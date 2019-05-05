Kim Jong Un tells North Korean troops to keep “high alert posture”

North Korean media showed its leader, Kim Jong Un, on Saturday observing live-fire drills involving long-range rocket launchers, the BBC reported.

But the rockets, shot into the sea, appeared to be new short-range ballistic missiles, the AP said.

Kim expressed “great satisfaction” and told his front-line troops to keep a “high alert posture.”

Also Saturday, President Trump said he still believes a nuclear deal with North Korea will happen.