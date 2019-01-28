نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
623بازدید
‍ پ

70,000 Brussels protesters demand action on climate

At least 70,000 people braved cold and rain in Brussels on Sunday to demand the Belgian government and the European Union increase their efforts to fight climate change, the Belgian capital's fourth climate rally in two months to attract at least 10,000 participants.
کد خبر: ۸۷۳۶۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۷ 28 January 2019

At least 70,000 people braved cold and rain in Brussels on Sunday to demand the Belgian government and the European Union increase their efforts to fight climate change, the Belgian capital's fourth climate rally in two months to attract at least 10,000 participants.

The event was described as Belgium's biggest climate march ever, with police estimating slightly bigger crowds than a similar demonstration last month. Trains from across the nation were so clogged that thousands of people didn't make the march in time.

Some 35,000 students in Belgium skipped classes Thursday to take their demands for urgent action to prevent global warming to the streets.

"Young people have set a good example," protester Henny Claassen said amid raised banners urging better renewable energy use and improved air quality. "This is for our children, for our grandchildren, and to send a message to politicians."

Even though the direct impact on Belgian politics was likely to be small since the country currently is led by a caretaker government, the demonstrations have pushed the issue of climate change up the agenda as parties prepare for national and European Union elections in May.

The march ended at the headquarters of the European Union. The 28-nation bloc has been at the vanguard of global efforts to counter climate change but still came in for the protesters' criticism.

"Society as a whole could do a lot more because they're saying 'Yes, we're doing a lot,' but they're doing not that much. They could do a lot more," demonstrator Pieter Van Der Donckt said.

Citizen activism on climate change Sunday was not limited to Belgium.

Thousands of people made human chains or held other climate events around France.

In Paris, there was a debate inspired by a recent petition for legal action to force the government to set more ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions that create global warming.

President Emmanuel Macron sees himself as a climate crusader, but suffered a serious setback when fuel tax increases meant to help wean France off fossil fuels backfired dramatically, unleashing the yellow vest protests now in their third month.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
brussel climate change protest
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ترافیک صبحگاهی در آزادراه قزوین-کرج، کرج-قزوین

سفر عراقچی به اتریش، اسلواکی و بلغارستان

قول مجلس به ملی‌پوشان فوتبال درباره سربازی

مواد غذایی نیکوتین دار کدامند؟

فرایند اجرای تغییرات در محدوده زوج و فرد

شلیک دو موشک بالستیک از سوی مبارزان یمنی به محل تجمع سعودی ها/ اعلام تاریخ دور بعدی گفتگوهای طالبان و آمریکا/ بسته شدن کنسولگری پاکستان در مزار شریف/ حمایت قاطع صدر اعظم آلمان از موجودیت اسرائیل/ آبرو ریزی تبعه سعودی در فرودگاه بیروت

نقد و بررسی آئودی اِی 3 مدل 2016

پرونده پروژه‌های مسکن مهر سال ۹۸ بسته می‌شود

استرالیا هم از گوآیدو حمایت کرد

وب گردی

سئوکار خوب، چه سئوکاریست؟

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن

بهترین طراحی و چاپ

امکان کاهش قیمت طلا و جواهرات تا ۱۰۰ در صد

منتظرکنکور 98 نباشید!!

بیشترین سقف تعهدات درمانی متعلق به کدام بیمه است؟

بهترین پیشنهاد سفر به استانبول ، قیمت مناسب

ویزای تحصیلی به کانادا فرصت تکرار نشدنی

جایزه ماهانه آیفون و سکه

حلقه های ازدواج طلا و جواهر

زیباترین طلا و جواهرات روز جهان را یکجا ملاحظه بفرمایید

قیمت دلار

برای شکایت از پزشکان متخلف چگونه شکایت کنیم؟
برخورد جالب اماراتی‌ها با کودک گمشده ایرانی
جزئیات جلسه مجمع درباره پالرمو از زبان توکلی/واکنش امام جمعه تبریز به‌ ماجرای مزاحمت برای دو دختر در پارک ائل‌گلی/یک نماینده ٣٠٠ تن کارگر به ایران خودرو معرفی کرده است!/چرا مسئولان اینقدر حرف می‌زنند؟!
تمدیداتوماتیکِ‌ قراردادِکی‌روش تا 2022 با صعود به فینال / تصاویری از سکته کارشناس‌اماراتی وسط برنامه‌زنده / تنها چینی که طعم‌انتقام ایران را بعداز15سال چشید / واکنش ستاره‌ای که بعدازسوت پایان ازمرگ‌خواهرِجوانش باخبرشد! / گزارش‌ژاپنی‌ها از۳۹بازی‌بدون‌باخت‌ایران بابیرانوند برابرآسیایی‌ها / رقص مجری شبکه قطری در پخش مستقیم بعدازشکست کره+عکس
شُغل همسر ظریف
واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به جشن تولد جهانگیری در کاخ سعدآباد/احتمال جدایی یکی از وزرا از دولت/انتساب اشتباه یک شعر معروف به فردوسی در کتاب‌های درسی/جمعیت‌شناس بازداشت شده، آزاد شد
چشمک جام به ایران با حذف استرالیا و کره هردو فینالیست دوره قبلی / نیمه‌نهایی سیاسی بین قطر و امارات / دو بازیکن وارداتی قطر غیرمجاز هستند؟ / حمایت محکم برانکو از تیم کی‌روش و آرزوی جالب برای تیم‌ملی / نخستین صعود قطر چندملیتی به پای فینال با دروازه ‌بسته
آیت الله مصباح: برخی هدف انقلاب را رفع فقر و محرومیت وانمود می‌کنند/مخالفت یک امام جمعه با ماجرای ازدواج کودکان/محرومیت‌ نماینده‌ مجلس‌ روحانی ‌از ورود به ‌استادیوم‌ها/حرف‌هایی که درباره فیلترینگ می‌زنند برای جمع کردن رأی هست
مرگ خواننده روس هنگام برگزاری کنسرت
اعتراف رئیس سابق دستگاه اطلاعات عربستان به حمایت اشتباه از عراق در جنگ با ایران/ توافق سه کشور اروپایی درباره سیستم مالی مستقل با ایران/حمله به مقرهای نظامی ترکیه در عراق/رشوه امارات به ده‌ها خبرنگار عراقی قبل از بازی قطر و عراق
جشنواره گاف‌های سریال «بچه مهندس»!
رحیم‌پور ازغدی: دختر و پسر دبستانی هم می‌توانند ازدواج کنند/خاتمی: رهبری ما در بانشاط‌ترین وضعیت خودشان قرار دارند/نگاهی به پلاکاردهای معترضان به FATF در قم
امضای مجوز فروش چهار سامانه موشکی به قطر / درخواست ملک سلمان از نخست وزیر عراق/ رد کمک‌های قطر به دلیل شروط اسرائیل توسط حماس/ دفع حملات سعودی‌ها در جیزان یمن/ پاسخ دندانشکن ارتش سوریه به تروریست‌ها
همه آنچه باید درباره نامه هشت وزیر به رهبری بدانید/ تهدید به استعفای دروغی برای تفرقه‌افکنی بود
افشاگری بیرانوند درباره ماجرای سرود ملی

آیت الله مصباح: برخی هدف انقلاب را رفع فقر و محرومیت وانمود می‌کنند/مخالفت یک امام جمعه با ماجرای ازدواج کودکان/محرومیت‌ نماینده‌ مجلس‌ روحانی ‌از ورود به ‌استادیوم‌ها/حرف‌هایی که درباره فیلترینگ می‌زنند برای جمع کردن رأی هست  (۲۶۹ نظر)

جزئیات جلسه مجمع درباره پالرمو از زبان توکلی/واکنش امام جمعه تبریز به‌ ماجرای مزاحمت برای دو دختر در پارک ائل‌گلی/یک نماینده ٣٠٠ تن کارگر به ایران خودرو معرفی کرده است!/چرا مسئولان اینقدر حرف می‌زنند؟!  (۲۰۶ نظر)

دیالوگی جالب در دادگاه متهمان بانک سرمایه/طائب: اوضاع امروز مانند ساعت پایانی جنگ صفین است/قوی‌ترین احتمال برای ریاست قوه ‌قضائیه/ناصر ایمانی: احمدی نژاد ویراژ سیاسی می‌دهد  (۱۷۲ نظر)

مجلس برای تبلیغات کنکور در صداوسیما دست به کار شد/واکنش آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی به اظهارات اخیر رئیس‌جمهور/شباهت روحانی و احمد‌ی‌نژاد از دیدِ عبدالله ناصری/ناگفته‌های صالحی از سیمان کردن رآکتور اراک  (۱۶۴ نظر)

صدیقی: گوشت ۱۰۰ هزار تومانی حاصل برجام است/علم‌الهدی: شبکه‌های اجتماعی امنیت ناموس خانواده‌های بی‌دین را هم سلب کرده/هوشنگ گلمکانی:با شنیدن حرف‌های جواد خیابانی، کهیر می‌زنم  (۱۴۳ نظر)

برای شکایت از پزشکان متخلف چگونه شکایت کنیم؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به جشن تولد جهانگیری در کاخ سعدآباد/احتمال جدایی یکی از وزرا از دولت/انتساب اشتباه یک شعر معروف به فردوسی در کتاب‌های درسی/جمعیت‌شناس بازداشت شده، آزاد شد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آیا مردم باز هم بر مبنای «تکرار» رئیس دولت اصلاحات یا به سازوکارهایی مثل «جمنا» رأی خواهند داد؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: باید برای دختران طالب شوهر فکری کنیم/آیت‌الله سبحانی: این همه بانک یعنی این همه رباخواری!/آیت‌الله مکارم: سخنان رئیس درباره حجاب و فضای مجازی جمهور زننده بود  (۱۱۲ نظر)

چند درصد حقوق کارگران برای اجاره‌خانه می‌رود؟/روحانی از رسایی شکایت کرد/توییت احمدی نژاد درباره خدمات بازرگان/انتقاد مازنی از شورای عالی اصلاح طلبان/فیاض: تاک‌شو‌های تلویزیون همجنس‌گرایانه است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

مقایسه قدرت نظامی ایران و اسرائیل/سفر معاون وزیر خارجه لهستان به تهران با موضوع نشست ضد ایرانی در ورشو/ آغاز گفت وگوهای آمریکا و طالبان در قطر/ رد کردن دعوت به نشست ضدایرانی لهستان از سوی روسیه  (۹۳ نظر)

مردم دلارهای خود را به طلا تبدیل کنند/ مدیرعامل برکنار شده سایپا: پراید 40 میلیون تومانی هم گران نیست؛ تنها معادل 3700 دلار است/ عراق چند میلیون بشکه نفت بیشتر از ایران، صادر خواهد کرد؟  (۹۳ نظر)

گزارش زنده: ایران 3 - چین 0 / عبور از خوان پنجم و دیوار چین با جهش بلند یوزها / رکورد تاریخی کلین شیت آسیا در اختیار بیرانوند/ طارمی بازی نیمه نهایی را از دست داد/ انصاری فرد نیامده، گل زد و برای ژاپن خط ونشان کشید/ آزمون و طارمی روزگار مدافعان کٌند لیپی را سیاه کردند/ ژاپن با کمک VAR ویتنام را اوت کرد و به نیمه‌نهایی رسید  (۸۴ نظر)

«خدا را شکر که هست» آقای وزیر؛ اما شما کجای کار را گرفته‌اید؟!  (۸۳ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: به هر فرد روزی یک لیتر بنزین می‌دهیم که می‌توانند آن را صادر کنند/روحانی: پایه گذار فیلترینگ، پهلوی اول بود  (۸۰ نظر)