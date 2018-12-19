بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
181بازدید
‍ پ

In a surprise move, the US to withdraw troops from Syria

In an unexpected development which has raised many speculations in a short period of time, the US announced that it’s preparing for the withdrawal of its troops from Syria. The statement comes as the American military officials have been persistently talking about the need to stay in the Arab country for a long time.
کد خبر: ۸۶۲۱۱۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۲۰:۳۵ 19 December 2018

Tabnak – In an unexpected development which has raised many speculations in a short period of time, the US announced that it’s preparing for the withdrawal of its troops from Syria. The statement comes as the American military officials have been persistently talking about the need to stay in the Arab country for a long time.

In this vein, US President Donald Trump has declared victory against Daesh terrorists in Syria as reports suggest that he is planning to pull out American troops from the conflict-torn country. “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, using an acronym for the terrorist group.

The declaration comes after the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post reported that Trump is preparing to “immediately” withdraw the 2,000 American troops in the country.

According to the Wall Street Journal, The US military is preparing to withdraw its forces from Syria, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday, a move that marks an abrupt reversal of the American military strategy in the Middle East.

When asked to comment on the reports, Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said on Wednesday only that “at this time, we continue to work by, with and through our partners in the region.”

The US has reportedly more than 2,000 troops stationed in eastern Syria, in addition to several thousand others in the Arab country's north. Trump has complained that the US has wasted trillions of dollars in Middle East wars, but gets "nothing" in return.

"We spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. And you know what we have for it? Nothing," Trump said earlier this year, promising to focus future US spending on building jobs and infrastructure at home.

The US and its allies have been bombarding what they call Daesh positions inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. The strikes have on many occasions resulted in civilian casualties and failed to fulfill their declared aim of countering terrorism.

The Washington Post reminds in its report of the development that both the Trump and Obama administrations have resisted becoming more involved in Syria's larger civil war but many senior officials - including at the State Department and Pentagon - have supported an ongoing troop presence in Syria until security conditions improve and a political solution can be reached.

The unexpected White House move comes as tensions increase sharply with NATO ally Turkey, which has promised to launch a military offensive against the US partner forces in Syria, which Ankara considers part of a Kurdish terrorist group. Losing their US ground partner will be a major blow to the Syrian Kurdish forces.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria us donald trump
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شاخص کل فرابورس ایران به استقبال زمستان رفت

احتمال ترمیم و افزایش مجدد دستمزد کارگران

هواوی دو میلیارد دلار برای امنیت سایبری هزینه می‌کند

طبیعت بکر و زیبای دنالی

زیان سالیانه صنعت آب چقدر است؟

قیمت فولاد ۳۰ درصد کاهش یافت

نصب بزرگترین نمایشگر ال ای دی فرودگاهی جهان

هندوانه شب یلدا ارزان شد

وزیر اقتصاد: عذرخواهی نکردم

بودجه بازهم ذخیره ارزی را برد

برخورد با ۱۰۰ نقطه عرضه برندهای پوشاک قاچاق

موج چهارم تحریم‌ها شکست خواهد خورد

برنامه وزیر ارشاد برای بازنگری فیلم‌های توقیفی

تکذیب‌فوت‌چهارمین‌مصدوم‌آتش‌سوزی‌مدرسه‌اسوه

برش‌هایی از فیلم زمانی برای دوست داشتن

وب گردی

پژمان بازغی و پدرش از راز جذابیت می گویند!

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

آیا ایبوپروفن و ژلوفن با هم فرق می کنند؟

سرعت بوگاتی شیرون را پشت مانیتور خود احساس کنید/فیلم

جشنواره روی نت نت شب یلدا صفرویک

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

چرا تحرکات اخیر «رضا پهلوی» یادآور حمله آمریکا به عراق است!؟
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی
ازدواج دختر رئیس جمهور در بی خبری
برداشت یک میلیون تومان از جیب هر ایرانی برای نجات بانک‌های خصوصی؟!/سفره یلدای امسال چقدر از پارسال گران‌تر شد؟/دلیل مشاجره نماینده مجلس با کارمند گمرک مشخص شد
مجازات‌«رشوه دادن و رشوه گرفتن»‌در ایران چیست؟
تصمیم عجیب دختر آمریکایی برای بازی در تیم ایران
نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟
جنجال در رقص جان کری،هیلاری با شاهرخ‌خان
دختر شایسته ۲۰۱۸ انتخاب شد
برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار
اعتراف سرباز 19ساله به تجاوز به دختر 14ساله
همایون شجریان در کنار عموهایش
آقای نماینده! کاش فقط عذرخواهی می کردید و تمام/ مردم پیگیر وضعیت کارمند گمرک خواهند بود
زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!

نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟  (۵۱۶ نظر)

آقای نماینده! کاش فقط عذرخواهی می کردید و تمام/ مردم پیگیر وضعیت کارمند گمرک خواهند بود  (۳۳۱ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

به نظر شما، چرا با وجود ریزش 50 درصدی قیمت ارز، همچنان قیمت کالاها به سقف چسبیده‌ و خیال پایین آمدن ندارند؟!  (۲۲۲ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

شروع اقدامات واشنگتن برای تجدیدنظر در ویزای فرزندان مقامات ایرانی  (۱۹۴ نظر)

ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار  (۱۹۰ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مردمان آذربایجان، خود را ایرانی اصیل دانسته و می‌دانند/ مردم آذربایجان نه دنبال جدایی هستند و نه براندازی/ آذربایجان، میانگین هر ماه یک شهید تقدیم انقلاب می‌کند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

برداشت یک میلیون تومان از جیب هر ایرانی برای نجات بانک‌های خصوصی؟!/سفره یلدای امسال چقدر از پارسال گران‌تر شد؟/دلیل مشاجره نماینده مجلس با کارمند گمرک مشخص شد  (۱۶۸ نظر)

آینده بسیار بدی در انتظار خودروسازهای داخلی است/ بازار را دو دستی تقدیم دلالان کردیم  (۱۳۵ نظر)