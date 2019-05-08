نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
103بازدید
‍ پ

Muslim shops in Sri Lanka attacked as tensions remain after Easter Sunday bombings

Violence erupted in a Sri Lankan town bombed on Easter Sunday after a largely Catholic mob attacked Muslim-owned shops and a vehicle -- prompting church authorities to call for calm and no further hostilities against Muslims in the area.
کد خبر: ۸۹۷۵۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۰ 08 May 2019

Violence erupted in a Sri Lankan town bombed on Easter Sunday after a largely Catholic mob attacked Muslim-owned shops and a vehicle -- prompting church authorities to call for calm and no further hostilities against Muslims in the area.

A minor riot broke out Sunday in Porutota village near Negombo after a dispute between a Muslim tuk tuk driver and a group of Catholics, who wanted to inspect the vehicle, an army intelligence source told CNN. The source requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media about the case.

The argument over the tuk tuk descended into violence and dozens of rioters rampaged through the streets that evening, the source said. The vehicle was set alight and two Muslim-owned shops also attacked, they added.

Sri Lanka Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told a press conference on Monday that two drunk groups were responsible for the riot.

The ensuing violence led to extra police forces being deployed to the coastal village and a curfew being enforced on Sunday "to control the situation," Gunasekara added.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, said in a statement that anyone who lost property in Sunday's clashes would be compensated by the government.

Videos of the incident seen by CNN showed a street of the coastal town littered with debris and a number of men brandishing sticks.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, blamed the incident on drunkenness and called for the closure of liquor shops in the area.

"When people are under the influence of alcohol, people sometimes behave worse that animals," he said, according to state media.

"Despite the number of deaths, I commend the people for remaining calm and acting with restraint. I take this opportunity to thank the Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders. Some parties are trying to instigate communal hatred to create religious clashes."

Both Muslim and Christian community leaders have expressed concerns of potential further violence in the wake of the Easter Sunday attacks, which left more than 250 people dead and 500 injured.

In Negombo, more than 100 worshipers were killed after a suicide bomber walked into St. Sebastian's Church on Easter Sunday. The National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) Islamist extremist group, which aligned itself with ISIS, has been blamed for the attacks.

Muslims and Christians make up tiny minorities in Sri Lanka, which is predominantly Buddhist. Both groups have faced pressure in the past from hardline Buddhist groups, and typically worked together to promote better intercommunal harmony.

"I earnestly request the Catholics not to raise a hand against the Muslims," Ranjith said. "The Muslims are not behind this incident. Those behind this attack are misguided persons who are being manipulated by international forces to realize their political aims. According to the teachings of our religion, we should not harm anyone."

Police and army soldiers have been deployed to many churches and mosques around Sri Lanka since Easter Sunday, both over fears of further terrorist violence, and revenge attacks.

Muslim leaders across Sri Lanka told CNN of how they repeatedly attempted to warn the authorities about the potential for extremist violence growing within the community, including from the preachings of the alleged leader of the Easter Sunday attacks, Zahran Hashim.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
sri lanka bombing shops attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
تیم بی ترامپ حواشی سرافراز طه الحاج ترخیص خودروهای وارداتی مصادره الواح هخامنشی باران شیخی خروج از ان پی تی برجام
آخرین اخبار

عرب:برانکو یکسال دیگر قرارداد دارد و باید بماند

وزش باد نسبتا شدید در تهران و ۵ استان دیگر

محروم بزرگ پرسپولیس دربازی حساس با ماشین سازی

وب گردی

بیمه درمان تکمیلی، حتی برای شما

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

انتخاب نام عکس مناسب سئو

هتل های مشهد

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اجاره ماشین

آیا سفارت آلمان در تهران تخلیه شده است؟
آمریکا این کارها را با کره شمالی هم نکرد!
شلیک ۲۰۰ موشک به سمت اسرائیل/پیام جدید دولت آمریکا به مقامات ایران/ درخواست دبیرکل سازمان ملل برای خلع سلاح حزب الله/دستور نتانیاهو برای حمله گسترده به غزه
هدف از اعزام یگان بمب افکن و ناو هواپیمابر ارتش آمریکا به خاورمیانه چیست؟
آیا می‌توانیم لغزش آهسته به سمت جنگ ایران و آمریکا را متوقف کنیم؟
بادامچیان: با افزایش نرخ‌ها دنبال فتنه ۹۸ هستند/واکنش زنگنه به دستگیری سخنگوی شرکت پالایش و پخش/چرا مجسمه مرحوم «مشایخی» شبیه او نیست؟
وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!
نهایی شدن اقدمات عملیاتی ایران در پاسخ به نقض برجام/ واکنش اروپا به قصد ایران برای تصمیمات جدید در خصوص برجام/ وقوع چند انفجار در شمال غربی عربستان/ بمباران عراق از سوی جنگنده‌های ترکیه
ازدواج گوینده خبر با سیاستمدار معروف
شعبده پوتین در بازی میان ایران و اسرائیل!
پایان اعتبار رمز دوم کارت‌های بانکی
قیمت دلار در بازار یکشنبه پانزدهم اردیبهشت ۹۸/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی اسکناس دلار در صرافی‌های بانکی
ستاره ایرانی داخل هواپیمای خارجی سوژه شد
هلال ماه مبارک رمضان رؤیت نشد
ازدواج غیرمنتظره بازیگر معروف در لاس وگاس

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۲ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۳۶۳ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

احتمال رقابت باهنر و لاریجانی در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/اعتراض حسام‌الدین آشنا به تخریب علی دایی در خبر ۲۰:۳۰/دلیل واقعی کاهش قیمت خودرو در روز‌های گذشته چه بود؟/عاقبت اعتماد به طلاگرام و هاتگرام از نظر سردار جلالی  (۲۸۹ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

مشخص نیست چه کسی کشور را اداره می‌کند؟!/ خدا کند که تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با معیشت مردم گره نخورده باشد!  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نظر علی مطهری درباره اخراج شفر/مجلس خبر نداشت و سهمیه‌بندی و گران‌ شدن بنزین عقب افتاد/توضیح وکیل هدایتی درباره اتهام پولشویی آقای عابربانک/احتمال کاهش پایبندی ایران به تعهدات برجامی  (۱۶۳ نظر)

ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند  (۱۶۲ نظر)