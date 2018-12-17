بهترین و ارزانترین نرخ پرواز و هتل

      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
170بازدید
‍ پ

Afghan Taliban agrees to meet US officials in UAE

Representatives from the Afghan Taliban will meet US officials in the United Arab Emirates, as diplomatic moves towards agreeing to the basis for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan continue.
کد خبر: ۸۶۱۲۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ آذر ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۱۲ 17 December 2018

Representatives from the Afghan Taliban will meet US officials in the United Arab Emirates, as diplomatic moves towards agreeing to the basis for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan continue.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the UAE would also take part in the meeting, which follows at least two meetings between Taliban officials and US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar.

The meetings come as diplomatic efforts to resolve the Afghan conflict have intensified, although the Taliban have so far refused to deal directly with the Western-backed government in Kabul, which it considers illegitimate.

The Taliban say the presence of international forces in Afghanistan is the main obstacle to peace but have said that issues including mutual recognition with the Kabul government, constitutional changes and women's rights can be negotiated.

At least 20 Afghan civilians, including 12 children, were killed in an airstrike targeting a Taliban commander in the eastern province of Kunar late on Friday, local officials said.

The strike, against a local Taliban commander named Sharif Mawiya, was the latest in a series of operations targeting senior insurgent field commanders, including the shadow governor of the strategic southern province of Helmand, who was killed on December 2.

Several Taliban military commanders have been killed since the beginning of the month by Afghan forces, backed by US advisers and air power but the tactic has also increased the risk of civilian casualties.

Abdul Latif Fazly, a member of the provincial council, said eight women and 12 children were killed and more than 15 civilians wounded in the incident.

Kunar governor Abdul Satar Mirzakwal said an operation by Afghan forces in Sheltan district killed 38 Taliban and al-Qaeda members, including four foreign nationals, and wounded 12 more. He said the operation targeted Sharif Mawiya, a commander believed to be a facilitator with al-Qaeda militants.

He said an unknown number of civilians were hit in the strike but had no casualty details.

"We know that a number of civilians, including women and children have been killed but we are sending a fact finding team," he said.

A spokeswoman for the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said it had not carried out any airstrikes in Kunar at the time of the incident. No comment was immediately available from the defence ministry.

The number of Afghan civilians killed in US and Afghan airstrikes has risen sharply this year as Western-backed forces have stepped up aerial operations with the aim of forcing the Taliban to agree to peace talks.

According to United Nations figures, 313 civilians were killed and 336 wounded in airstrikes by US and Afghan forces in the nine months to the end of September, a 39 per cent increase from the same period in 2017.

Airstrike casualties accounted for eight per cent of the total 8050 civilian casualties during the period. The overall number of civilian casualties was roughly stable.

گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
taliban usa negotiations uae
روی خط سایت ها
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بالا گرفتن مناقشه میان عربستان و کویت بر سر میادین نفتی/ سفر ناگهانی رئیس‌جمهور سودان به سوریه و دیدار با بشار اسد/واکنش وزبر مشاور امارات به اظهارات مقام آلمانی در مورد طرح حمله به قطر/شرط ترکیه برای آغاز همکاری ها با بشار اس

آیا پدیده، ستاره اش را به پرسپولیس می دهد؟

ابطال معاینه فنی خودروهای تصادفی

پیامک‌های فیلتر اینستاگرام از کجا ارسال می‌شود؟

پاسخ وزیر ارتباطات به تهدید استخر فرح!

مرگ سالانه ۲ هزار بیمار بر اثر سوختگی در کشور

حسین شریعتمداری: بعد از فروش پس گرفته نمی‌شود

وب گردی

راه اندازی نخستین اپلیکیشن اتوبوس اشتراکی توسط مهندسان داخلی در تهران/ DRT

10 سکانس اکشن برتر فیلم های مارول

شاهکار مهندسی؛ مشخصات موتور استون مارتین والکری اعلام شد

یکصد و هفتمین جلسه علنی شورای شهر تهران

تغذیه ای برای تقویت هوش و حافظه تمام گروه سنی

"درمان پلاس" طرحی نو در بیمه های درمان

سالم بمانید،ساده درمان شوید.

سئو سایت

قیمت دلار

ارزانترین بلیط هواپیما را در این سایت جستجو کنید

با صرف زمان و هزینه کم بیشتر سفر کنید

چرا تحرکات اخیر «رضا پهلوی» یادآور حمله آمریکا به عراق است!؟
پنج اشتباه فاحش در دیکته رئیسی که برای خود و همکارانش پاداش میلیاردی تجویز کرده! +جوابیه
انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان
انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار
قاتل خاشقجی بخشیده شد
آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!
تصادف مرگبار در اتوبان تهران - کرج
واکنش یک بازیگر به حاشیه مراسم تدفین همسر بروفه
حضور مهناز افشار در دادسرای تهران
وزیر جوان به همراه خانواده در پارک ساعی
قانون منع به کارگیری بازنشستگان با انتصاب دوباره بازنشسته‌ها لوث می‌شود؟
اظهارات وکیل «شهلا»، ۸ سال پس از اعدام
بنز لاکچری در میدان بهارستان جزغاله شد
هدیه میلیاردی تاجر برای همسرش درحین طلاق
روحانی داماد خود را از معاونت وزارت صنعت عزل کرد

آیا با افزایش یا چند نرخی کردن قیمت بنزین موافقید؟  (۳۴۴ نظر)

رونمایی از قیمت‌های نجومی موردپسند خودروسازان با فرمول تأیید شده توسط وزیر صنعت/ خرید خودرو‌های بی کیفیت، با قیمت بالا و در شرایط انحصاری  (۲۶۰ نظر)

انتقاد تند رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه/داماد روحاني معاون وزير صنعت شد!/واکنش آشنا به دعوت احمدی نژاد از روحانی برای مناظره/کنایه عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس به اکبر ترکان  (۲۳۶ نظر)

آب پاکی روس‌ها روی دست نفت و گاز ایران، به کام عربستان!  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آیا با نصب دوربین در معابر عمومی به منظور مقابله با جرایم موافقید؟  (۲۳۰ نظر)

انتصاب داماد‌ها در پست‌های مدیریتی!/روزنامه دولت هم از مشاور روحانی شاکی شد/انتقادات تُند و تیز دولت از احمدی‌نژاد/نماینده رهبر انقلاب بدون محافظ شخصی در بازار  (۲۱۰ نظر)

لطفاً به روحانیون ایران یک «انقلاب» سفید بدهید!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

حقوق بگیران بیشترین آسیب را از وضعیت موجود دیده اند/ آوار گرانی بر سر مردم خراب شده و کسی پاسخگو نیست  (۱۹۵ نظر)

افزایش حقوق و دستمزد کارگران و کارمندان در سال آینده،باید چقدر باشد؟  (۱۸۵ نظر)

آقای مطهری! تا حالا نیمه ماه کفگیرتان ته دیگ خورده؟/ نمی‌شود درآمدهای مردم ریالی باشد، هزینه‌ها دلاری!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد، مکرون را نصیحت کرد/پاسخ ذوالنور به ادعایی در مورد رفع حصر/ضرغامی: فیلترینگ تلگرام با دستور روحانی انجام شد/پاسخ تند آشنا به کسانی که مسئولان را خائن می دانند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

زمان ابطال حکم داماد روحانی و توبیخ وزیر صمت را اعلام کنید/ بعد از آقازاده‌ها، نوبت به مدیر شدن دامادها و سایر فامیل رسید!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

تا زمانی که این خودروساز‌ها هستند، مهار آلودگی هوا امکان‌پذیر نیست/در هیچ کشوری، یک صنعت زیان‌ده را به هر بهایی نگه نمی‌دارند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

انتقال آب از خزر و خلیج فارس، نزدیک‌تر از چیزی است که تصور می‌شود!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله سبحانی:نباید بچه ها را نُنُر بار آورد/برایان هوک: موضوع فرزندان مقامات ایران را بررسی می‌کنیم  (۱۱۶ نظر)