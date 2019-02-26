Woman who claims she was abused by R. Kelly tells other victims 'you are not alone'

Lizette Martinez, who was featured in the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, claims she was only 17-years-old when she was approached by the “predator” R&B singer.

"R Kelly must be held accountable for the many lives he has ruined," Martinez said at a press conference in Los Angeles.

"I stand with the victims, including those who are out there who have not come forward yet. I say to you, you are not alone."

Martinez said at the news conference that she met Kelly at a shopping mall and that he abused her from 1995 until 1999.

Martinez hopes that this indictment will lead to justice for the many victims.

"This isn’t new, this has been going on for a long time."

Kelly pleaded not guilty today at a hearing in Chicago to charges that he sexually abused four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Today Chicago Sheriff's office says Kelly has posted bail and will be released from a jail today (NZT).

Attorney Gloria Allred says she represents more than six women alongside Martinez who say they were also abused by R Kelly.