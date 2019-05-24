رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
383بازدید
‍ پ

Iran to See End of Trump: Zarif

کد خبر: ۹۰۱۳۶۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۴۲ 24 May 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned US President Donald Trump as “a terrorist” over his recent move to call Iranians “a nation of terror” and said the Islamic Republic will see the end of Trump’s era.

“Mr. Trump, with his own comments, has shown that firstly, he does not know history, and, secondly, he does not know the people of Iran,” Zarif said after his meetings with Pakistani officials in Islamabad on Friday.

“Thirdly, he is proving that claims by him and his colleagues about supporting the Iranian people are nothing but lies,” he added.

“A few days ago, he (Trump) said, ‘Iran will end’; Iran will see his end, but he will never see the end of Iran,” Zarif went on to say.

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, Trump said, “Iran has been a very dangerous player, a very bad player. They are a nation of terror and we won’t put up with it.”

In a tweet earlier on Sunday, Trump also said, “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.”

His remarks came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us zarif
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فتح خرمشهر جوشن کبیر شب قدر ترزامی هوآوی انصارالله یمن برگزیت زیبا حالت منفرد علی ربیعی
آخرین اخبار

دیدار تیم های ملوان بندر انزلی و همیاری ارومیه

محمد رضا نعمت زاده سمت جدید را نپذیرفت

مارچلو لیپی دوباره سرمربی تیم ملی چین شد!

شب قدر؛ شب اراده و طلب

10 مجروح طی انفجاری در لیون فرانسه

اظهارات «برنی سندرز» درباره جنگ با ایران

گفته‌های پهلودار ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی

سکوت مسی درباره حذف درجهنم لیورپول شکست

رشد فوق العاده صادرات پتروشیمی و فولاد در اردیبهشت ماه / دارویی ها، لوازم خانگی و نفتی‌ها لیدر‌های بعدی بازار/ سه مولفه موثر در چشم‌‌‎ انداز بازار تا فصل مجامع

یوونتوس با دستور رونالدو دنبال انتقال سرخیو راموس

مصاحبه خواندنی فرشید اسماعیلی درباره پنالتی چیپ

آلمان:‌مسائل‌مربوط‌به‌ایران‌باید‌مسالمت‌آمیز‌حل‌شود

ترامپ ۱۵۰۰ نیروی تازه‌نفس به خاورمیانه اعزام می‌کند

پاسخ‌مهدوی‌کیابه‌پیشنهادرسمی‌سرمربیگری‌تیم‌ملی‌امید

کمی هم زیبایی‌های کپک را ببینیم!

وب گردی

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

هتل های تبریز

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

درخواست دانشجویان برای گرفتن فشار خون رهبری!
گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد
 انفجار خنده در برنامه دیشب عصر جدید!
انتقاد تند نونهالی به علیخانی !
تصادف هولناک دو پژو ۲۰۶ در بزرگراه امام علی(ع)
درخواست آمریکا از روسیه برای اقدام علیه ایران/ بیانیه جدید امارات درباره هدف قرار گرفتن چهار کشتی در نزدیکی فجیره/طرح سنای آمریکا برای ممنوعیت اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/حمله پهپادی انصارالله به فرودگاه نجران عربستان
معجزه‌ای برای سندرم پیش از قاعدگی
سقوط هولناک یک مرد درون آتش فشان!
نامزد ریاست جمهوری آمریکا: برجام را مرمت می‌کنم
کاهش لحظه‌ای قیمت خودرو در بازار
جلسه ویژه «مقام‌های ارشد دولت ترامپ» با قانون‌گذاران آمریکایی در مورد ایران/تعیین ۳۰۰ هدف حیاتی عربستان و امارات از سوی انصارالله/ترامپ: منتظر تماس ایران هستیم/سفیر غیرمنتظره وزیر خارجه عمان به ایران
جلسه غیرعلنی امروز دموکرات‌های مجلس برای استیضاح ترامپ / شانس استیضاح چقدر است؟
سوتی عجیب همسر خانم ورزشکار در برنامه زنده
واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!
اعزام هیأت‌های عراقی به آمریکا و ایران برای میانجیگری/اتهام رسمی پمپئو به ایران در حمله به فجیره/تأکید رهبران آلمان، روسیه و فرانسه بر حفظ برجام/نامه ۴۰۰ عضو کنگره به ترامپ برای مداخله در سوریه

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دستگیری موتورسوار فیلم درگیری با مأموران پلیس/چرا شکر ۴۲۰۰ تومانی را ۱۰.۰۰۰ تومان می‌فروشند؟/آیت‌الله سبحانی: عده‌ای اجیر شده‌اند تا با حجاب نامناسب در خیابان‌های شهرهای مذهب رفت و آمد کنند  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آقای روحانی از چه انتقاد می‌کنید؟ بیش از ۷۵ رسانه در اختیار و حامی شماست!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

قیمت دلار به زیر ۱۱ هزار تومان می‌رسد؟ / چرا همتی هشدار داد ارز نخرید؟ / پایانی بر نوسانات لحظه‌ای قیمت دلار  (۱۱۷ نظر)

دلایل ریزش قیمت دلار به کانال ۱۳ هزار تومان چیست؟ بازار سکه امروز شاهد کاهش پلکانی قیمت‌ها بود/ هر یک ربع، سکه ارزان‌تر می‌شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)