رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
1755بازدید
‍ پ

Iran calls for unity among OIC states

کد خبر: ۹۰۰۷۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۳۵ 21 May 2019

Senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official on Tuesday called for improvement of unity among members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The OIC and its summits, including the Mecca summit should be used to promote solidarity among Islamic Ummah and it should not become a place for proposing non-related issues and provoking division among Muslim states, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehqani said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the OIC ambassadors residing in Iran.

The official cautioned the Islamic countries about the Zionists' divisive plots, adding that the issue of Palestine should be a top priority for the Islamic Ummah.

Provoking division among Muslim countries is at the service of the Zionist regime and US President Donald Trump, he added.

Dehqani criticized the OIC general secretariat's discriminative approach towards Iran, adding that the current approach is against the regulations issued for such international bodies.

Saudi Arabia will host the 14th session of the summit of the OIC in Mecca on May 31, 2019. The summit themes “Mecca Summit: Together for the Future”.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran oic us
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هادی رضوی مهلا مومن زاده جواد نکونام مسعود شجاعی حسین هدایتی فرودگاه نجران احمد عراقچی خودروهای هیبریدی
آخرین اخبار

سعودی‌ها نمی‌خواستند کنار حرم امام حسین(ع) بازی کنند

یک ضیافت در نیمه ماه خدا به برکت کریم اهل بیت

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد

انیمیشن کوتاه سرسخت

مورینیو:رونالدو ازمن خواست سرمربی یوونتوس شوم!

مشتری۶۰۰هزاردلاری، شجاع راازپرسپولیس می‌برد؟

پرسپولیس بخاطر دلار بازیکنان خارجی اش را بیرون می ریزد؟

ده‌ها سایت شرط‌بندی فوتبال درایران مسدود شد

استعفای نظری از دبیرکلی فدراسیون تنیس روی میز

طرز تهیه کباب لولی

کواکبیان: دولت سخنگو تعیین کند

خودکشی ۷ نفر به دلیل نداشتن شغل در هریس

فراکسیون مستقلین: همین هیأت رئیسه خوب است/ فراکسیون ولایی: دو فراکسیون دیگر طرفدار دولتند و وظیفه خود را انجام نمی‌دهند/ فراکسیون امید: عارف، گزینه ریاست است

برش‌هایی از فیلم کمیته مجازات

تكذيب خبر افزايش سقف برداشت از خودپردازها

وب گردی

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

چرا قیمت خانه در کرج گران شد؟

هتل های تبریز

چرا رمز یکبار مصرف بانک‌ها لغو شد؟

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن

متن دعای مجیر با ترجمه
واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران
حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ آژیر سفارت آمریکا به صدا درآمد/ توییت تهدیدآمیز ترامپ علیه ایران
آگهی ترحیم قربانی حادثه عجیب اصفهان
توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم
ایران موشک‌ها را از روی دو قایق کوچک برداشته است / نشانه‌ها حاکی از کاهش تنش در منطقه است
سیدهادی رضوی کیست؟
حکم «یاسین رامین» صادر شد
 لحظه عبور دلهره آور هواپیما از نزدیک یک کارگر!
درخواست ترامپ از سوئیس برای میانجی‌گری بین تهران و واشنگتن/ چرا امارات در برابر حادثه الفجیره سکوت کرد؟/حملات شدید ترکیه به شهر «تل‌رفعت» در شمال سوریه/ واکنش شدید عراق به بیانیه وزارت خارجه بحرین
درخواست کمک ترامپ از سوئیس برای توافق با ایران/هیچ عمل جراحی به دلیل نبود «نخ جراحی» لغو نمی‌شود/تغییر «لوگوی گوگل» به احترام ریاضی‌دان ایرانی
شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!
واکنش به مراسم ازدواج خانم بازیگر تلویزیون در زیر آب
ناگفته‌های زنی ایرانی که عروس بن‌لادن‌ شد!
معجزه‌ای برای سندرم پیش از قاعدگی

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۴۰ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

نسخه احمد خاتمی برای درمان درد اقتصاد/حجم یک میلیاردی معاملات شرط‌بندی در ایران/شوخی ایرانی‌ها با شماره تلفن ترامپ و همسرش/قرار است نرخ دلار بشکند؟/محمد مطهری: پرونده قاری معروف به کجا کشید؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

دستگیری موتورسوار فیلم درگیری با مأموران پلیس/چرا شکر ۴۲۰۰ تومانی را ۱۰.۰۰۰ تومان می‌فروشند؟/آیت‌الله سبحانی: عده‌ای اجیر شده‌اند تا با حجاب نامناسب در خیابان‌های شهرهای مذهب رفت و آمد کنند  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نظر عارف در مورد مذاکره با آمریکا/گزینه فراکسیون مستقلان برای ریاست مجلس قطعی شد/نظر باهنر درباره مراسم افطاری روحانی  (۱۷۸ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

پورمحمدی: امروز «مردم ما» در رفاه و وضعیتشان از «اروپا» بهتر است/پوتین: از ایران خواستیم که به رغم اقدامات آمریکا در برجام بماند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

جنجال بر سر ترانه تیتراژ سریال «دل‌دار»/واکنش مطهری به حواشی ایجاد شده در دانشگاه تهران/۱۷شبکه تلویزیون را تعطیل کنید!/واکنش جهانگیری به اتفاقات دانشگاه تهران/نظر تاجرنیا درباره عبور جریان اصلاحات از روحانی  (۱۵۶ نظر)

راهکار خروج از وضعیت موجود بالابردن انسجام ملی است / باید پیش از هر اقدامی، همه جوانب کار را در نظر گرفت  (۱۴۱ نظر)

چالش جدید دولت و مجلس بر سر افزایش ۴۰۰ هزار تومانی حقوق کارکنان/ آیا دولت، مصوبه مجلس را زیر پای گذاشته است؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

بهنام صفوی خواننده موسیقی پاپ درگذشت  (۱۳۲ نظر)

تصاویر ماهواره‌ای آسوشیتدپرس از خرابکاری بندر فجیره / هیچ خسارت جدی به کشتی‌ها وارد نشده! / تانکر عربستانی بدون آسیب شناور است  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)