iran based on "fake intelligence".

"The recent dispatching of a US naval armada to the Persian Gulf is a response to the same fake intelligence, supported not by members of Congress or US allies," he wrote.

"While Iran does not desire war in the region, neither with the United States nor with any other country, we will stand firmly against any act of aggression against our country."

According to Takht-Ravanchi, the United States’ policy toward Iran, while having no clarity or cohesiveness, is driven by "an obsessional antagonism". "It is no secret that a number of US high officials — and certain leaders in the Middle East — are pushing President Trump to adopt a hardline policy toward Iran, even calling for 'regime change'.

"This group has presented what we call 'fake intelligence' to 'prove' that Iran is responsible for all of the Middle East’s problems — thus the urgency to confront us at any cost, including through military means."

It should be noted that since taking office, the US president has expressed an array of conflicting positions toward Iran, ranging from wanting dialogue with Tehran to threatening the country "the official end".

Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a multilateral deal with Iran last year and reimposed sanctions on the country. He has recently ratcheted up pressure on Iran by halting a waiver for other countries to import crude oil from the Islamic Republic.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us trump
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فتح خرمشهر جوشن کبیر شب قدر ترزامی هوآوی انصارالله یمن برگزیت زیبا حالت منفرد علی ربیعی
آخرین اخبار

عقب‌ نشینی از تعیین سقف اجاره‌بها

چرا باید قید تیشرت را زد؟!

حیات بخشیدن به عکس مونالیزا

وینکو بگوویچ: قهرمانی من و برانکو درایران معنی خاصی دارد

چشمک طلا به حسن یزدانی:دیوید تیلور نمی آید

فهرست نهایی فراکسیون امید برای هیئت رئیسه

شیوه عجیب برانکو برای شبیه سازی سپاهان درتمرین+عکس

روزنامه‌های اقتصادی شنبه چهارم خردادماه ۹۸

آمارعجیب لیکنز درکمترازیکسال؛ ۳بار اخراج از ۳قاره

آغاز عصر جدید بازار مالی ایران

سفر برهم صالح به ترکیه و عربستان

قیمت فلزات جهانی + جدول

خودروسازان فعلا حق پیش فروش ندارند

پست معنی دار منصوریان برای ناصر حجازی + عکس

نامه‌دانشگاهیان‌ِشریف‌به‌رییس‌صداوسیما:«نود»رابرگردانید

وب گردی

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

درخواست دانشجویان برای گرفتن فشار خون رهبری!
نخستین شب قدر در کنار محراب مسجد کوفه
درخواست آمریکا از روسیه برای اقدام علیه ایران/ بیانیه جدید امارات درباره هدف قرار گرفتن چهار کشتی در نزدیکی فجیره/طرح سنای آمریکا برای ممنوعیت اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/حمله پهپادی انصارالله به فرودگاه نجران عربستان
ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین
اعمال شب 19 ماه رمضان
گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی
جلسه غیرعلنی امروز دموکرات‌های مجلس برای استیضاح ترامپ / شانس استیضاح چقدر است؟
عذرخواهی شبکه پنج به‌خاطر یک مداحی/روزه‌داری مردم سیل‌زده روی شن‌های ۴۴ درجه/فرماندار قم: وضعیت بدحجابی در قم بحرانی نیست
تداوم کاهش قیمت در بازار خودرو
واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!
زمان جدید بازی حذفی سپاهان - پرسپولیس
اعزام هیأت‌های عراقی به آمریکا و ایران برای میانجیگری/اتهام رسمی پمپئو به ایران در حمله به فجیره/تأکید رهبران آلمان، روسیه و فرانسه بر حفظ برجام/نامه ۴۰۰ عضو کنگره به ترامپ برای مداخله در سوریه
بازار طلا و سکه با کاهش قیمت بسته شد/ داد و ستد همچنان در کمترین سطح چند ماهه/ حباب سکه 520 هزار تومان
به برجام آن‌ طوری که عمل و محقق شد، اعتقادی نداشتم و تذکر دادم/ الزامات و راه‌های ورود نسل جوان حزب‌اللهی به مدیریت‌ها/ مشکلات نظام پارلمانی برای کشور بیش از نظام ریاستی است
جدول تازه‌ترین قیمت خودروهای داخلی

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۶۴ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۲۶ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آقای روحانی از چه انتقاد می‌کنید؟ بیش از ۷۵ رسانه در اختیار و حامی شماست!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

دلایل ریزش قیمت دلار به کانال ۱۳ هزار تومان چیست؟ بازار سکه امروز شاهد کاهش پلکانی قیمت‌ها بود/ هر یک ربع، سکه ارزان‌تر می‌شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)