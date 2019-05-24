German diplomat talks JCPOA with Iranian official

German Foreign Ministry political director Jens Ploetner accompanied with German Ambassador to Tehran Michael Klor Berchtold held talks with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs Abbas Araqchi on bilateral ties and Iran nuclear deal.

The meeting took place in Tehran on Thursday. Jens Ploetner arrived in Tehran on Thursday with aim to maintain Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

A German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung had already acknowledged about this visit and quoted a senior official of the German Foreign Ministry that 'political negotiation in current situation has extraordinary importance'.

IRNA