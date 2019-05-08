نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
187بازدید
‍ پ

Sudan military rulers want Sharia law to guide legislation under interim government

Sudan’s military rulers said on Tuesday they generally agreed with proposals made by protest leaders on the structure of an interim government, but want Islamic Sharia laws and local norms to guide legislation, Reuters reports.
کد خبر: ۸۹۷۵۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۵ 08 May 2019

Sudan’s military rulers said on Tuesday they generally agreed with proposals made by protest leaders on the structure of an interim government, but want Islamic Sharia laws and local norms to guide legislation, Reuters reports.

Protesters whose months of street demonstrations helped force longtime President Omar al-Bashir from office last month have kept up their demands for change, calling on the military officers who took over to hand over power to civilians.

Responding to a draft constitutional document presented by a coalition of protest groups and political parties, the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) noted that the document omitted Sharia law.

“Our view is that Islamic Sharia and the local norms and traditions in the Republic of Sudan should be the sources of legislation,” TMC spokesman Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi told reporters.

He also said the council believes that the power to declare a state of emergency in the country should go to a sovereign authority, not the Cabinet as the opposition suggested. The transitional period should last two years, not four, which was the opposition’s proposal, he said.

Discussions with the opposition were ongoing, but calling early elections within six months would be an option if they could not reach an agreement, Kabbashi said.

Former intelligence chief Salah Gosh was under house arrest, he added.

Another council member said more than four members of the TMC had resigned and that the TMC was dismantling an unofficial militia group, known as Popular Security, which was operated by Bashir’s party.

The TMC said on Tuesday that those weapons belonged to Popular Security.

The Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces, an alliance of activists and opposition groups, sent the military council the draft constitutional document on Thursday outlining its vision for the transitional period.

Earlier on Tuesday the main group spearheading protests in Sudan said that the TMC had responded to its plans for an interim government structure, and it would announce its position once it had studied the reply.

Amjad Farid, spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which has played the leading role in the protests, said the council had sent a written reply.

“We will study the response and will announce our position later,” Farid told reporters.

The constitutional draft, seen by Reuters, describes the duties of a sovereign transitional council that the opposition groups hope will replace the TMC, but does not specify who would sit on it. It also outlines the responsibilities of the Cabinet and a 120-member legislature.

The military removed Bashir on April 11 after months of demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
sudan military sharia
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
تیم بی ترامپ حواشی سرافراز طه الحاج ترخیص خودروهای وارداتی مصادره الواح هخامنشی باران شیخی خروج از ان پی تی برجام
آخرین اخبار

تازه‌ترین قیمت خودروهای خارجی در بازار

قیمت تمام شده آب در تهران چقدر است؟

آمار عجیب از چند قلوزایی ایرانیان در سال ۹۷

اسیدپاشی به صورت همسر یک سال پس از ازدواج

سرقت ۹۰۰ میلیون تومان کامپیوتر خودرو در سمنان

هر ۳قاضی پرونده کهریزک، ازقبل تخلف قضایی داشتند

سفره‎ افطار برای رهگذران

شیرین‌کاری جدید مردم بعد از صف بنزین!

پیشنهاد بعیدی نژاد برای واردات خودروهای دست دوم

درگیری مسلحانه شکارچیان غیرمجاز با محیط‌بانان

آخرین وضعیت جسمانی خواننده معروف

رونمایی از قدیمی‌ترین قرآن جهان

تاکید خودروساز آلمانی بر صادرات از چین/ آخرین وضعیت راه‌اندازی بازار متشکل ارزی/ سکه در بازار بدون دادوستد، گران‌تر می‌شود/ معاون وزیر راه و شهرسازی: در ماه‌های آتی قیمت مسکن در حد تورم خواهد بود/ ۱۰۳ میلیارد دلار، ذخیره ارزی ایران

توصیه‌های تغذیه‌ای مربوط به وعده سحری

اردوی جهادی به سبک رئیس‌جمهور چین!

وب گردی

بیمه درمان تکمیلی، حتی برای شما

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

انتخاب نام عکس مناسب سئو

هتل های مشهد

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اجاره ماشین

آیا سفارت آلمان در تهران تخلیه شده است؟
آمریکا این کارها را با کره شمالی هم نکرد!
شلیک ۲۰۰ موشک به سمت اسرائیل/پیام جدید دولت آمریکا به مقامات ایران/ درخواست دبیرکل سازمان ملل برای خلع سلاح حزب الله/دستور نتانیاهو برای حمله گسترده به غزه
هدف از اعزام یگان بمب افکن و ناو هواپیمابر ارتش آمریکا به خاورمیانه چیست؟
آیا می‌توانیم لغزش آهسته به سمت جنگ ایران و آمریکا را متوقف کنیم؟
بادامچیان: با افزایش نرخ‌ها دنبال فتنه ۹۸ هستند/واکنش زنگنه به دستگیری سخنگوی شرکت پالایش و پخش/چرا مجسمه مرحوم «مشایخی» شبیه او نیست؟
وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!
نهایی شدن اقدمات عملیاتی ایران در پاسخ به نقض برجام/ واکنش اروپا به قصد ایران برای تصمیمات جدید در خصوص برجام/ وقوع چند انفجار در شمال غربی عربستان/ بمباران عراق از سوی جنگنده‌های ترکیه
ازدواج گوینده خبر با سیاستمدار معروف
شعبده پوتین در بازی میان ایران و اسرائیل!
پایان اعتبار رمز دوم کارت‌های بانکی
قیمت دلار در بازار یکشنبه پانزدهم اردیبهشت ۹۸/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی اسکناس دلار در صرافی‌های بانکی
ستاره ایرانی داخل هواپیمای خارجی سوژه شد
هلال ماه مبارک رمضان رؤیت نشد
ازدواج غیرمنتظره بازیگر معروف در لاس وگاس

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۲ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۳۶۳ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

احتمال رقابت باهنر و لاریجانی در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/اعتراض حسام‌الدین آشنا به تخریب علی دایی در خبر ۲۰:۳۰/دلیل واقعی کاهش قیمت خودرو در روز‌های گذشته چه بود؟/عاقبت اعتماد به طلاگرام و هاتگرام از نظر سردار جلالی  (۲۸۹ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

مشخص نیست چه کسی کشور را اداره می‌کند؟!/ خدا کند که تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با معیشت مردم گره نخورده باشد!  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

نظر علی مطهری درباره اخراج شفر/مجلس خبر نداشت و سهمیه‌بندی و گران‌ شدن بنزین عقب افتاد/توضیح وکیل هدایتی درباره اتهام پولشویی آقای عابربانک/احتمال کاهش پایبندی ایران به تعهدات برجامی  (۱۶۳ نظر)

ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند  (۱۶۲ نظر)