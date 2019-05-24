رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
367بازدید
‍ پ

What was on the agenda of Zarif’s recent visit to Pakistan?

In line with the Islamic Republic’s new foreign policy approach of trying to expand ties with the neighbors, Iranian foreign minister visited Islamabad to hold talks with high-ranking Pakistani officials. Iran has reportedly provided the Pakistani side with a proposal to connect the main ports of the two countries.
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۳۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۳۹ 24 May 2019

Tabnak – In line with the Islamic Republic’s new foreign policy approach of trying to expand ties with the neighbors, Iranian foreign minister visited Islamabad to hold talks with high-ranking Pakistani officials. Iran has reportedly provided the Pakistani side with a proposal to connect the main ports of the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he is putting forward a "proposal" during his ongoing trip to Islamabad for connecting Pakistan's Gwadar port to its "complementary" port Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

"We believe that Chabahar and Gwadar can complement each other," Zarif said upon arrival in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Thursday.

"We can connect Chabahar and Gwadar, and then through that, connect Gwadar to our entire railroad system, from Iran to the North Corridor, through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, and also through Azerbaijan, Russia, and through Turkey," he noted.

"I've come here with a proposal for the government of Pakistan for connection between Chabahar and Gwadar.”

Press TV mentions in a report that Pakistan's arch-rival India is trying to develop the port of Chabahar as a way to gain access to the markets of Central Asia as well as Afghanistan by bypassing Pakistan. The port is about 72 km from its Pakistani counterpart Gwadar, which is being developed by China.

The strategic Iranian port city created a unique opportunity for India to send its goods to landlocked Afghanistan through a safe new route. It would to the same effect enable Afghan merchants to export their commodities – mainly fruits and vegetables as well as nuts and minerals – to global markets through Chabahar.

On December 3, 2017, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani officially launched the first phase of Shahid Beheshti International Port in Chabahar. The project to develop Shahid Beheshti Port started in 2007 through an investment that officials previously said already amounted to $1 billion.

The annual cargo tonnage of Shahid Beheshti Port – Iran’s only oceanic port – has now almost tripled to reach as high as 8.5 million tons. It can also accommodate 100,000-ton ships – what officials say can help promote the country’s international trade activities. The overall development project is planned in four phases and is expected to bring the port’s total annual cargo capacity to 82 million tons.

Also during his stay in Islamabad, Zarif attended separate meetings with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In the meeting between Zarif and Qureshi, the two sides hailed the close and constructive relations between Iran and Pakistan and exchanged views about ways to boost bilateral relations in all political and economic areas.

The latest developments in the Middle East region were also discussed in the meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats.

In a separate meeting on Friday, Zarif and General Bajwa held talks about the importance of common border’s security and stressed the need to boost the campaign against terrorism.

Zarif, who has stepped up diplomatic contacts with Asian governments in recent weeks, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday night for an official visit. In April, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan paid a landmark visit to Iran with a big delegation to sign agreements with Tehran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran pakistan zarif
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فتح خرمشهر جوشن کبیر شب قدر ترزامی هوآوی انصارالله یمن برگزیت زیبا حالت منفرد علی ربیعی
آخرین اخبار

دیدار تیم های ملوان بندر انزلی و همیاری ارومیه

محمد رضا نعمت زاده سمت جدید را نپذیرفت

مارچلو لیپی دوباره سرمربی تیم ملی چین شد!

شب قدر؛ شب اراده و طلب

10 مجروح طی انفجاری در لیون فرانسه

اظهارات «برنی سندرز» درباره جنگ با ایران

گفته‌های پهلودار ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی

سکوت مسی درباره حذف درجهنم لیورپول شکست

رشد فوق العاده صادرات پتروشیمی و فولاد در اردیبهشت ماه / دارویی ها، لوازم خانگی و نفتی‌ها لیدر‌های بعدی بازار/ سه مولفه موثر در چشم‌‌‎ انداز بازار تا فصل مجامع

یوونتوس با دستور رونالدو دنبال انتقال سرخیو راموس

مصاحبه خواندنی فرشید اسماعیلی درباره پنالتی چیپ

آلمان:‌مسائل‌مربوط‌به‌ایران‌باید‌مسالمت‌آمیز‌حل‌شود

ترامپ ۱۵۰۰ نیروی تازه‌نفس به خاورمیانه اعزام می‌کند

پاسخ‌مهدوی‌کیابه‌پیشنهادرسمی‌سرمربیگری‌تیم‌ملی‌امید

کمی هم زیبایی‌های کپک را ببینیم!

وب گردی

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

هتل های تبریز

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

درخواست دانشجویان برای گرفتن فشار خون رهبری!
گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد
 انفجار خنده در برنامه دیشب عصر جدید!
انتقاد تند نونهالی به علیخانی !
تصادف هولناک دو پژو ۲۰۶ در بزرگراه امام علی(ع)
درخواست آمریکا از روسیه برای اقدام علیه ایران/ بیانیه جدید امارات درباره هدف قرار گرفتن چهار کشتی در نزدیکی فجیره/طرح سنای آمریکا برای ممنوعیت اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/حمله پهپادی انصارالله به فرودگاه نجران عربستان
معجزه‌ای برای سندرم پیش از قاعدگی
سقوط هولناک یک مرد درون آتش فشان!
نامزد ریاست جمهوری آمریکا: برجام را مرمت می‌کنم
کاهش لحظه‌ای قیمت خودرو در بازار
جلسه ویژه «مقام‌های ارشد دولت ترامپ» با قانون‌گذاران آمریکایی در مورد ایران/تعیین ۳۰۰ هدف حیاتی عربستان و امارات از سوی انصارالله/ترامپ: منتظر تماس ایران هستیم/سفیر غیرمنتظره وزیر خارجه عمان به ایران
جلسه غیرعلنی امروز دموکرات‌های مجلس برای استیضاح ترامپ / شانس استیضاح چقدر است؟
سوتی عجیب همسر خانم ورزشکار در برنامه زنده
واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!
اعزام هیأت‌های عراقی به آمریکا و ایران برای میانجیگری/اتهام رسمی پمپئو به ایران در حمله به فجیره/تأکید رهبران آلمان، روسیه و فرانسه بر حفظ برجام/نامه ۴۰۰ عضو کنگره به ترامپ برای مداخله در سوریه

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دستگیری موتورسوار فیلم درگیری با مأموران پلیس/چرا شکر ۴۲۰۰ تومانی را ۱۰.۰۰۰ تومان می‌فروشند؟/آیت‌الله سبحانی: عده‌ای اجیر شده‌اند تا با حجاب نامناسب در خیابان‌های شهرهای مذهب رفت و آمد کنند  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آقای روحانی از چه انتقاد می‌کنید؟ بیش از ۷۵ رسانه در اختیار و حامی شماست!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

قیمت دلار به زیر ۱۱ هزار تومان می‌رسد؟ / چرا همتی هشدار داد ارز نخرید؟ / پایانی بر نوسانات لحظه‌ای قیمت دلار  (۱۱۷ نظر)

دلایل ریزش قیمت دلار به کانال ۱۳ هزار تومان چیست؟ بازار سکه امروز شاهد کاهش پلکانی قیمت‌ها بود/ هر یک ربع، سکه ارزان‌تر می‌شود  (۱۱۷ نظر)