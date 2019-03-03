بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
225بازدید
‍ پ

Tensions growing between Ankara and Washington as Turkey appears determined to buy the Russian S-400

Growing ties between the NATO member Turkey and Russia has started to trigger string negative reactions from the United States. Following Ankara’s refusal to cancel a deal with Moscow for purchasing the S-400 anti-missile systems, Washington mulls imposing punitive measures on Turkey.
کد خبر: ۸۸۲۷۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۹:۱۴ 03 March 2019

Tabnak – Growing ties between the NATO member Turkey and Russia has started to trigger string negative reactions from the United States. Following Ankara’s refusal to cancel a deal with Moscow for purchasing the S-400 anti-missile systems, Washington mulls imposing punitive measures on Turkey.

In this vein, acting Pentagon chief Pat Shanahan has warned Turkey over plans to buy a Russian missile defense system, while a US senator has asked whether Ankara is seeking to leave NATO.

Turkey has rejected a US proposal to deliver one Patriot missile defense system by the end of 2019 provided that Ankara abandons a deal to buy the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

Shanahan warned that the purchase would imperil prospects to sell the NATO ally the next-generation F-35 jet Turkey is helping to build. "My position is that the S-400 and F-35 are incompatible – meaning that they don't go together," Bloomberg quoted him as saying in an interview in his Pentagon office.

However, Turkey says the purchase of the advanced S-400 air defense missile system is a “done deal.” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comment in an interview with the CNN Turk channel on Tuesday, regardless of warnings Ankara have received from the US and NATO officials that the Russian system cannot be integrated into the military bloc’s air and missile system.

“There is no need to make any statements regarding S-400, this is a done deal. Turkey will never backtrack on its earlier promises. What others say does not concern us,” Turkey’s top diplomat said.

Separately, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on 16 February that Ankara was not satisfied with the United States' reluctance to give Turkey a loan needed to buy Patriot air defense systems or organize joint production of the weapon.

Earlier, Ismail Demir, head of the main state body dealing with arms procurement and production told NTV television that "it is not possible for us to accept the content and details of the proposal as it is at the moment. The conditions must be discussed, there are a series of issues that must be clarified and a compromise must be reached".

The news about the Russian-Turkish talks on the purchase of S-400 systems first came in November 2016. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed on September 12, 2017. Concurrently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had made an advance payment. Turkey is going to become the first NATO member state to purchase an air defense weapon of this class from Russia.

US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell stated in June of last year that Turkey’s contract to purchase S-400 missile systems from Russia would severely damage bilateral relations and lead to unilateral US sanctions against Ankara.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
us turkey russia s-400
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جهش بلند شاهین بوشهر به صدرجدول لیگ یک

درخواست غرامت 50 میلیون دلاری جانی دپ علیه امبر هرد

سکه ۱۶۰ هزار تومان عقب نشینی کرد

تحمل ضربه شليك توپ جنگى با شکم

یشنهاد برگزاری همه‌پرسی درمورد FATF و خروج از برجام

آمریکا مسئولیت محاکمه اعضای داعش را نمی‌پذیرد

لیست همه کسانی که از هدایتی پول گرفتند

کمیته انضباطی:تیم ملی امید چراغ قرمزاست، رد نکنید!

اجرای مینور سویینگ در خیابان‌های مادرید

واکنش عجیب پروین به بازگرداندن پول های هدایتی

حذف سه بازیکن هپاتیتی در تیم لیگ برتری ایران!

ادعایی درباره درخواست چهار کشور اروپایی از ایران

وعده اردوغان برای کاهش تورم ترکیه

بی ام و X4 مدل ۲۰۱۷؛ شاسی بلند متفاوت

دستور پخت مافین پای سیب

وب گردی

***آنالیتیکس گوگل را یاد بگیرید***

آخر سال برنامه سفرت به کجاست؟

پایین ترین نرخ پرواز های داخلی و خارجی

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

تور ارزان استانبول

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

خدمات مبتنی بر محتوا در قبوض تلفن همراه چیست؟
رئیسی: می‌خواهیم «مشهد بدون گرسنه» داشته باشیم/استفاده از نام «مشاور وزیر و مدیر کل» ممنوع شد/رقص مختلط در یک مراسم دوباره جنجال‌برانگیز شد
معرفی بازارهای گل بزرگ تهران
گاف مجری مرد تلویزیون در حضور مهمان خانم !
پراید ۲۸ میلیون شد
شوی لباس در تهران؛اینجا لاس‌وگاس نیست!
ناراحتی ترامپ از دست دادن همسرش با یک مرد
«خشایار الوند» نویسنده آثار کمدی بدرود حیات گفت
هرگز به جنگنده‌های تولید داخل ایران نخندید!
کتک خوردن مجری از میهمان روی آنتن زنده!
فرار علی دایی از دست احمدی‌نژاد درهواپیما
پشت پرده تحرکات اخیر آمریکا برای ارتباط دادن ایران و القاعده؛ صدور مجوز جنگ؟! /ترامپ چگونه می‌تواند بدون مجوز کنگره فرمان حمله به ایران را صادر کند؟
خبر یک نماینده از رصد شدن ای‌میل‌های ظریف/روزنامه جوان: حمایت اصلاح‌طلبان از رئیسی مشکوک است/کدخدایی: از برگزاری رفراندوم درباره پالرمو و CFT هراسی نداریم/واکنش آملی لاریجانی به سخنان روحانی درباره مجمع تشخیص
سرباز ایرانی که جلوی تحقیر زنان ایستاد!
مراسم تشییع پیکر خشایار الوند

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۱۱ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۹۵ نظر)

شنیده‌ها از تماس تلفنی جهانگیری با ظریف/درخواست ضرغامی از ظریف/واکنش قرائتی به گران شدن گوشت و مرغ/برادر روحانی از خود دفاع کرد  (۲۶۰ نظر)

رئیسی: می‌خواهیم «مشهد بدون گرسنه» داشته باشیم/استفاده از نام «مشاور وزیر و مدیر کل» ممنوع شد/رقص مختلط در یک مراسم دوباره جنجال‌برانگیز شد  (۲۲۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟  (۲۱۳ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

خبر یک نماینده از رصد شدن ای‌میل‌های ظریف/روزنامه جوان: حمایت اصلاح‌طلبان از رئیسی مشکوک است/کدخدایی: از برگزاری رفراندوم درباره پالرمو و CFT هراسی نداریم/واکنش آملی لاریجانی به سخنان روحانی درباره مجمع تشخیص  (۱۶۷ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

آرایش جنگ میان هند و پاکستان/ ساقط شدن دو جنگنده هندی و آغاز حملات توپخانه ای  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آرمین: بازنگری در قانون، لزوما راه‌حل امروز کشور نیست/انتقاد زائری از سیاست‌های دوگانه صداوسیما/واکنش ضرغامی به سخنان اخیر روحانی درباره FATF  (۱۳۱ نظر)

تسویه حساب‌های سیاسی با زندگی مردم گره خورده است/ به زودی استیضاح وزیر صنعت را مطرح می‌کنیم  (۱۳۱ نظر)

باید از «ارزش پول ملی و دارایی مردم» هم مثل «موشک و امنیت کشور» دفاع کرد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پشت پرده تحرکات اخیر آمریکا برای ارتباط دادن ایران و القاعده؛ صدور مجوز جنگ؟! /ترامپ چگونه می‌تواند بدون مجوز کنگره فرمان حمله به ایران را صادر کند؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)