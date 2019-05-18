رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
17392بازدید
‍ پ

Venezuela's Maduro Says Norway Talks Sought 'Peaceful Agenda' with Opposition

Talks in Norway this week with representatives of Venezuela's government and the opposition sought to "build a peaceful agenda" for the crisis-stricken South American country, President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.
کد خبر: ۸۹۹۹۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۳ 18 May 2019

Talks in Norway this week with representatives of Venezuela's government and the opposition sought to "build a peaceful agenda" for the crisis-stricken South American country, President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday.

Norway's foreign ministry, which has a tradition of conflict mediation, said earlier on Friday that the talks were in an "exploratory phase."

The representatives of each side arrived in the Nordic country this week, signaling a fresh approach to ending months of tensions that escalated after a failed uprising last month led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who called on the military to oust Maduro.

So far this year, dozens of people have been killed in opposition protests against Maduro's government. An economic downturn has driven more than 3 million Venezuelans to emigrate, fleeing hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

The ruling socialist party, which has long said it is open to dialog, has endorsed the talks. But many sectors of the opposition remain skeptical, arguing that Maduro has in the past used dialog as a stalling tactic to maintain his grip on power as living standards steadily declined in the oil-rich nation.

"Norway announces that it has had preliminary contacts with representatives of the main political actors of Venezuela, as part of an exploratory phase," the ministry said in a statement.

Venezuela was thrust into a deep power struggle in January when Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate.

​The United States and many European countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader, but Maduro retains control of state functions and the support of the top brass, as well as allies like Russia, Cuba and China.

Opposition lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez and two advisors represented Guaido's side, while Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez and Miranda state governor Hector Rodriguez went to Oslo on behalf of the government.

Each side met separately with Norwegian mediators but there was no meeting between government and opposition representatives, Gonzalez told local media. It was not immediately clear if the mediation would continue.

Speaking to members of the armed forces, Maduro said his representatives "went to Norway to lead Venezuela's delegation at the start of an exploration into a conversation and dialog with the Venezuelan opposition to build a peaceful agenda for the country."

Guaido was more tepid, tweeting on Thursday that any "mediation initiative" should begin with the "end of the usurpation," a reference to Maduro resigning.

Guaido has expressed a growing openness to potential U.S. military intervention to resolve Venezuela's crisis, and said his envoy to Washington would meet with the U.S. military’s Southern Command next Monday.

Guaido said he would meet diplomats from European and Latin American countries who arrived in Caracas this week as part of the so-called International Contact Group on Venezuela.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
venezuela norway talks
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
میترا استاد محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن امام جمعه کازرون روز قدس سید عبدالرحیم موسوی همسر اول نجفی مارک ویلموتس
آخرین اخبار

هنرمندایرانی و همسرش گرفتارقاچاقچیان انسان

نماینده ایران دربانک‌جهانی قصد اقامت‌ دائم دارد؟

بولتون: هیچ طرحی برای اقدام نظامی علیه ایران نداریم

روز‌های پایانی پروموشن پوشاک فرس را از دست ندهید

تشکر دیپلمات ارشد روس از خویشتن داری ایران

دیدارجمعی ازاستادان ونخبگان دانشگاه‌هابارهبری

یک مالک دیگر هم سپیدرود را ترک کرد!

سقوط کودک ده ساله از پشت بام در تهران

شرط رئال مادرید برای فروش سرخیو راموس

واکنش باراک اوباما به ناکامی لیونل مسی

مدیرعامل تراکتور: مذاکره با برانکو را تکذیب نمی‌کنم

بلیت گرانتر و حمله با گازِفلفل به پرسپولیسی‌ها دراصفهان!

برانکو درتهران به جلسه مالک تراکتورسازی رفت؟

کمیته‌فنی‌استقلال:درانتخاب‌استراماچونی،ما کاره‌ای نبودیم!

ادعاهای نجفی درباره ارتباطات همسرش

وب گردی

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد
همسر دوم محمدعلی نجفی که بود؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل
اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
قتل‌هاي خانوادگي چه حكمي دارد؟
تصویری حاشیه‌ساز در بازدید متفاوت از مترو مشهد
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم
جزئیات قتل همسر نجفی و صحنه قتل
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب‌نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۵۶۸ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۳۰۱ نظر)

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۷۸ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۰۸ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)