Iranian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Meet in Beijing

تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۵۰ 17 May 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed a range of issues at a meeting in Beijing.

The top Iranian diplomat held a meeting with the foreign minister of China in Beijing on Friday.

The two foreign ministers discussed various issues in the gathering, including the latest regional developments, Iran’s recent decision to halt certain commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, the status of Tehran-Beijing ties, and the ways to promote political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Zarif left Japan for China on Friday to hold talks with senior Chinese officials on US’ destabilizing policies.

The Iranian foreign minister paid visits to Russia, Turkmenistan, India, and Japan before travelling to Beijing.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Beijing, Zarif said, “China is one of the most important partners of the Islamic Republic, both our political partner and a very close economic partner and is also a remaining party to the JCPOA.”

“It is important that in this new stage, we hold close consultations with China, particularly about the recent developments, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s decision about exercising its rights under the JCPOA’s Article 36, and also to talk about the bilateral ties, and about the very hazardous issues that are today taking place in our region,” he added.

