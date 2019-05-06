نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
101بازدید
‍ پ

Police discover suspected training camp for militants – Sri Lanka attacks

Sri Lankan police on Sunday discovered a 10-acre camp in the eastern town of Kattankudy, where militants linked to the deadly Easter attacks are believed to have practiced shooting and bomb-making.
کد خبر: ۸۹۶۹۵۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۶ 06 May 2019

Sri Lankan police on Sunday discovered a 10-acre camp in the eastern town of Kattankudy, where militants linked to the deadly Easter attacks are believed to have practiced shooting and bomb-making.

The walled terrain is nestled in a poor residential area on the outskirts of the home town of Zahran Hashim, who is believed to have been a key player in plotting the April 21 attacks.

The narrow, sandy plot is dotted with a cinderblock four-storey watchtower, as well as mango trees, a chicken coop and a goat shed.

"They wanted to show this place was normal. If someone comes to see, it looks like a farm. But what they were doing is terrorism," said a senior police officer in the Batticaloa area, asking to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to media.

Police found bullet holes in the wall on one side of the grounds, as well as long tubes suspected of holding bombs, the officer said.

Two owners of the plot of l and have been arrested, the officer said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
sri lanka terrorist attack camp
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
معامله قرن افزایش قیمت بنزین دادگاه لاهه سید عباس موسوی حملات غزه تشدید بحران کاغذ
آخرین اخبار

افزایش احتمال خروج ایران از «ان پی تی» / شلیک بیش از ۶۰۰ موشک از سوی فلسطینی‌ها به اسرائیل/طرح اسرائیل برای قطع ارتباط زمینی عراق با سوریه و لبنان/ آغاز عملیات گسترده ارتش سوریه علیه حماة و ادلب

ده روش ساده برای تسهیل امور آشپزخانه

آخرین وضعیت جوی و ترافیکی محور‌های مواصلاتی

مدیر مسئول کیهان دیروز به دادگاه رفت

دو کشته در تیراندازی نیرو‌های هندی در کشمیر

به تهران هشدار می‌دهیم، اما نمی‌خواهیم بجنگیم

حمایت تمام‌قد ترامپ از جنایت‌های رژیم صهیونیستی

وب گردی

انتخاب نام عکس مناسب سئو

هتل های مشهد

بهترین قیمت تورهای مالزی و مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک و برگرد

هتل یار

اقدام بی سابقه و معنادار شبکه الجزیره قطر در مورد نام «خلیج فارس»
مطهری سودای ریاست جمهوری دارد؟/چرا رهبری، آقای جزایری را «حجت‌الاسلام» خطاب کردند/ماجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین چه بود؟/برنامه بعدی ترامپ علیه ایران پس از تحریم نفتی
قبل از مرگ فرد چه می‌بیند؟
نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟
قیمت امروز دلار در بازار/ افزایش ۲۵۰ تومانی دلار و یورو در معاملات اولین روز هفته
از «دست‌بوسی روحانی» تا «عکس‌بوسی وزیر کشور»+تصاویر/ چنین نمایندگانی نمی‌توانند رفتار دولت را به نفع مردم اصلاح کنند
شلیک ۲۰۰ موشک به سمت اسرائیل/پیام جدید دولت آمریکا به مقامات ایران/ درخواست دبیرکل سازمان ملل برای خلع سلاح حزب الله/دستور نتانیاهو برای حمله گسترده به غزه
هدیه خاص این جوان فوق ثروتمند به همسرش
ایران خودرو و سایپا بیش از ۴.۷ میلیارد دلار ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی دریافت کردند؛ اما همچنان برای تولید ساز مخالف می‌زنند
مهم‌ترین آرزوی آیت‌الله جنتی پیش از مرگ/جعفری دولت‌آبادی: به دلیل «قضیه مرتضوی» دید خوبی به دادستان نبود
وضعیت عقاب بعد از برخورد با هواپیما!
بادامچیان: با افزایش نرخ‌ها دنبال فتنه ۹۸ هستند/واکنش زنگنه به دستگیری سخنگوی شرکت پالایش و پخش/چرا مجسمه مرحوم «مشایخی» شبیه او نیست؟
قیمت طلا و سکه تا ساعت ۱۷/ روند صعودی بهای سکه از ابتدای معاملات امروز/ حباب سکه ۵۹۰ هزار تومان
ماجرای شکایت یک زن از سیدحسن نصرالله/روایت وزیر اطلاعات از تغییر مذهب و دین در برخی مناطق/هجوم عجیب برخی شهروندان برای خرید ماکارونی!/چه زمانی سهمیه بندی بنزین اجرا می‌شود؟
سخنگوی وزارت خارجه خطاب به وزیر خارجه بحرین: مگسی کجا تواند که بیفکند عقابی/على دایى: کسى که مرا اخراج کرد اسمش «سردار غفور» است؛ نمى دانم از کى نامش «مصطفى مدبر» شده

ایران چگونه تنگه هرمز را خواهد بست +تصاویر  (۷۳۲ نظر)

بهترین تصمیم ایران در برابر اقدامات اخیر دولت امریکا چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

در برابر آمریکای ترامپ چه باید کرد: «صبر»،«جنگ» یا «مذاکره»؟  (۴۴۸ نظر)

شمارش معکوس برای آغاز سهمیه‌بندی بنزین؛ آیا در شرایط کنونی با سهمیه‌بندی موافق هستید؟  (۴۴۲ نظر)

چه خواهد شد اگر ایران تلافی کند و تنگه هرمز را ببندد؟  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره تیتر امروز روزنامه «کیهان» چیست؟  (۳۱۰ نظر)

استفاده از جایگاه نمایندگی برای انتقال فرزند به وزارت نفت و عذر بدتر از گناه + سند  (۳۰۰ نظر)

طلاب به سختی در حال تأمین نیاز‌های خود هستند/باهنر: یک عده روزی‌شان را از حصر می‌خوردند و موافق حل آن نیستند/واکنش اژه‌ای به حواشی توییت مهناز افشار/گرانترین کتاب‌های نمایشگاه امسال کدامند؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

دولت، مجلس و دستگاه‌های نظارتی دقیقا مشغول چه کاری هستند؟/ خبری از بازار خودرو دارید؟  (۲۲۴ نظر)

چرا مردم برای گران خریدن صف می‌بندند؟!/ دچار رفتارهای اقتصادی نادرست هستیم  (۲۱۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی؛ به جای آمریکا اول دلال‌ها، سایپا و ایران‌خودرو را به زانو درآورید!  (۱۹۶ نظر)

به روحانی گفتند پرونده فوت هاشمی را در شورای‌عالی امنیت ملی مختومه اعلام کند/بسیج زنان: اگر در استادیوم ناموس مردم به تاراج برود چه کسی پاسخگو خواهد بود؟/صفار هرندی: «محمود سریع‌القلم» را دهه ۶۰ به سپاه می‌آوردیم تا انقلاب را تبیین کنند  (۱۹۵ نظر)

برخورد پلیس با «تجمع کارگران» مقابل مجلس در «روز کارگر»/سخنگوی تعزیرات: مردم فعلاً خودرو نخرند/محجوب: حداقل دستمزد کارگران باید ۳ میلیون و ۸۰۰ هزار تومان باشد  (۱۹۰ نظر)

واکنش رئیسی به قتل طلبه همدانی/آمار عجیب و غریب از غیبت نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله به خودرو خواننده معروف در جاده ساوه/خانه‌دار شدن رویایی دست نیافتنی شد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

مشخص نیست چه کسی کشور را اداره می‌کند؟!/ خدا کند که تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با معیشت مردم گره نخورده باشد!  (۱۷۹ نظر)