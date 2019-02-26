بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
177بازدید
‍ پ

Woman who claims she was abused by R. Kelly tells other victims 'you are not alone'

Lizette Martinez, who was featured in the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, claims she was only 17-years-old when she was approached by the “predator” R&B singer.
کد خبر: ۸۸۱۳۷۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۷ 26 February 2019

Lizette Martinez, who was featured in the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, claims she was only 17-years-old when she was approached by the “predator” R&B singer.

"R Kelly must be held accountable for the many lives he has ruined," Martinez said at a press conference in Los Angeles.

"I stand with the victims, including those who are out there who have not come forward yet. I say to you, you are not alone."

Martinez said at the news conference that she met Kelly at a shopping mall and that he abused her from 1995 until 1999.

Martinez hopes that this indictment will lead to justice for the many victims.

"This isn’t new, this has been going on for a long time."

Kelly pleaded not guilty today at a hearing in Chicago to charges that he sexually abused four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Today Chicago Sheriff's office says Kelly has posted bail and will be released from a jail today (NZT).

Attorney Gloria Allred says she represents more than six women alongside Martinez who say they were also abused by R Kelly.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
kelly victims sexual abuse
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

متلاشی‌شدن باند گوشی‌قاپی شامل یک زن و ۷ مرد

ارائه بن کالا به جای افزایش حقوق در سال ۹۸

«شهریه» مدارس غیردولتی واقعی می‌شود

نظارت ویژه تعزیرات بر بازار شب عید آغاز شد

افزایش هزینه کاروان های عتبات دانشجویی

ترافیک کاذب اینترنتی دردسر آفرین شد

سالم‌ترین کشورهای جهان معرفی شدند

خانم دندانپزشک، عامل مرگ دختر ۳ ساله

افزایش نرخ کرایه اتوبوس برابر با نرخ تورم

وب گردی

از کجا سئو بخوانیم؟

آسان ترین و ارزانترین روش جذب فالوور اینستاگرام!

ویزای سرمایه گذاری استرالیا

با 365 هزار تومن برو بانکوک (تایلند) و برگرد

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

سئو سایت

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

محمد جواد ظریف استعفا داد/ بازتاب گسترده استعفای ظریف در رسانه‌های جهانی
رکوردملی درمسابقه بزرگ درگ شکسته شد+عکس
واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات
«عارف» هم به جمع منتقدان روحانی پیوست/احمدی نژاد: رفتاری که رهبری با من داشتند، با هیچ رئیس جمهوری نداشتند/دلال فروشندۀ آرشیو صداوسیما به «من‌وتو» کیست؟
عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر
علائم پارگی منیسک چیست؟
همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند
افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه
اقدام شوکه کننده پسر همدانی درباره پدرش
عنبر نسارا چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟
سخنرانی یک خانم در نماز جمعه دیروز
این سه جانورِ ناشناخته را شناسایی کنید؟
قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران
امام جمعه میاندوآب: بانوان نباید در داخل ماشین‌ها بدون حجاب باشند/هاشمی طبا: امام جمعۀ بندرعباس حرف ترامپ کاباره‌دار را می‌زند!
پول پدیده‌ای‌ها را که خورده که حالا باید ملت پرداخت کنند؟/ ریاست جمهوری سند رو کرد؛ نماینده مشهد نه!

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

واکنش به سفر سعید جلیلی با اتوبوس!/انتقاد تند خباز به مجموعه تحت مدیریت عارف/ادعای رسایی درباره پشت پرده رد صلاحیتش/انتقاد تند دادستان کل کشور از وزیر ارتباطات  (۲۸۵ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)