بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
453بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. Exports More and More Bullets

When I was a kid there was a local basketball team called the Washington Bullets. The team changed its name when "bullets" became offensive due to the high rate of gun murders in Washington, D.C. This is the same city that to this day has a football team called the Washington Redskins.
کد خبر: ۸۸۰۸۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ اسفند ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۳۷ 24 February 2019

When I was a kid there was a local basketball team called the Washington Bullets. The team changed its name when "bullets" became offensive due to the high rate of gun murders in Washington, D.C. This is the same city that to this day has a football team called the Washington Redskins.

What offends is not, perhaps, violence, but violence directed at people who matter. (Compare: tens of thousands of Yemenis vs. one Washington Post reporter.)

The government headquartered in Washington D.C. is to this day, and increasingly so, the top supplier of bullets to the world, as well as of the guns with which to fire them, as well as of military training in how to use them "successfully." The U.S. government is an equal opportunity bullet dealer, providing them to dictatorships and democracies alike, just as with other weapons and training.

Most of the most violent areas on the planet, the places we think of as being somehow inherently violent, manufacture few if any weapons. The weapons dealing is overwhelmingly a north-to-south, rich-to-poor, and in good part west-to-east enterprise. And the United States is "number one."

In writing a book called Curing Exceptionalism, I tried to identify something in which the United States truly was tops in the world. While I didn't find anything admirable for that list, I did find some shameful things, prominent among them: weapons dealing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. bullet business is booming, the country having exported a record $474.8 million worth of bullets between January and November 2018.

Here are some of the places those bullets went:

When a U.S.-made missile blows up a family or a school bus or a wedding, there's sometimes a made-in-the-USA identification visible at the scene. When U.S.-made tear gas suppresses resistance to a U.S.-backed dictator, the same can often be said. Not so with bullets. But when a bullet takes a life anywhere on earth, there is a decent chance the bullet was made in the United States. Wars are often fought with U.S. weapons on both sides, including the side fighting against the United States. Examples include U.S. wars in Syria, Iraq, Libya, the Iran-Iraq war, the Mexican drug war, World War II and many others.

So the bullet-dealing "jobs program" that in reality eliminates, rather than adds to, jobs, may be dealing plenty of bullets destined to end the lives of, or severely injure, the very people who are generally advertised as mattering.

Domestically, U.S. culture has been infiltrated by the idea that black lives matter. But the majority of the dark-skinned human beings who will die from U.S.-made and/or U.S.-fired bullets live far from the United States. To my mind, their lives matter too. Yet I'm well aware that the most relevant difference between Venezuela and Norway, as oil-rich nations being, respectively, threatened with a coup and invasion and not threatened with anything of the sort, is the color of the skin of the inhabitants.

The least we can do, I think, is to be aware of what is happening. Renaming the basketball team the Bullets would be an honest educational step.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa weopen export
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

قتل فجیع زن صیغه‌ای در تهران

شلیک موفق موشک کروز از زیردریایی کلاس غدیر

عکس کمتر دیده‌شده از رهبر انقلاب سوار بر لودر

وب گردی

با یک کلیک عضو باشگاه انقلاب شوید..!

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

یه اتفاق عجیب توی نت برگ

ویزای تحصیلی استرالیا

با سپنجا محل اقامت خود را آنلاین رزرو کنید

خرید بلیط هواپیما، تور و بیمه مسافرتی

تور ارزان استانبول

اگر وضع به این منوال ادامه پیدا کند، پشت پرده ماجرا را افشا می‌کنم!

اشکالات طرح ترافیک جدید

تماس با ۱۵۰۰ از سراسر کشور میبندیم . میبریم . میچینیم

جمعه شگفت انگیز در فروشگاه آنلاین لوازم خانگی پاکشوما

بلیط پرواز عیدت رو با کمترین قیمت بخر!

هنوز قالیباف شهردار تلویزیون است

نرم افزار مدیریت فرایند کسب و کار

قیمت دلار

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

سئو سایت

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟
ورود نظامیان قطری به عربستان/ترامپ: عروس داعش را نمی‌پذیریم/ روایت «بندر بن سلطان» از موضع ایران در جنگ کویت/احتمال میانجیگری چین بین ایران و عربستان سعودی
طرح جدید آمریکا برای ایجاد اختلاف در ایران/پشت پرده شیوع وحشتناک سرطان در عراق/تظاهرات گسترده در هند در اعتراض به سفر «بن سلمان» به دهلی نو/برگزاری رزمایش مشترک دریایی هند و عربستان
پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد
گوشت خوک گوسفندی در تهران!
ازدواج «مریم کاویانی» با یک دیپلمات
واکنش چهره منفور کی‌روش به حکم مربیگری تیم ملی
افشای مذاکرات محرمانه دولت ترامپ برای حفظ برجام /وزیر خارجه بحرین: چینی ها دیوار دارند و ما هم بن سلمان را!/ شکایت پدر عروس داعش از دولت ترامپ/کشف گور جمعی با ۳۵۰۰ جسد در الرقه سوریه
چهره جدید اتوبوس‌ها در تهران
سخنرانی یک خانم در نماز جمعه دیروز
چهره مانکن چینی «زارا» باعث خشم چینی‌ها شد
وجود روح یک دختر بچه در عکس سلفی
عنبر نسارا چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟
همه فریاد می‌زنید پس فریادرس کیست؟!/واکنش امام به استعفای آیت‌الله مؤمن از شورای نگهبان چه بود؟/روحانی در استفاده از حقوق قانونی خود کوتاهی می‌کند
چرا «ائتلاف بزرگ» آمریکا نمی تواند بر «ائتلاف کوچک» ایران در خاورمیانه غلبه کند!؟

توضیحات شریعتمداری درباره کامپیوتر اپل دفترش/شکایت «رئیس دولت اصلاحات» از «کریمی قدوسی»/واکنش تند امیرآبادی به درخواست آشنا از ضرغامی!/طعنه‌های ذوالنور به کواکبیان  (۳۰۶ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟/انتظار خانواده شهدا روی باند فرودگاه اصفهان!  (۲۴۳ نظر)

افشاگری مشاور فرمانده کل قوا درباره حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/ماجرای «خورش بدون گوشت» چیست؟/شلیک هوایی پلیس و ماجرای گشت اخلاقی در شرق تهران چه بود؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

پول‌های هنگفت عربستان برای خروج دام مولد ایران!/«کل کل» فوتبالی نمایندگان در مجلس/حمله تند و نوبرانه مهناز افشار به روحانی/مطهری: شهید مطهری اولین فردی بود که امام را در قم کشف کرد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد ضرغامی به آشنا؛ از تجربه احمدی‌نژاد استفاده کن!/عذرخواهی و طلب حلالیت فرماندار پاکدشت بابت پاک کردن پرچم آمریکا و اسرائیل/آمار وحشتناک خودکشی در شهر‌هایی که بیشترین بیکار را دارد  (۲۱۵ نظر)

آقای وزیر صنعت؛ صبر و تحمل مردم هم حدی دارد!  (۲۱۲ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان نمی‌توانند برد ۳۰ بر هیچ را در تهران تکرار کنند/سوژه شدن ایران در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی به خاطر یک داور زن!/توضیحات سفیر ایران در لندن درباره سفر آیت‌الله جزایری به لندن/حناچی علیه اظهارات قالیباف اقدام قضایی و حقوقی کند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

استفتا از رهبری درباره «تجسس در گوشی تلفن همراه همسر»/وقتی سعید امامی پشت پرده مجله قند پارسی بود/گوشت وارداتی ۴۰ هزارتومانی را ۱۲۰ هزار تومان می‌فروشند؟/بازگشت تتلو به کشور؟  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آیت الله مکارم: ایرانی‌ها سفر به کشور‌های خارجی در ایام نوروز را کاهش دهند/ذوالنور: به طرح استیضاح رئیس جمهور افتخار می‌کنم/پلیس درباره درگیری گشت ‌ارشاد نارمک و شلیک هوایی توضیح دهد/ادعای نفوذ آمریکایی‌ها در سیستم موشکی ایران دروغ است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

از فردا خودرو ارزان می‌شود!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

چرا علی دایی با تلویزیون آشتی نمی‌کند؟/علم‌الهدی: ترویج برخی حرام‌ها در صدا و سیما مشهود است/توئیت عجیب مشاور روحانی در واکنش به حادثه تروریستی زاهدان/حقوق نجومی پاسداران منطقه ترور شده!/تکذیب سکته رئیس دولت اصلاحات  (۱۶۸ نظر)

حمله تروریستی به اتوبوس پرسنل سپاه در سیستان و بلوچستان / دست کم 27 شهید و 13 زخمی +ویدیو  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برای هفت تپه، با زدوبند ۲۸۰ میلیون یورو پول گرفته اند!/نکند انقلاب‌مان را به مرغ و تخم‌مرغ بفروشیم/تذکر پیامکی به اعضای صنف کافی‌شاپ در آستانه ولنتاین  (۱۶۳ نظر)

پیشنهاد احمدی‌نژاد برای برگزاری رفراندوم اقتصادی/جهانگیری: عده‌ای حسود دنبال زمین ثروتمندان هستند  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حمله تند و عجیب «کیهان» به «علی مطهری»: بسیار بیجا و غلط کرده!/عارف از راز سکوت معروفش پرده برداشت!  (۱۴۲ نظر)