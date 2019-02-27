One killed, 13 wounded, dozens trapped as illegal mine collapses in central Indonesia

At least one gold miner was killed, 13 others sustained from wounds and dozens of others trapped after an illegal gold mine collapsed in North Sulawesi province of central Indonesia on Tuesday night, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting disaster agency official earlier Wednesday.

At least one gold miner was killed, 13 others sustained from wounds and dozens of others trapped after an illegal gold mine collapsed in North Sulawesi province of central Indonesia on Tuesday night, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting disaster agency official earlier Wednesday.

Poor mine infrastructure and too many holes dug by miners amid unstable soil condition were blamed for the incident, which took place at Bakan village of Bolaang Mongondow district, spokesman of national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, saying rescue operation is underway.

"It is predicted more than 60 miners were hit by the falling soils, rocks and other materials during the collapse, by far 14 of them have been evacuated," he told Xinhua.