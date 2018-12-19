بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
Farage reveals REAL reason no-deal Brexit is 'HORROR story' for EU

NIGEL Farage made a brilliant point about why leaving the EU without a deal would be a nightmare for the bloc.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۸۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۰۴ 19 December 2018

NIGEL Farage made a brilliant point about why leaving the EU without a deal would be a nightmare for the bloc.

The former UKIP member made the point as he lambasted the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker for pushing the UK to avoid a no deal. Mr Farage told LBC this evening: “The EU would hate Britain to leave on a negotiated no deal. Why? Well number one they wouldn’t get their £39 billion and that would not please them at all.

“Two, they would come under huge pressure from the car manufacturers, the wine producers who, of course, had products that were potentially tariffed if they’re selling goods into the UK.

“But here’s the real reason the real reason why a no deal Brexit is a horror story for the EU.

“We would be outside the rules of the single market and the customs union and free to become competitive.

“It’s the one thing Mr Barnier did not want from day one.

“He did his best to keep us inside that customs union and I think he felt with the withdrawal agreement that he’d got where he needed to be.

“I remember having a conversation with German MEP Hans Olaf Henkel.

“He said ‘Nigel, what will you do with British businesses once you’ve got Brexit?’

“I said ‘well, we’d become competitive. We’d have different laws and regulations to the rest of you.’

“He said ‘but this can’t be allowed to happen. If you did that, Germany would have to leave. The whole thing would collapse.’

“I said ‘well yes - that’s the point.”

Thousands of troops are to be put on stand-by to help with potential disruption from a no-deal Brexit, it has been revealed.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson's announcement that 3,500 regular soldiers and reservists will be "held at readiness" came as Cabinet agreed to ramp up preparations for the UK crashing out of the European Union without a deal.

