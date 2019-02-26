بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
170بازدید
‍ پ

What is Kim really up to at Hanoi summit?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, after traveling from Pyongyang by his heavily armored train, for his second summit with US President Donald Trump starting on Wednesday. Some may ask: Why did the two leaders choose to meet in Vietnam?
کد خبر: ۸۸۱۳۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۹ 26 February 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, after traveling from Pyongyang by his heavily armored train, for his second summit with US President Donald Trump starting on Wednesday. Some may ask: Why did the two leaders choose to meet in Vietnam?

There are two possible reasons. First, Vietnam is not only one of North Korea’s close allies but also has stable relations with China and the United States. Holding the summit in Hanoi can make every major stakeholder happy, not to mention that Vietnamese authorities are ready and able to prevent or quell any embarrassing protests during the occasion.

Second, Vietnam is an excellent model for North Korea when it comes to economic reforms. Visiting Hanoi will allow Kim to have a first-hand knowledge and experience of the “Vietnamese development model”.

Since the last Trump-Kim summit in Singapore was pretty much a publicity stunt and lacked tangible results – not even a definition of denuclearization both parties are trying to arrive at – it is expected that both leaders would try to reach a consensus on destroying nukes on the basis of a joint statement this time around.

As far as North Korea is concerned, if a solid roadmap or timetable on denuclearization could be hammered out by both parties, then Pyongyang would definitely demand the easing or even complete lifting of economic sanctions in order to allow Kim to focus his energy on economic development.

Even if the negotiations on denuclearization will not play out according to what both nations want, at least there would be a good opportunity for the US and North Korea to officially declare the end of the Korean War, thereby paving the path for the establishment of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Once US sanctions against North Korea are lifted, the next thing Kim would probably do is make an all-out effort to develop his country’s economy, and Vietnam is exactly the role model that could provide useful insights into launching economic reforms.

There are pro-China and pro-US factions within the Vietnamese leadership, but the country has by and large been able to successfully navigate between Beijing and Washington over the years and create its own economic miracle.

As to Kim himself, Vietnam’s biggest appeal is that while the country is still governed by one-party dictatorship, that has not prevented it from successfully developing a diversified economy without having to be worried about the foundation of its communist rule being undermined by opening up its market.

As such, we believe while all eyes will be on the Trump-Kim summit this week, Kim’s interaction with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong may be just as noteworthy and significant.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
kim jong-un summit vietnam
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

متلاشی‌شدن باند گوشی‌قاپی شامل یک زن و ۷ مرد

ارائه بن کالا به جای افزایش حقوق در سال ۹۸

«شهریه» مدارس غیردولتی واقعی می‌شود

نظارت ویژه تعزیرات بر بازار شب عید آغاز شد

افزایش هزینه کاروان های عتبات دانشجویی

ترافیک کاذب اینترنتی دردسر آفرین شد

سالم‌ترین کشورهای جهان معرفی شدند

خانم دندانپزشک، عامل مرگ دختر ۳ ساله

افزایش نرخ کرایه اتوبوس برابر با نرخ تورم

وب گردی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

محمد جواد ظریف استعفا داد/ بازتاب گسترده استعفای ظریف در رسانه‌های جهانی
رکوردملی درمسابقه بزرگ درگ شکسته شد+عکس
واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات
«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟
عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر
علائم پارگی منیسک چیست؟
همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند
افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه
اقدام شوکه کننده پسر همدانی درباره پدرش
عنبر نسارا چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟
سخنرانی یک خانم در نماز جمعه دیروز
این سه جانورِ ناشناخته را شناسایی کنید؟
قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران
امام جمعه میاندوآب: بانوان نباید در داخل ماشین‌ها بدون حجاب باشند/هاشمی طبا: امام جمعۀ بندرعباس حرف ترامپ کاباره‌دار را می‌زند!
پول پدیده‌ای‌ها را که خورده که حالا باید ملت پرداخت کنند؟/ ریاست جمهوری سند رو کرد؛ نماینده مشهد نه!

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۸۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)