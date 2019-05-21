Iran calls for unity among OIC states

Senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official on Tuesday called for improvement of unity among members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The OIC and its summits, including the Mecca summit should be used to promote solidarity among Islamic Ummah and it should not become a place for proposing non-related issues and provoking division among Muslim states, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehqani said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the OIC ambassadors residing in Iran.

The official cautioned the Islamic countries about the Zionists' divisive plots, adding that the issue of Palestine should be a top priority for the Islamic Ummah.

Provoking division among Muslim countries is at the service of the Zionist regime and US President Donald Trump, he added.

Dehqani criticized the OIC general secretariat's discriminative approach towards Iran, adding that the current approach is against the regulations issued for such international bodies.

Saudi Arabia will host the 14th session of the summit of the OIC in Mecca on May 31, 2019. The summit themes “Mecca Summit: Together for the Future”.

IRNA