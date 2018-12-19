بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
112بازدید
‍ پ

It takes one to know one: Nikki Haley calls out 'thuggish' Saudi Prince MBS

Washington's arch-bully, soon-to-be-ex UN ambassador Nikki Haley has demanded the Saudi crown prince stop acting so "thuggish" – perhaps because she can't stand competition, having asserted herself around the hood many times.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۹۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۴ 19 December 2018

Washington's arch-bully, soon-to-be-ex UN ambassador Nikki Haley has demanded the Saudi crown prince stop acting so "thuggish" – perhaps because she can't stand competition, having asserted herself around the hood many times.

Haley was quick to qualify her request that Prince Mohammed bin Salman "lose the thuggish nature in which he has been acting" with praise for the Saudi leader, whom the CIA and most other countries' governments hold responsible for the gruesome murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country's Istanbul consulate. He's "careless at times," but he has "a lot of good ideas," she stressed.

MBS merely "owes us some accountability for what happened to Khashoggi. Without question," Haley told the Washington Examiner, seemingly offering the Saudi prince a roadmap back to America's good graces... which is understandable – who if not Haley to feel empathy for a fellow "thug"?

After all, during her brief but colorful career at the UN, thuggish behavior has been Haley's bread and butter.

Displaying enviable psychic powers, she threatened the Syrian government with retaliation for a chemical attack on Idlib that never took place:

"If there are chemical weapons that are used, we know exactly who's going to use them."

And she was not content to limit her threats to Syria:

"We told the Syrians, the Russians, and the Iranians, look twice. We have warned you not to use chemical weapons, twice you have used it and twice President Trump has acted. Don't test us again."

"If Assad, Russia, and Iran continue down the path they are on, the consequences will be dire."

Haley never misses an opportunity to threaten Russia:

"When a country can come interfere in another country's elections, that is warfare. … This is [Russia's] weapon of choice and we have to make sure we get in front of it."

Russia gets under her skin so much she'd rather sabotage her boss' meeting with its president than miss a chance to throw shade:

"We don't trust Russia. We don't trust Putin. We never will. They're never going to be our friend. That's just a fact."

Other victims of her bullying include North Korea, which had the nerve to test a missile:

"If war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed."

"The United States is not looking for a fight, so don't give us a reason to have one."

…and Venezuela, which had the nerve to test socialism:

"We are going to fight for Venezuela and we are going to continue doing it until Maduro is gone!"

…and the media, which had the nerve to ask her whether she pulled strings to get her daughter a government job:

"The media is not allowed to talk to me about my children."

Not content to warmonger for the US alone, she tried to bully the entire world into war against Iran:

"The weapons might as well have had 'Made in Iran' stickers all over them. The United States stands ready to share what we know to further the cause of peace. We ask our friends and our allies to do the same…We must speak with one voice in exposing the regime for what it is, a threat to the peace and security of the entire world. We call on all nations to join us, in a united front, resisting this global threat."

Haley's thuggishness shone so bright as she trashed the UN for opposing the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, the Israeli army thanked her for her service.

Indeed, the only thing Haley likes more than bullying the UN on behalf of the US is bullying the UN on behalf of Israel:

"We had the back of Israel, and if they were going to mess with Israel they had to mess with the US."

…and she was on the front lines when the US left the UN Human Rights Council, ready with one more shot:

"For too long the human rights council has been a protector of human rights abusers and a cesspool of political bias."

Haley and MBS are ultimately kindred spirits politically as well as temperamentally. The Saudi prince, after all, is the one who said Palestinians should just "shut up" and "stop complaining" earlier this year – an idea Haley echoed in her final speech to the UN.

گزارش خطا
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

توافق ایران، روسیه و ترکیه درباره اولین نشست کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/ تصویب بزرگترین بودجه تاریخ عربستان/سفر رئیس جمهور عراق به سوریه پس از 7 سال/ سفر رئیس موساد به عربستان سعودی

بازداشت یک صادرکننده متخلف فرآورده‌های نفتی

پیشنهاد یک نماینده برای افزایش یارانه نقدی

زیرپوست ویلاهای غیرمجاز ساعتی

کشف بیش از ۴میلیارد تومان طلای قاچاق در فرودگاه

سرنوشت تربیت‌بدنی و ورزش دانشجویان در دانشگاه‌های ایران

هوای تهران سالم شد

زلزله کرمان را لرزاند

استاد دانشگاه: از هر ۳۰نفر یک نفر مهاجرت می‌کند

افزایش ۳۵ درصدی کمک‌های مردمی به محرومان

روایت شریعتمداری از روز تصادف نوربخش

ایجاد رشته مهندسی علوم اعصاب در دانشگاه شریف

ده مدرک دانشگاهی گران در دنیا

سرقت یک کیلو زعفران از خانه نامزد

کشف ۲۸ پدیده گرد و غبار با ماهواره‌

وب گردی

جشنواره روی نت نت شب یلدا صفرویک

راه اندازی نخستین اپلیکیشن اتوبوس اشتراکی توسط مهندسان داخلی در تهران/ DRT

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

شاهکار مهندسی؛ مشخصات موتور استون مارتین والکری اعلام شد

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

چرا تحرکات اخیر «رضا پهلوی» یادآور حمله آمریکا به عراق است!؟
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی
ازدواج دختر رئیس جمهور در بی خبری
مجازات‌«رشوه دادن و رشوه گرفتن»‌در ایران چیست؟
تصمیم عجیب دختر آمریکایی برای بازی در تیم ایران
برداشت یک میلیون تومان از جیب هر ایرانی برای نجات بانک‌های خصوصی؟!/سفره یلدای امسال چقدر از پارسال گران‌تر شد؟/دلیل مشاجره نماینده مجلس با کارمند گمرک مشخص شد
جنجال در رقص جان کری،هیلاری با شاهرخ‌خان
نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟
برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار
اعتراف سرباز 19ساله به تجاوز به دختر 14ساله
همایون شجریان در کنار عموهایش
زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!
باج سیصد میلیونی، راه ورود به کارگردانی سینمای ایران
اسامی نمایندگانی که امضای خود از استیضاح ظریف را پس نگرفتند/ استیضاح با میانجیگری یک نماینده اصولگرا منتفی شد

نظر شما درباره رفتار نماینده سراوان و واکنش مجلس به این رویداد چیست؟  (۴۵۵ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

ازدواج دختر رئیس‌جمهور در بی‌خبری/حمله دوباره جلیلی به روحانی و ظریف/ائمه جمعه‌ای که به‌روز نیستند بازنشسته شوند/پاسخ آیت الله فاضل لنکرانی به اظهارات رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

برکناری داماد روحانی در هاله‌ای از ابهام/حمله پیامکی به نمایندگان این بار برای فیلترینگ اینستاگرام/فروش بخشی از پارک جمشیدیه تکذیب شد/آمادگی کواکبیان برای مناظره با احمدی‌نژاد/جزییاتی از احتمالات چگونگی ورود مواد منفجره در حادثه چابهار  (۱۹۰ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مردمان آذربایجان، خود را ایرانی اصیل دانسته و می‌دانند/ مردم آذربایجان نه دنبال جدایی هستند و نه براندازی/ آذربایجان، میانگین هر ماه یک شهید تقدیم انقلاب می‌کند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آینده بسیار بدی در انتظار خودروسازهای داخلی است/ بازار را دو دستی تقدیم دلالان کردیم  (۱۳۵ نظر)

زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

هرکس سوابق داماد روحانی را دید، تبریک گفت!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)